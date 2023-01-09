ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers GM: Coaching search won’t include ‘large group’

By STEVE REED
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dqICa_0k8lwt2a00
1 of 8

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It’s decision time for Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper.

Over the next few weeks, Tepper will have to choose whether to remove the interim tag from Steve Wilks and make him the full-time coach, or to hire someone from outside the organization.

Tepper plans to explore his options.

General manager Scott Fitterer said Monday the Panthers will interview potential candidates beginning immediately, but said it “won’t be a large group.”

Fitterer indicated he will be a part of the team’s hiring search committee, along with Tepper and Tepper’s wife, Nicole, the Panthers’ chief administrative officer.

He did not identify any candidates and gave no timetable for the hire.

“I think this is a very, very attractive job on the outside where people are looking at it like, this is a young team, this division is up for grabs here in the next few years — there’s no dominant quarterback,” Fitterer said. “They look at our defense, they look at our offensive line, some of the pieces that we have, and the way we’re growing right now. And with a few tweaks here and there, this is a division that we can take over. That opportunity is there. It’s up to us to do it.”

Wilks is expected to interview with Tepper this week.

NFL

Carolina players overwhelmingly voiced their support for Wilks returning as coach. Wilks went 6-6 after inheriting a 1-4 team that was in disarray under Matt Rhule.

However, Wilks’ chances of getting the job may have taken a big hit when the Panthers surrendered an 11-point fourth quarter lead and lost 30-24 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17, eliminating them from postseason contention.

Fitterer said he thinks Wilks did a “nice job” but was noncommittal on his future, saying, “out of respect for the process, I don’t want to get too far into it.”

When Tepper named Wilks the interim coach, he said he would need to do an “incredible job” to be promoted.

When asked if he thinks he’s done an incredible job, Wilks made light of the uncertainty of his situation.

“What I consider to be incredible, and the things I do around the house, my wife doesn’t see it that way,” Wilks said.

DARNOLD’S FUTURE

The Panthers once again enter the offseason with a major decision to make at quarterback.

Fitterer’s said soon-to-be unrestricted free agent Sam Darnold’s future will largely be determined by who’ll be the next head coach.

Darnold finished 4-2 as a starter in 2022, but his lackluster performance in the season finale against the Saints — he was 5 of 15 for 43 yards and two interceptions — was a reminder of why he’s not considered a top-tier NFL quarterback.

The Panthers let opening day starter Baker Mayfield go during the season. P.J. Walker also started at QB, while rookie third-round pick Matt Corral suffered a season-ending foot injury in the preseason.

It’s possible the Panthers will use the No. 9 overall pick to draft a quarterback.

When asked if he’d be willing to re-sign with the Panthers if they draft a QB, Darnold said Monday, “That’s a great question. Right now I’m doing everything I can to have conversations with my agent and the guys upstairs (in the front office) before I can start to answer questions like that.”

FOREMAN’S PROOF

When the Panthers traded away star running back Christian McCaffrey, there were plenty of questions about who’d pick up the slack. D’Onta Foreman proved more than capable, rushing for 914 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

“I’m very proud of myself,” said Foreman, who will be an unrestricted free agent. “I worked tremendously hard to put myself in a position like this. I think a lot of people doubted me and counted me out early, but I’m used to that.”

One thing the Panthers will have to take into account when deciding whether to re-sign Foreman is his injury history. This is the first time he’s made it through a full season injury-free.

GETTING HIS KICKS

Eddy Pineiro converted 94.3% (33 of 35) of his field goals — No. 1 in the NFL among kickers with at least 25 attempts. That included 19 straight to close the season and a game-winning 42-yarder to beat New Orleans on Sunday.

That bodes well for Pineiro’s bank account. He’s set to become an unrestricted free agent.

If the Panthers let Piniero leave, they could go back to Zane Gonzalez, who was kicking extremely well before suffering a season-ending injury in the preseason.

“I haven’t talked to them about (returning) yet,” Pineiro said. “I was talking to my special teams coach (Chris Tabor) and he wants me to come back. But let’s see what happens. I would love to be back.”

MOVING FORWARD

Two years ago, the Panthers addressed their defense by drafting cornerback Jaycee Horn No. 8 overall. Last year, the Panthers set about improving the offensive line, selecting tackle Ickey Ekwonu at No. 6.

Both moves worked out.

Fitterer suggested the Panthers could have more of a “sexy draft” this spring by targeting “explosive” players. Along with a quarterback, the Panthers want to add a vertical threat at wide receiver, a pass-catching tight end and a pass-rushing defensive end.

INJURY NEWS

The Panthers said right guard Austin Corbett tore an ACL and left guard Brady Christensen broke an ankle on Sunday. Both starters are expected back by training camp.

