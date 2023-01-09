ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swisher County, TX

KFDA

DPS: 16-year-old hit and killed while walking on I-27

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash resulting a 16-year-old girl dead in Randall County. According to DPS, on Jan. 8, at around 7:35 p.m., a Hyundai was traveling northbound on the frontage road of I-27. 16-year-old Tiana Quillin was walking in an unknown direction in the...
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Grand Street Abandoned House Fire

An abandoned house fire at 13th and Grand Streets is causing an investigation by the Amarillo Fire Department. Crews knocked down the blaze quickly and Grand street was blocked of for a short amount of time. No Injuries have been reported, and the Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: 1 man dead after crash in Wheeler County

VIDEO: 1 teen dead, 3 teens injured after crash in Swisher County. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO:Storybridge hosting 3rd annual largest book drive in the Panhandle. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST. VIDEO:Storybridge hosting 3rd annual largest book drive in the Panhandle. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Early-Morning Police Chase In Vega Ends With One Arrest

A police officer making an arrest, standing outside his patrol car at night, emergency lights flashing. The criminal is a young man in his 20s, standing his his hands on his head as the officer searches him. A police chase in the early morning hours in Vega led to the...
VEGA, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: 1 teen dead, 3 teens injured after crash in Swisher County

Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO:Storybridge hosting 3rd annual largest book drive in the Panhandle. VIDEO:Storybridge hosting 3rd annual largest book drive in the Panhandle. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST. KFDA LATE NIGHT NEWS RECORDING. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST. VIDEO: Canyon wins...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Fatal Pedestrian-Auto Crash

Randall County police are looking into a fatal crash involving a 16-year-old girl on January 8th. Department of Public Safety says at 7:35 p.m., a Hyundai was traveling north on the frontage road of !-27. The 16 -year-old Amarillo girl was walking in the roadway when she was struck by...
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

No injuries after Thursday fire in east Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a structure fire in east Amarillo that occurred Thursday morning. According to a news release from the department, firefighters arrived at a structure in the 1200 block of N Grand around 10:32 a.m. to find an “abandoned boarded up house with fire […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Potter County crews working to contain grass fire

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Fire crews are working to contain a grass fire in Potter County. The fire is located in a field behind the area of North Osage and NE 24th Avenue. NewsChannel 10 crews are heading to the scene, and we will provide more information as it...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Littlefield PD investigating Sunday shooting death

LITTLEFIELD, Texas— The Littlefield Police Department was investigating a death related to a shooting that occurred on Sunday, according to officials. Littlefield Police Chief Ross Hester said the shooting took place in the 1100 block of Wicker Avenue at 10:44 p.m. The identity of the victim had not been...
LITTLEFIELD, TX
KFDA

Video shows semi flipped on side at Lakeside area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A video shows a semi flipped over on it’s side in the area of Lakeside. The NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather team says they are tracking strong winds in the area. For more information on the weather, click here.
AMARILLO, TX
KCBD

Littlefield police arrest 16 in Operation Child Protection

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Littlefield police have arrested 16 individuals on drug related and child sex crime charges in its Operation Child Protection. Littlefield officials say the mission of the operation is to “investigate violations of internet and violent offenses against children and permanently interrupt the drug trade within the City of Littlefield.”
LITTLEFIELD, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

US 60 reopened in east Hereford

UPDATE: 7:49 p.m. TxDOT reports that both lanes of US 60 westbound and the left eastbound lanes are open. TxDOT continued saying that the right eastbound lane is still closed due to driveway installations for new construction but traffic is still moving. Original Story: HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the […]
HEREFORD, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Hereford looking for new police chief

HEREFORD, Texas — Hereford is looking for a new police chief. Chief Brent Harrison retired Wednesday, ending a 35-year career in law enforcement. City Manager Steve Bartels said Harrison -- who was police chief for the last 10-years -- worked with the city long enough to take early retirement.
HEREFORD, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Hale Center Teacher Indicted

A federal grand jury in Lubbock has indicted former Hale Center teacher 46-year-old Amy Gilly, on one count of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor. If convicted, Gilly faces 10 years to life in prison. She’s accused of engaging in sexual contact by causing a 15-year-old male to touch...
LUBBOCK, TX
KFDA

Texas Rangers investigating early morning shooting in Tulia

TULIA, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Rangers are assisting in an investigation after the Tulia Police Department requested help on an early morning shooting. DPS Sgt. Cindy Barkley has confirmed that there has been a shooting, but details are limited at this time. We will provide updates as they become...
TULIA, TX

