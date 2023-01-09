Read full article on original website
WJCL
Memorial Health in Savannah seeing more patients with COVID-19
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Respiratory illnesses like COVID-19 are steadily rising in our area, according to a local doctor. At Memorial Health in Savannah, they're seeing an uptick in COVID-19 patients. "So we have a total of 20 people hospitalized testing positive for COVID-19," said Dr. Tim Connelly, an internal...
wtoc.com
SCCPSS school board still discussing transportation issues
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System school board discussed transportation plans for 2023 at Wednesday’s meeting. Right now, the school district has 196 active school bus drivers. The district is currently looking for 135 more. Because of the shortage, not every student is eligible to...
Bulloch Co. assistant principal facing battery charge in incident with child retires
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School charged with simple battery involving an incident with a child has retired, according to the Bulloch County Schools. Back in December, the school district announced the superintendent was seeking termination and non-renewal of Patrick Hill’s contract “based on firsthand witness statements and […]
wtoc.com
‘There was a noose hanging in the football locker room’: Effingham Co. parents file Civil Rights lawsuit against the school district
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Three Effingham Co. students are taking the district to federal court for claims of civil rights violations. The parents of those students say they want to put an end to open racism. It’s all detailed in a 12-page Civil Rights lawsuit involving students at Effingham...
WSAV-TV
Murdaugh estate settles civil lawsuit with Mallory Beach's family
Miley Altman, Morgan Doughty and Connor Cook, all passengers on the boat when Mallory was killed, also involved in settlement. Murdaugh estate settles civil lawsuit with Mallory …. Miley Altman, Morgan Doughty and Connor Cook, all passengers on the boat when Mallory was killed, also involved in settlement. Hinesville man...
Savannah Police Department seeks woman in child custody case
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help. Jimaya Jackson, 21, is wanted in connection to a child custody case. She’s believed to be in the Savannah area or possibly in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact detectives at 912-651-6742.
wtoc.com
Savannah Mall is not closing, according to Alderman Kurtis Purtee
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Alderman Kurtis Purtee, the Savannah Mall is not closing. Alderman Purtee tells WTOC he found out Thursday that while some stores will be relocating, some others will remain open in the mall. He tells WTOC that he is not sure which businesses will continue...
wtoc.com
Savannah woman claims solar company wronged her
Trials delayed due to staffing issues in the Chatham Co. District Attorney’s Office. Savannah mayor responds to DA’s criticism of police investigations. How the justice system allows convicted killers to serve probation.
wtoc.com
First female chief takes charge of Tybee Island Police Department
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island has a new police chief. Tiffany Hayes, previously the assistant police chief, was promoted to chief at the start of 2023. She is Tybee Island’s first female police chief. She takes over after Bob Bryson retired after 23 years of service to the city.
wtoc.com
Charter captain supports tagging research
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Most people don’t consider winter to be the best time of the year to fish our coastal waters, but important research is still being done by anglers. A local captain explains how getting more people involved in the Gray FishTag research program can benefit...
Savannah Affordable Housing Fund gets $1M donation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — City leaders celebrated the biggest ever private donation to the Savannah Affordable Housing Fund Thursday. Members of the Galvan Foundation recognized by city leaders at Thursday’s council meeting for their $1 million donation to the Savannah Affordable Housing Fund. That will go toward the development of 19 city owned properties in […]
WSAV-TV
Chatham County Sheriff's Office press conference on correctional officer arrest
Chatham County Sheriff's Office press conference on correctional officer arrest. Richmond Hill home explosion. An explosion happened Friday...
wtoc.com
GDOT holds public information open house to discuss reconstruction of Darien Bridge
DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Transportation hosted a public information open house in Darien today for their plans to reconstruct the Darien Bridge. It’s the main connection between Darien and Brunswick along Highway 17 and business owners and people who live in Darien have stressed the importance of it staying open during construction.
WSAV-TV
'Tried to jump them': Savannah Christian coach claims racist remarks made by Benedictine student section
Savannah Christian's head basketball coach claimed on Twitter that his players and coaches were bullied and racist remarks were hurled towards them.
WALB 10
Largest-ever drug trafficking indictment made in Southern District of Georgia
WAYCROSS, Ga. (WALB) - 76 drug traffickers were named in Operation Ghost Busted, the largest drug trafficking investigation in the Southern District of Georgia, on Jan. 11. “Operation Ghost Busted demonstrates the focused commitment of law enforcement agencies at all levels in identifying, infiltrating and disrupting drug trafficking networks in our communities,” said U.S Attorney David Estes.
wtoc.com
Tybee Island residents will see increase on water/sewer bills
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Next month, residents on Tybee Island might notice an increase on their water/sewer bills. The city put in a four percent rate increase this month. Every year, over the past few years, Tybee Island City Manager Shawn Gillen said they’ve increased the rate in small increments so that they can stay on top of necessary maintenance of things like water pipes and lines.
WJCL
Police: Savannah motel shooting sends 1 man to the hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Police Department responded to a shooting at the Deluxe Inn Motel shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday. The motel is located on Ogeechee Road. According to police, one man was shot, and he was transported to a hospital for treatment. His injuries are non-life-threatening. The...
wtoc.com
Bringing awareness to human trafficking
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Gilliard and Company’s program “Mission I’m Possible” was created to help prevent young adults in foster care from entering or reentering the $150 billion dollar industry of Human Trafficking. It’s important to recognize the signs of Human trafficking. Some indications that a...
wtoc.com
Savannah City Council to discuss affordable housing
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Affordable housing continues to be a major concern in the Hostess City, but a new plan is in the works. Savannah City council meets Thursday for the first time in 2023. It’s new year, same major priority for Savannah City Council as one of the big...
WJCL
City Alderman: No, the Savannah Mall is not closing, regardless of rumors
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Despite talk in the community, the Savannah Mall is not closing. That's according to Savannah Alderman Kurtis Purtee. It was back in December that several stores were given a 30-day notice to vacate the mall, shortly after the property was sold to new owners. BCHM Investment...