After hiring a coach, the Panthers will turn their attention to free agency and the draft, where they will have the ninth overall pick.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Surprise AFC team emerges as Tom Brady suitor

The Miami Dolphins seemed to find the perfect coach for Tua Tagovailoa when they hired Mike McDaniel, but that does not necessarily mean they would pass up an opportunity to pursue arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Tom Brady was linked to the Dolphins last offseason at around the time he briefly retired. The... The post Surprise AFC team emerges as Tom Brady suitor appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ALABAMA STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

‘Big prediction’ has Detroit Lions adding 3 veteran defenders during offseason

The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books, and, unfortunately, the Detroit Lions came up just short of qualifying for the 2022 NFL Playoffs. After starting off the season with a 1-6 record, the Lions won eight of their final 10 games to finish with a winning record. Unfortunately, nine wins were one win short of what ended up being needed to earn the final wild-card spot in the NFC. With that being said, you can bet the Lions will be looking to add some pieces to the puzzle before the 2023 season. That is especially true when it comes to improving the defensive side of the ball.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By The Condoleezza Rice Suggestion

Eventually, Roger Goodell will have to step aside from his role as the commissioner of the NFL. Although that day hasn't come yet, a former Secretary of State has been named as a possible replacement.  According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Kevin Warren and Condoleezza Rice ...
The Hustle Sports News

Former Vikings Coach Gets the Ax in Washington

<p>The Washington Commanders maintained a reasonable chance of making the playoffs until the final week of the regular season. Ron</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/former-vikings-coach-gets">Former Vikings Coach Gets the Ax in Washington</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions’ replacement for OC Ben Johnson is a no-brainer

Leading up to the 2022 NFL regular season, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had not yet “officially” announced who would be calling plays for the Lions’ Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. We quickly found out that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had been selected to call the plays and to say he had an outstanding first season as an NFL play-caller would be a severe understatement. Because of that, Johnson is one of the hottest head coaching candidates, despite the fact that he has only been an NFL coordinator for one season. So, if Johnson ends up being hired as a head coach, who should the Lions hire to replace him?
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Patriots star again emerging as popular head coach candidate

Former New England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo received a lot of buzz a year ago as a potential head coach candidate, and he has become a popular name once again in the current hiring cycle. The Carolina Panthers have requested an interview with Mayo, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Mayo has been a... The post Ex-Patriots star again emerging as popular head coach candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Patriots make unprecedented move with Jerod Mayo

The New England Patriots made an unprecedented move on Thursday involving Jerod Mayo. The Patriots announced that they have begun contract extensions with Mayo on a long-term deal. The team also said they plan to begin interviewing offensive coordinator candidates next week. Unprecedented: The #Patriots announce they are working toward keeping Jerod Mayo and that... The post Patriots make unprecedented move with Jerod Mayo appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New York Post

Chris Simms: Mac Jones went behind Bill Belichick’s back to fix offense

Mac Jones reportedly attempted to take matters into his own hands to fix a sputtering Patriots offense. According to NBC Sports and Pro Football Talk analyst Chris Simms, Jones went behind Bill Belichick’s back in search of solutions. Mike Florio, who hosted the segment with Simms, said that Belichick made “Jones aware of it,” causing the outside conversations to stop during an 8-9 season that ended without a postseason berth.  “Mac Jones wasn’t happy,” Simms said Tuesday on “Pro Football Talk.” “He was telling people he wasn’t happy. He was calling people about, ‘Hey, can you help us with ideas and do...
ALABAMA STATE
iheart.com

Colin Cowherd Predicts the Results of NFL Wild Card Weekend

Watch Colin Cowherd make his predictions for the upcoming Wild Card Weekend going into an NFL playoffs where Tom Brady and the Bucs are lurking as an enigmatic division champion, the Bills are looking to finally climb Mount Kansas City, the Cowboys are trying to make it back to their first conference championship game since 1996, the Jaguars and Giants are trying to prove themselves as legitimate contenders not only this season but in the future, Lamar Jackson is looking to finally prove himself as a $50 million per year player [if he hasn’t already], and the 49ers and Bengals will shoot for their familiar perches as conference champions.
Larry Brown Sports

NBC announces big Al Michaels news ahead of NFL playoffs

Many NFL fans were disappointed when Al Michaels left NBC to join Amazon this season, but the legendary broadcaster is returning to his old role for one game. NBC announced this week that Michaels will be the play-by-play announcer for Saturday night’s wild-card game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars. Tony Dungy will... The post NBC announces big Al Michaels news ahead of NFL playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Sean McVay makes decision about his future

All the rumors surrounding Sean McVay appear to have been much ado about nothing. McVay informed members of the Rams that he will remain with the team, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported on Friday. Sean McVay informed members of the Rams organization that he will be staying on as the head coach, per sources. — Dianna... The post Report: Sean McVay makes decision about his future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX8 News

Panthers Coaching Search: Jim Caldwell

The Carolina Panthers’ head coaching search is officially underway.  The team interviewed the former head coach of the Colts and Lions, Jim Caldwell, on Monday, but is he a good fit here in Carolina? Grace Grill takes a dive into the 67-year-old’s coaching history.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Is Eagles QB coach Brian Johnson key for Steve Wilks' candidacy?

Ben Johnson may not be the only important Johnson in the Carolina Panthers’ search for a new head coach. Almost as soon as Matt Rhule was sent packing back in October, owner David Tepper began researching offensive-minded possibilities for the opening. And now it shows—as seven of the eight known candidates have earned much of their money coaching up that side of the ball.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Detroit Sports Nation

Titans QB Joshua Dobbs raves about Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

In case you have not been paying attention, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes have done an outstanding job turning around what was a toxic culture in Allen Park. Players are begging for the Lions to re-sign them, and other players, such as Tennessee Titans QB Joshua Dobbs, have nothing but good things to say about Campbell and the Lions organization.
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Panthers big coach move

The Carolina Panthers are looking for a new, full-time head coach after firing head coach Matt Rhule earlier this season, and it looks like the team is keying in on a potential replacement following the end of the 2022 NFL season. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
617K+
Post
658M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy