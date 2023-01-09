Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch in January
Lazard (NYSE: LAZ), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and NiSource (NYSE: NI) don't have much in common other than they are all U.S. companies that are a little bit underappreciated. Investment firm Lazard and utility company NiSource are perhaps not as widely known to some investors, so it's not surprising that they might trade below 19 times forward earnings. AbbVie is a large-cap pharmaceutical company that is coming off a phenomenal year, and yet it is trading for less than 12 times forward earnings.
NASDAQ
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:. Janus Henderson Group JHG: This investment management company that provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
2 Beaten-Down Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in 2023
Pick the right time frame and just about any investor can look like a genius. Getting a portfolio to outperform long enough to fuel anyone's retirement dreams, though, is an entirely different matter. Warren Buffett took control of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965. Since then, A-class shares of...
NASDAQ
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 10th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Brainsway BWAY is a commercial stage medical device company which is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 57.7% downward over the last 60 days.
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
NASDAQ
Is It Time to Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock?
Investors who have held shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) over the past year are in quite a bit of pain, with shares declining 70% 2022. In December alone, the share suffered near 40% losses, netting its fifth straight month of declines. As evidenced by the company’s fourth quarter...
NASDAQ
2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks May Be Huge 2023 Winners
These seven stocks from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway portfolio are dividend-paying market leaders that appear poised to not only thrive in the higher interest rate environment but could very possibly benefit in 2023.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says he likes these 5 Nasdaq stocks for 2023
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes could be worthwhile additions to investors' portfolios. All of his picks are listed in the Nasdaq Composite. While the index is heavy with tech stocks that were hammered last year, there are still names that could perform well even in a recessionary environment, according to Cramer.
The Highest-Yielding Warren Buffett Dividend Holdings May Be the Perfect 2023 Stocks to Buy
Investing for total return may be the best plan of action now, and these six Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway holdings with the highest dividend yields look well positioned for what could be a difficult first half of 2023.
The Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
Semiconductor stocks have struggled for the greater part of the past year, but all the drivers remain in place for success once the macro clouds clear.
NASDAQ
Time to Buy These 2 Financial Lending Stocks?
The consumer lending space had been very intriguing in recent years with LendingTree TREE reaching an all-time high in July 2019. Newer companies like LendingClub LC were hoping to follow LendingTree’s momentum. However, fast forward to 2023 and many of these equities have fallen sharply and given back tons...
NASDAQ
March 3rd Options Now Available For Ark Innovation Etf (ARKK)
Investors in Ark Innovation Etf (Symbol: ARKK) saw new options become available today, for the March 3rd expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the ARKK options chain for the new March 3rd contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $62.23, marking a +0.65% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
US stocks waver ahead of company earnings updates
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks wavered in uncertain trading on Wall Street Tuesday ahead of key updates this week on inflation and company earnings. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 12:10 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is roughly evenly split between gainers and losers and has shifted between a loss of 0.4% and a gain of 0.6% throughout the day.
NASDAQ
Notable ETF Inflow Detected - XLI, UNP, UPS, BA
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLI) where we have detected an approximate $1.1 billion dollar inflow -- that's a 8.2% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 136,530,000 to 147,730,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLI, in trading today Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) is off about 0.3%, United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) is off about 0.1%, and Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) is higher by about 2.5%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLI Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLI, versus its 200 day moving average:
Business Insider
Ahead Of Tech Earnings, Analyst Says Sector Is 'Under-Owned' — Repeats Calls For 20% Rally
Tech earnings news flow will hit Wall Street in earnest in two weeks and an analyst at Wedbush painted a positive picture concerning the prospects for the sector. Guidance The Key: As the focus shifts to fourth-quarter earnings, the wildcard would be the 2023 guidance and overall demand environment for the tech sector, analyst Dan Ives said.
NASDAQ
Interesting SMH Put And Call Options For March 3rd
Investors in VanEck ETF Trust - Semiconductor ETF (Symbol: SMH) saw new options begin trading today, for the March 3rd expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the SMH options chain for the new March 3rd contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
