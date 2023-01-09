Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLI) where we have detected an approximate $1.1 billion dollar inflow -- that's a 8.2% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 136,530,000 to 147,730,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLI, in trading today Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) is off about 0.3%, United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) is off about 0.1%, and Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) is higher by about 2.5%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLI Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLI, versus its 200 day moving average:

3 HOURS AGO