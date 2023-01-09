Chimney to blame for northeast Wichita house fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A house fire in northeast Wichita Sunday night was blamed on a chimney.
According to Sedgwick County Fire District 1 (SCFD1), they received a call around 9 p.m. for the report of a house fire near the intersection of 45th Street North and Rock Road.
Firefighters exposed the walls around the chimney to check for hidden fires.
“The quick response and aggressive interior fire attack by firefighters saved this house,” SCFD1 said.
