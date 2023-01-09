Read full article on original website
Re-centering of state funding for community colleges, Barton benefits
At the December Kansas Association of Community College Trustees (KACCT) meeting, the board passed their upcoming legislative agenda. The KACCT supports an advocates for all the community colleges in the state. Heather Morgan, KACCT Executive Director, said last year the two-year community and technical sector was fully funded for the...
Barton’s college finds ways to feed students on campus during breaks
Coming off the Christmas break, Barton Community College Board of Trustees members asked administration how the college handles students staying on campus during the breaks, specifically with the cafeteria closed. Barton Athletic Director Trevor Rolfs was quoted earlier this month about the challenges of feeding student athletes healthy options over...
USD 428 hosting emergency training night for GBMS, GBHS families
Doctors and healthcare workers are calling for more members of the public to learn life-saving CPR. As it turns out, USD 428 already had an event planned long before Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during a Monday Night Football game on Jan. 2. Great Bend Middle School Family Engagement Coordinator Saylem Ryff said she and high school Family Engagement Coordinator Chuy Loera teamed up to create a free CPR and First Aid training event for GBMS and GBHS students and their families.
Funding slowing down daycare facility for USD 431 Hoisington
With a new year came some changes for the USD 431 Hoisington Board of Education. The board took care of some housekeeping items to open Monday's meeting. Dean Stoskopf replaced Becky Mooney as board president, and Sara Tarlton won a 4-3 nomination to remain vice president. The board also swore in Neil Ochs, who was appointed to fill the vacancy left by Matt Beaver.
USD 112 BOE votes 5-2 to close Wilson High School at end of school year
A vote that was cast in April 2022 was finalized Monday evening at the Central Plains Elementary School in Holyrood. The USD 112 Board of Education voted 5-2 to close Wilson High School at the close of the 2022-23 school year. The vote followed a two-hour public forum held at Wilson High School on Jan. 4, and came nearly three hours into Monday's board meeting.
Barton CC Foundation awards record amount of scholarship dollars
Founded in 1967, the Barton Community College Foundation awarded a record-amount in scholarships last school year. Foundation Executive Director Lindsey Bogner presented the foundation’s annual report at Tuesday’s Board of Trustees study session. In the 2021-2022 school year, the Barton Foundation awarded 316 scholarships to students for a total of $362,156.
Reserve seats for the Great Bend Chamber annual awards
The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce invite the business community to come together for the 101st Annual Awards on Feb. 25 at the Great Bend Events Center. This annual event is the premier event of the year celebrating the people and the businesses who've paved the way for a bright future.
Stakeholder meeting will aid Hutch Fire plans
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer said the stakeholder meeting held on Monday provided valuable feedback to his department. "We had numerous citizens come in to help us build our five year strategic plan for the Hutchinson Fire Department," Beer said. "A bunch of individuals representing numerous agencies, non-profits, community members, community stakeholders came in to the Hutchinson Fire Department. Questions were asked to them. We basically stood out of the way and we let a third party administer the process to the citizens, so there was no bias."
USD 428 examines fleet management, discusses lease program
Drive it until it dies. USD 428 Great Bend Assistant Superintendent John Popp told the board of education during Monday's meeting, that the district currently uses that philosophy on its fleet of 38 vehicles. Enterprise Fleet Management Consultant Ken Olsen also spoke to the board about a program that would dramatically change how the district uses vehicles.
United Way’s free laundry initiative expanding to Larned
Last August, United Way of Central Kansas introduced Laundry Love to the Great Bend community where the organization provides free laundry services for low- or no-income families and individuals. Hosting the event at a laundromat once a month, United Way helped more than 50 families and provided nearly 240 loads of free laundry in the first three months.
Barton Community College to host writing workshop
The Barton Community College Library will team up with the English department and Barton’s literary annual “Prairie Ink” staff to host a “Getting Started Writer’s Workshop” from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 26 in the Cavanaugh Ballroom, in the Barton Library. The editors of “Prairie Ink”...
Barton Community College to host business seminar
New business owners or those wanting to start a business can learn about key components of running a business from area experts on a variety of topics at Barton’s “On Your Mark, Get Set, Grow Your Business” seminar from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Thursday evenings from Feb. 9 to March 30 at the Front Door Community Center.
Great Bend Senior Center feasts again with annual party
It was quite the feast and celebration before the holiday for the folks at the Great Bend Senior Center. Each year, the Senior Center’s biggest event, their Christmas party, opens the doors to families and community members to help celebrate the holidays. Great Bend Recreation Commission Marketing Director Megan...
Great Bend Chamber to host 'Shop Talk in 60'
The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce invites the business community to attend January’s Shop Talk in 60, a roundtable series where collaboration, and idea sharing is encouraged. This month’s theme is “New Year. New Strategies” and it will take place on Tuesday, January 17 at 12:00p.m. at the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Spray-Holt Family Board Room.
New Barton commission shuts down resolution on salaries
Before leaving his spot on the Barton County Commission, Kirby Krier proposed a pair of resolutions to the body regarding the timeline of when the county allocates funds to other agencies, and another on the salary of elected officials. At Monday's meeting, the new commission tabled discussion on the allocation of funds but wasted no time addressing the salary matter. At the request of Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir, Donna Zimmerman made the motion to shut down the resolution.
adastraradio.com
Reno County Commission Adpots New Burn Resolution
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Reno County Commissioners Tuesday approved a new burn resolution for the county, replacing existing regulations adopted in 2017. Commissioners discussed the proposed resolution last month. One major change is the requirement for a burn permit to be obtained for each parcel of land involved prior to...
Groups interested in upgrading Great Bend’s By-Pass Park
While the City of Great Bend has concentrated time and resources over the past two years to organize improvements at Heizer Park, there are other groups interested in sprucing up the Highway 281 By-Pass Park. Often forgotten, the By-Pass Park along on the east side of town is nestled in...
$16-million renovation completed at Great Bend's High Rise
The Great Bend Housing Authority (GBHA) recently completed a $16 million renovation of the High Rise Apartments, a 12-story apartment building at 12th & Kansas in downtown Great Bend. Hutton Construction of Wichita started in April of 2021 and brought the 50-year-old building up-to-date mechanically and aesthetically. The renovation included...
Great Bend bowlers beat Dodge City, Holcomb at home
Just two days after making the long trip to Liberal for a pair of wins Tuesday, the Great Bend High School bowlers were back in action Thursday at the Walnut Bowl. Both squads again cruised to wins, this time beating Dodge City and Holcomb. The Panther boys finished with a...
Hutchinson girls and boys hoops both undefeated for the first time in decades
The high school basketball season is reaching mid-January. Midseason tournaments will be played soon across the state. For some high schools, it's not unusual for both the girl's and boy's teams to be undefeated at this point of the season, but it's something that hasn't happened at Hutchinson High School in at least a couple of decades.
