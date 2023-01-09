HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer said the stakeholder meeting held on Monday provided valuable feedback to his department. "We had numerous citizens come in to help us build our five year strategic plan for the Hutchinson Fire Department," Beer said. "A bunch of individuals representing numerous agencies, non-profits, community members, community stakeholders came in to the Hutchinson Fire Department. Questions were asked to them. We basically stood out of the way and we let a third party administer the process to the citizens, so there was no bias."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO