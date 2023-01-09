ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

Gas line break causes closure on Powder Springs Street

By Staff reports, Special
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago
A gas line break has caused road closures at Powder Springs Street and Griggs Street in Marietta, police said. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

“Road construction workers on Powder Springs Street damaged a gas line near the intersection of Power Springs and Griggs,” police said around 3:30 p.m. “MPD officers are on scene assisting with traffic flow. Expect delays in the area for the next hour or more.”

Marietta City Schools said the closure could school bus drop-offs to be delayed up to 20 minutes. Parents can check the Ride 360 app for updates regarding specific bus route arrival times.

Marietta Daily Journal

