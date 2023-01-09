Read full article on original website
Breaking: DCG owes creditors over $3B, considering $500M VC portfolio sale
Cryptocurrency broker Genesis Global Trading allegedly owes its creditors more than $3 billion, according to a Jan. 12 report from the Financial Times. Its parent, the Digital Currency Group (DCG), which also owns Grayscale Investments and its series of digital asset trusts, seeks to sell part of its venture capital holdings to offset the shortfall.
Bitfarms seeks to modify loan facility with BlockFi as bear market drags on
Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Bitfarms has unveiled plans to modify an existing loan agreement with BlockFi — a move the company said would reduce its indebtedness amid the bear market. On Jan. 13, Bitfarm disclosed that it is working with creditors to modify a loan agreement for Backbone Mining...
WazirX releases proof of reserves with majority of funds in Binance wallets
After the paranoia and turmoil in the crypto industry caused by the FTX liquidity and bankruptcy scandal, major digital-asset service providers began publicizing their reserve funds. The latest to join the proof of reserve trend is the Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX. It announced its act of transparency on Jan. 11,...
Crypto payments platform Wyre lifts 90% withdrawal cap
Crypto payment platform Wyre has lifted the 90% withdrawal limit it placed on users earlier this week after securing additional funding. On Jan. 13, the San Francisco-based fintech firm announced that it had received financing from a “strategic partner” that allows it to continue the normal course of operations, including re-accepting deposits again.
Binance pushes back against report BUSD-peg stablecoin isn’t fully backed
Major crypto exchange Binance initially pushed back against a Bloomberg report that its Binance-Peg BUSD stablecoin “doesn’t always appear to have been completely backed by BUSD”. In a Jan. 10 blog post, Binance said the basis for the report — which was later amended to clarify the...
Dutch exchange Bitvavo rejects DCG’s proposal to repay 70% of debt
Cryptocurrency exchange Bitvavo, a major creditor of the troubled crypto company Digital Currency Group (DCG), has dismissed DCG’s proposal of partial debt repayment. Bitvavo officially announced on Jan. 11 that the firm received a counter proposal from DCG offering to repay about 70% of the outstanding amount in a term acceptable to Bitvavo.
Crypto lender Nexo wants to sue Bulgaria after office raids
Troubled cryptocurrency firm Nexo is planning to sue the Bulgarian government after massive raids at the company’s offices in Sofia. Nexo has complained about the actions of the law enforcement authorities in response to the investigation against the firm, the Bulgarian News Agency reported on Jan. 13. The company...
FTX allowed by bankruptcy judge to sell LedgerX, other assets
The judge in charge of overseeing the FTX bankruptcy proceedings has given the embattled crypto exchange the approval to sell some of its assets to aid its efforts in repaying its creditors. According to a filing in Delaware Bankruptcy Court, Judge John Dorsey has approved the sale of four key...
Proposed bill in Argentina encourages citizens to reveal crypto holdings
Argentina’s Ministry of Economy, the country’s economic policy manager, has drafted a bill to encourage Argentines to declare their cryptocurrency holdings, using the inducement of discounted tax rates. Aimed at combating money laundering, the “Externalization of Argentine Savings” draft law was introduced by economy minister Sergio Massa, according...
Blockchain industry shows signs of stabilizing in 2023: Report
2022 was a rollercoaster ride of ups and downs for the blockchain industry. While the year’s first quarter looked promising, the crypto industry has been on a downward trajectory ever since. While indications of a global macroeconomic slowdown increase, these headwinds hamper the blockchain industry’s potential recovery. There...
What is regenerative finance (ReFi), and how does it impact NFTs and Web3?
In many countries, millions of people clack basic equitable access to the financial services that would allow them to meet their daily needs. On this week’s episode of NFT Steez, hosts Alyssa Expósito and Ray Salmond meet with Mashiat Mutmainnah to discuss how regenerative finance (ReFi) can provide more accessibility and inclusivity to blockchain technology.
Bitcoin price fails to seal fresh CPI gains as $18K support hangs in balance
Bitcoin (BTC) wobbled at $18,000 at the Jan. 12 Wall Street open despite United States inflation continuing to fall. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD encountering predictable volatility around the release of Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for December. The first such release of 2023, the event...
Huobi clarifies Korean operations: Two separate entities aiming at same market
Following the report about Huobi Korea’s planned buyout of its shares from Huobi Global, the latter revealed that the deal has already been made, with the two platforms operating separately since the fall of 2022. In the press release from Jan. 11, Huobi Global — rebranded to Huobi in...
Crypto exchange Zipmex probed by Thai SEC amid buyout
The cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex is the focus of a new probe by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Thailand for a breach of local rules. A Bloomberg report revealed that local authorities are looking into activities that they believe may violate business rules for digital asset service providers. This includes its offerings of certain digital asset products.
Three Arrows Capital creditors express frustration with bankruptcy process during call
Kyle Davies, the co-founder of bankrupt hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), disclosed via a Twitter thread on Jan. 11 the creation of a 3AC creditors group amid complaints from creditors over bankruptcy costs. According to Davies, creditors continue to express frustration with the ongoing costs and handling of assets...
Hong Kong watchdog aims to restrict retail traders to liquid products
The new licensing program, scheduled to take off in June, will restrict retail traders in Hong Kong to “highly-liquid” digital assets, according to the new CEO of Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), Julia Leung Fung-yee. At the recent Asia Financial Forum, Leung pointed out that...
Reap leverages Fireblocks to enable crypto repayments with Reap Card
Jan. 11, 2023 – Reap, the global fintech company powering expense management through the industry’s first Reap Visa Corporate Card (Reap Card) platform, launches industry-leading innovation by including cryptocurrency repayment functionality for the Web3 industry. Together with the Reap Card, Reap offers expense management software that will enable Web3 companies to settle their fiat payments with cryptocurrencies.
800 victims of ‘massive’ Bitconnect fraud to receive $17M restitution
A group of crypto fraud victims of the BitConnect investment scheme will see some respite from the multi-billion dollar fraud scheme after a court ordered they receive a share in a $17 million restitution. The United States District Court for the Southern District of California ordered the restitution for the...
Climate tech VC argues Bitcoin’s ESG positives outweigh its negatives 31:1
A climate tech investor has painted a bright view of the Bitcoin network, suggesting its environmental positives outweigh its negatives by a whopping 31:1 ratio. On Jan. 12, self-proclaimed philanthropist and environmentalist Daniel Batten claimed in a Twitter thread that “Bitcoin is probably the most important ESG technology of our time.”
Bitget launches Fund Custody service with dedicated wallet to elevate safety
Users with total assets over 100,000 USDT may apply for a separate custodial wallet. Victoria, Seychelles, Jan. 11, 2023 - Leading crypto exchange Bitget launches the Fund Custody service for professional investors and institutions. The service will provide dedicated wallets to qualified accounts to maximize the protection of customers’ funds on the platform. The exchange also recently released the latest snapshot of its Merkle tree proof of reserves to reassure users that their assets are held in 1:1 reserves.
