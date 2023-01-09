ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

NBC12

Roses store employee arrested for Hopewell armed robbery

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - An employee at Roses Department Store has been arrested in connection to a robbery at the store. The robbery happened at the store on Cavalier Square around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Police say the suspect walked in during closing, assaulted the employee, and held them at...
HOPEWELL, VA
NBC12

NTSB: Truck hit rear of party bus in fatal crash in Virginia

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) - A National Transportation Safety Board report says the passenger compartment of a party bus was destroyed when a tractor-trailer struck the bus on a Virginia interstate last month, ejecting several passengers. Authorities say three of the 23 bus passengers died, and the remaining passengers survived with...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

