ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
nbc11news.com

2 dead in Grand County avalanche

A man who was out duck hunting has gone missing in Delta County, Colorado. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife is sending additional help to locate him. The 2023 Colorado General Assembly meets to discuss a number of different things. Final Broncos game of 2022-2023 season, fans express frustration. Updated: 5...
DELTA COUNTY, CO
99.9 The Point

Water Level Being Lowered At Infested Western Colorado Lake

With the 2023 boating season approaching, boating enthusiasts are taking notice of what's happening at a popular western Colorado lake. Over the next few months, the water level at Highline Lake will be lowered by some 30 feet as Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officials work to eliminate zebra mussels from the lake and prevent their spread into other waters. Last fall, CPW changed the status of Highline Lake from "suspect' to "infested" when they discovered the presence of invasive zebra mussels during a routine inspection. The "infested" designation was the first for a body of water in Colorado.
LOMA, CO
KREX

$5,000 Trailer theft in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Crime Stoppers of Mesa County is searching for information that could lead to the identification of suspects involved in a flatbed trailer theft. Mesa County Crime Stoppers officials tell Western Slope Now, sometime between 2 p.m. on Friday, January 6 and 9 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, unknown suspects stole […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Wayne Phillips, missing duck hunter in Delta County, Colorado

Colorado Broncos fan express the disappointment they felt this season as the Broncos finished their final game. Two snowmobilers were killed when an avalanche occurred near Winter Park, Colorado. New Indigenous Person Alert for missing people. Updated: 6 hours ago. A new program will help notify Coloradans when indigenous people...
DELTA COUNTY, CO
KREX

$2,000 Reward for missing Grand Junction woman

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The family of Melissa Gonzales is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the location of Melissa ‘Lynn” Gonzales. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for Gonzales, who went missing on November 15, 2022. Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Officials inform Western Slope Now 70-year-old Gonzales remains missing […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Crash on 7th and North

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Junction Police officials inform Western Slope Now that a crash has occurred on 7th and North in Grand Junction this afternoon. 2 vehicles were involved in the crash. Both male drivers suffered minor injuries. The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the incident No further information is available at […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Missing Duck Hunter Search Still Ongoing

DELTA, Colo. (KREX)–51-year-old Wayne Phillips went out for a day of duck hunting in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area December 21, but never returned home. Phillips’ wife and son searched the area before contacting authorities. His family found Phillips’ black Ford F-150 and hunting dog, along with other items along the Gunnison River in the area of South River Road near Cool Rock Trail. It appeared as though someone—presumably Mr. Phillips—had been walking on the frozen-over Gunnison River. Authorities believe Mr. Phillips may have plunged into the 20-foot-deep pool of water below the ice.
DELTA, CO
nbc11news.com

Montrose Emergency Alert

Kevin Mccarthy’s lost the vote for speaker 11 times, and Mesa County’s Republican and Democratic party leaders say they’ve had enough. Food bank aims to provide help in the Grand Valley. Updated: 4 hours ago. Avian Flu. Updated: 8 hours ago. Hollis Glenn is the Deputy Commissioner...
MONTROSE, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Watch: Video Shows Shoplifters In Action At Clifton Liquor Store

Local authorities are asking for help to identify two individuals believed to be involved in a shoplifting incident at a local liquor store. According to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened last month at East Valley Liquors at 418 32 Road in Clifton. Video surveillance captured images of the suspects, and it is hoped they can be identified. This particular incident took place on December 21 just before 8:00 p.m.
CLIFTON, CO
99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction Colorado Air Show Bringing Back the Blue Angels

The Blue Angels are coming back to Grand Junction. If you have never seen an air show in Grand Junction, you're going to get your chance later this year when West Star Aviation presents the U.S. Navy Blue Angels Aerial Demonstration Team and the 2023 Grand Junction Air Show. If you are seeing the Blue Angels for the first time you will be blown away.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
iheart.com

Colorado Communities Receive Federal Funding for Housing

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development is giving money to four Colorado communities to support affordable housing for non-elderly people with disabilities. Boulder Housing Partners, Jefferson County Housing Authority, Grand Junction Housing Authority, and Housing Catalyst in Fort Collins are four of 98 recipients in the nation...
FORT COLLINS, CO
KJCT8

Next winter storm arriving tomorrow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Active Alerts:. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the following:. Grand and Battlement Mesas-West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. Cities include Silverton, Steamboat Springs, Rico, Hesperus, Ridgway, Glade Park, Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Crested Butte, Taylor Park, Marble, Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Monticello, Columbine, Hahns Peak, Toponas, Buford, and Trappers Lake.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
33K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy