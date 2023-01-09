ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chimney to blame for northeast Wichita house fire

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A house fire in northeast Wichita Sunday night was blamed on a chimney.

According to Sedgwick County Fire District 1 (SCFD1), they received a call around 9 p.m. for the report of a house fire near the intersection of 45th Street North and Rock Road.

Courtesy: Sedgwick County Fire District 1

Upon arrival, the fire was located in the flue area and was extinguished.

Firefighters exposed the walls around the chimney to check for hidden fires.

“The quick response and aggressive interior fire attack by firefighters saved this house,” SCFD1 said.

Battalion 32 assumed command on this call.

