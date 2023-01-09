Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 12:59:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. Local sets 10 to 12 feet through Saturday. * WHERE...Orange County beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and minor beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide of 4.23 ft 218 AM Saturday.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Orange County Coastal FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following areas, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Mountains, San Diego County Valleys and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - An Atmospheric River will reach Southern California late Saturday afternoon, with a quick passage through late Saturday evening, with rain rates of one-half inch per hour possible, at times, after dark. Locally more intense rates possible along the coastal slopes of the mountains. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 12:59:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Orange County Inland; Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire; San Diego County Inland Valleys; San Diego County Mountains; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following areas, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Mountains, San Diego County Valleys and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - An Atmospheric River will reach Southern California late Saturday afternoon, with a quick passage through late Saturday evening, with rain rates of one-half inch per hour possible, at times, after dark. Locally more intense rates possible along the coastal slopes of the mountains. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 12:56:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...High surf of 4 to 7 feet building to 6 to 10 feet with local sets to 12 feet Friday. Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 12:56:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet building to 12 to 18 feet with local sets to 20 feet early Friday. Dangerous rip currents expected. Local damaging surf possible Friday. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.
Comments / 0