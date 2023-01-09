TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Next month, residents on Tybee Island might notice an increase on their water/sewer bills. The city put in a four percent rate increase this month. Every year, over the past few years, Tybee Island City Manager Shawn Gillen said they’ve increased the rate in small increments so that they can stay on top of necessary maintenance of things like water pipes and lines.

TYBEE ISLAND, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO