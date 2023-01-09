Read full article on original website
Skier dies following incident at Colorado resort, found buried in snow
A 29-year-old skier died on Friday after being found buried in the snow at Powderhorn Mountain Resort in Mesa County, according to a news release from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office. Two skiers reportedly found the man buried and unconscious at about 3:30 PM. They immediately called for help from...
2 dead in Grand County avalanche
A man who was out duck hunting has gone missing in Delta County, Colorado. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife is sending additional help to locate him. The 2023 Colorado General Assembly meets to discuss a number of different things. Final Broncos game of 2022-2023 season, fans express frustration. Updated: 5...
Water Level Being Lowered At Infested Western Colorado Lake
With the 2023 boating season approaching, boating enthusiasts are taking notice of what's happening at a popular western Colorado lake. Over the next few months, the water level at Highline Lake will be lowered by some 30 feet as Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officials work to eliminate zebra mussels from the lake and prevent their spread into other waters. Last fall, CPW changed the status of Highline Lake from "suspect' to "infested" when they discovered the presence of invasive zebra mussels during a routine inspection. The "infested" designation was the first for a body of water in Colorado.
$5,000 Trailer theft in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Crime Stoppers of Mesa County is searching for information that could lead to the identification of suspects involved in a flatbed trailer theft. Mesa County Crime Stoppers officials tell Western Slope Now, sometime between 2 p.m. on Friday, January 6 and 9 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, unknown suspects stole […]
Wayne Phillips, missing duck hunter in Delta County, Colorado
Colorado Broncos fan express the disappointment they felt this season as the Broncos finished their final game. Two snowmobilers were killed when an avalanche occurred near Winter Park, Colorado. New Indigenous Person Alert for missing people. Updated: 6 hours ago. A new program will help notify Coloradans when indigenous people...
29-year-old dies in a ski accident at Powderhorn
A 29-year-old Minnesotan man died on Friday while skiing at Powderhorn Mountain Resort.
$2,000 Reward for missing Grand Junction woman
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The family of Melissa Gonzales is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the location of Melissa ‘Lynn” Gonzales. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for Gonzales, who went missing on November 15, 2022. Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Officials inform Western Slope Now 70-year-old Gonzales remains missing […]
Crash on 7th and North
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Junction Police officials inform Western Slope Now that a crash has occurred on 7th and North in Grand Junction this afternoon. 2 vehicles were involved in the crash. Both male drivers suffered minor injuries. The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the incident No further information is available at […]
Man sentenced for distributing fentanyl resulting in death – a first in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — For the first time in Colorado, a man was sentenced in federal court to life in prison after being convicted of distributing fentanyl resulting in death. Bruce Holder, 57, was convicted by a jury in 2021. Judge Christine Arguello sentenced Holder to the maximum penalty presented...
Missing Duck Hunter Search Still Ongoing
DELTA, Colo. (KREX)–51-year-old Wayne Phillips went out for a day of duck hunting in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area December 21, but never returned home. Phillips’ wife and son searched the area before contacting authorities. His family found Phillips’ black Ford F-150 and hunting dog, along with other items along the Gunnison River in the area of South River Road near Cool Rock Trail. It appeared as though someone—presumably Mr. Phillips—had been walking on the frozen-over Gunnison River. Authorities believe Mr. Phillips may have plunged into the 20-foot-deep pool of water below the ice.
Bedrock Colorado is a Real Place and Was Featured in a ‘90s Movie
Colorado has a lot of small, old, and sometimes abandoned towns. However, did you know that there's a town named Bedrock in Colorado that was featured in a popular '90s movie? Let's take a look at the real-life town of Bedrock, Colorado. What is Bedrock Colorado?. Bedrock, Colorado is pretty...
Montrose Emergency Alert
Kevin Mccarthy’s lost the vote for speaker 11 times, and Mesa County’s Republican and Democratic party leaders say they’ve had enough. Food bank aims to provide help in the Grand Valley. Updated: 4 hours ago. Avian Flu. Updated: 8 hours ago. Hollis Glenn is the Deputy Commissioner...
Mesa County traffic stop leads to discovery of 60,000 Fentanyl pills
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A deputy with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on I-70 near Fruita, Colorado, for false license plates leading to a major drug bust. Mid-afternoon on January 9, 2023, a voluntary search revealed an estimated 60,000 blue pills...
Watch: Video Shows Shoplifters In Action At Clifton Liquor Store
Local authorities are asking for help to identify two individuals believed to be involved in a shoplifting incident at a local liquor store. According to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened last month at East Valley Liquors at 418 32 Road in Clifton. Video surveillance captured images of the suspects, and it is hoped they can be identified. This particular incident took place on December 21 just before 8:00 p.m.
Drastic Price Reduction On The Most Awesome House In Grand Junction
One of the most iconic houses in Grand Junction, Colorado is on the market. What's more, the asking price has been reduced by close to $100,000. There can be no doubt you've seen this stone house just off the corner of 27 Road and Highway 50 on Orchard Mesa. Chances are you've driven past it thousands of times. Take a look.
Grand Junction Colorado Air Show Bringing Back the Blue Angels
The Blue Angels are coming back to Grand Junction. If you have never seen an air show in Grand Junction, you're going to get your chance later this year when West Star Aviation presents the U.S. Navy Blue Angels Aerial Demonstration Team and the 2023 Grand Junction Air Show. If you are seeing the Blue Angels for the first time you will be blown away.
Highline Lake will be partially drained in an attempt to kill off invasive zebra mussel population
Following the historic discovery of the invasive zebra mussel species in Highline Lake last fall, state wildlife officials will soon begin the process of lowering the water levels in the lake in an attempt to kill off the population. Colorado Parks and Wildlife discovered a single adult zebra mussel in...
Here's the plan to eliminate invasive species that's 'infesting' Colorado lake
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has begun zebra mussel mitigation procedures after the incredibly invasive species was discovered in Highline Lake last September. This instance marked the first time that adult zebra mussel has ever been found in Colorado waters. Though small, zebra mussels are far from harmless. They can...
Colorado Communities Receive Federal Funding for Housing
The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development is giving money to four Colorado communities to support affordable housing for non-elderly people with disabilities. Boulder Housing Partners, Jefferson County Housing Authority, Grand Junction Housing Authority, and Housing Catalyst in Fort Collins are four of 98 recipients in the nation...
Next winter storm arriving tomorrow
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Active Alerts:. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the following:. Grand and Battlement Mesas-West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. Cities include Silverton, Steamboat Springs, Rico, Hesperus, Ridgway, Glade Park, Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Crested Butte, Taylor Park, Marble, Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Monticello, Columbine, Hahns Peak, Toponas, Buford, and Trappers Lake.
