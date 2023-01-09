Warner Robins coach Marquis Westbrook named new Peach County head coach

Peach County High School hired Warner Robins head coach and two-time state champion Marquis Westbrook as their new head coach after a board meeting Monday night, according to a Facebook post by Peach County schools.

Peach County board members voted in a meeting to hire Westbrook, according to the post. Rumors of Westbrook’s hiring swirled over the weekend and Monday morning, but the vote made it official.

Westbrook’s four seasons at the helm with Warner Robins saw him reach four consecutive state championship games, games they won in 2020 and 2021. The coach would replace long-time Trojans head coach Chad Campbell, who recently resigned after leading the team for 16 seasons.

Prior to being head coach for the Demons, Westbrook was a defensive coordinator for Warner Robins following a playing career at the University of Florida. He became head coach in 2019 after Mike Chastain left Warner Robins to coach at Jones County.

Peach County’s history of success and status as the only school in their district make it a desirable landing spot. The Trojans have not missed the playoffs since 1990 and won a state title in 2009.