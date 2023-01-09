Read full article on original website
Coastal View
The better part of valor
A buddy of mine, a lifelong Carpinteria surfer and shaper raising his family in town, called the 500 Maple Ave. shop Monday afternoon and said I should get on the road home to Ventura if I didn’t want to get stuck. The creeks were all rising, and the storm had hours of rain yet to drop. Taking his advice, I drove straight into gridlock at La Conchita – the ocean a charcoal-hued mess to the right, emergency vehicles pre-positioned on the mountain side of the highway, and a very annoying driver in front of me (who’d swung around on the right shoulder) with dark tinted windows on a beater BMW and Nebraska plates. They were presumably looking at a phone since the lane would open for 50 feet ahead while the vehicle sat unmoving. (I would’ve honked and gestured angrily, but something in the whole set up suggested unlicensed firearms).
californianewswire.com
California Strawberry Festival is Back for 2023 at a New Venue, the Ventura County Fairgrounds
OXNARD, Calif. /California Newswire/ — After a three-year hiatus due to challenges brought on by the pandemic, the 2023 California Strawberry Festival will take place May 20-21, 2023. For the first time ever, the event will be held at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. This isn’t the first time the Festival has outgrown a location, and the Fairgrounds venue was considered when the California Strawberry Festival moved from Channel Islands Harbor to College Park in 1991.
visitventuraca.com
What’s New in Ventura? Events and Businesses to Check Out in January 2023
New Year, New Ventura! In Ventura, there seems to always be something new going on. Whether it is a new event coming to town or a new store, Ventura is the perfect place for adventurers looking for an unexpected and new path to follow. And to no one’s surprise, we love to keep you up to date on what’s new in Ventura. This January, we welcome three new businesses in town. Read on to learn more about our new neighbors!
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern California
A viral video has shown the LA river raging for the first time in a long time. The Los Angeles River, also known simply as the LA River, is a major waterway that runs through the city of Los Angeles and several other municipalities in Southern California. The river is roughly 51 miles long and drains an area of over 834 square miles. Recently, Southern California has experienced unprecedented rains that have causing what you see in the video above.
kclu.org
Detectives say they've solved a case of fowl play in Ventura County
It’s a story which has a Ventura County community all aflutter. Someone stole a cockatoo named “Julie” from a bird sanctuary in Santa Paula. The Umbrella Cockatoo was at the Steckel Park Bird Aviary. It’s a facility that’s been home to exotic birds from around the world, as well as more commonplace types.
Helicopter footage shows the extent of storm damage in Los Angeles
As the Pacific storm begins to depart Southern California, the scope of damage caused by the heavy rainfall, flooding and wind gusts is becoming clear.
Couple takes pictures as roadway collapses below in Montecito
The roadway along east Mountain Drive by the Cold Springs Trailhead in Montecito almost collapsed under a couple taking pictures serving as a cautionary tale to follow safety and road closures. The post Couple takes pictures as roadway collapses below in Montecito appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Remembering Southern California's Most Devastating Mudslides 18 Years After La Conchita And 5 Years After Montecito
Heavy rains can create dangerous conditions on California hillsides. Current conditions have the community of La Conchita — where a deadly landslide killed 10 in 2005 — on high alert.
foxla.com
Ventura resident trapped overnight rescued from river
A helicopter was used to rescue a Ventura resident who was trapped on an island in the Ventura river overnight. (Video via Twitter: @VCFD_PIO)
kvta.com
Ventura Police In Standoff With Graffiti Vandal And Other Stories
Ventura police were involved in a standoff with a graffiti vandal Friday morning that lasted for more than four hours. It began with a citizen's report of two males "tagging" the wall under the 101 overpass at Victoria Avenue. When officers arrived, one of the suspects fled on foot and...
California Storm: Man goes kayaking along flooded street in Santa Barbara
Southern California Rainstorm: Man goes canoeing on Spring Street in Santa Barbara The post California Storm: Man goes kayaking along flooded street in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kvta.com
Photos Of This Week's Storm
(Credit for these photos goes to several public agencies including Caltrans, the CHP, VCFD-PIO, and Ventura PD) Note: most of these roads have been cleared and reopened. As of Thursday night the only closures still in effect were Highway 33 north of the Ojai Valley through the Los Padres and Highway 150 from the Santa Barbara County line to Highway 33 in the Ojai Valley.
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One person who continues to give back to her community is Edythe Broad.
kclu.org
14 million gallon plus sewage spill reported in Ventura River
There’s been a massive sewage spill in Ventura County tied to the storm. Two Ojai Valley Sanitary District lines were damaged. Ventura County Environmental Health officials say more than 14 million gallons of sewage was released into the Ventura River. The spill started January 9. Officials say it affected...
Drivers up and down the coast flooded with frustration following freeway closures
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Drivers up and down the coast are flooded with frustration by the freeway closures. Ventura County residents are unable to commute to work to areas north of the county like Santa Barbara. Several who have been able to make it home safely have turned to staying in hotels. This comes as The post Drivers up and down the coast flooded with frustration following freeway closures appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Storm Impact Photo Gallery
Edhat readers share photos of the storm impacts from the past few days throughout Santa Barbara County. More photos and videos are available on Edhat's Twitter Page. Send your photos to share at info@edhat.com. By Loren McFarland. Photos of local creeks. By Max Rosenberg. Flooded and closed airport in Santa...
NBC San Diego
Massive Los Angeles Sinkhole Swallows 2 Vehicles, Passengers Rescued
Two people trapped in a car that was swallowed by a large sinkhole were rescued Monday night in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Chatsworth as an unrelenting winter storm caused havoc in Southern California. Firefighters responded at about 9:30 p.m. to the 11400 block of Iverson Road. Firefighters found two...
kclu.org
Detectives say Ventura County serial burglar was so low key some didn't know they were victims
Detectives say they’ve arrested a cat burglar whose approach was so low key that many of his victims didn’t even know they were victims. Investigators say Alibek Nagim focused on homes in Moorpark and Simi Valley. They say instead of ransacking a house, the Burbank man would only take a few small items.
Loudwire
ABOUT
Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.
