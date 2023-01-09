ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

What does a National Championship mean for SDSU?

BROOKINGS, S.D (KELO) — Students, Alumni and Administration at South Dakota State University are celebrating their National Championship win last weekend in Frisco, Texas. What will the win mean for the future of the university?. “It means everything. I mean, you can just tell by how we celebrated. We...
It’s been an incredible few days for SDSU’s John Stiegelmeier

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The last few days have been rather amazing for South Dakota State head football coach John Stiegelmeier... Saturday night he presented with the Eddie Robinson Award as the nation’s best coach in FCS. Sunday he and his team celebrated on stage in Frisco after...
Augustana wrestlers pin 37-9 loss on Minot State at Elmen Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana wrestling team defeated Minot State 37-9 on Thursday night at the Elmen Center. AU picked up wins in eight of 10 weight classes. The Vikings move to 6-6 overall and 2-0 in NSIC action. The Beavers drop to 5-4 and begin conference action 0-1. Christian Olsen, competing at 125 pounds, earned a quick six team points for the Vikings with a pin at 1:02 in the first period of action. Olsen logged a single takedown prior to the fall.
Brookings light display synced to SDSU’s fight song

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota State freshman and longtime Brookings resident transformed a Christmas light display into a yellow and blue light display synced with the school song to celebrate the national champion SDSU football team. Nick Teal is in his first year studying electronics engineering technology...
39th annual Racing and Hi Performance Swap Meet takes place Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’ll be a great place to talk about the upcoming racing season at the annual Racing and Hi Performance Swap Meet on Saturday at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Event organizer Bill Lev, joined Dakota News Now on Friday to give us information on the event.
Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle continues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 32 local restaurants have been competing for all of January in the Downtown Burger Battle. We got a chance to speak with some of the competitors as well as the people who are putting the battle on. Papa Woody’s offered up an Italian-inspired...
Sioux Falls Mexican restaurant closes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After nearly four years in business, Omaha-based eatery Abelardo’s has permanently shut down. According to a SiouxFalls.Business report, Abelardo Gonzalez has decided to close the location on S. Minnesota Ave. Gonzales started the chain of Mexican restaurants in 2001 in Omaha and...
Watertown Regional Airport considering new routes with Denver Air Connection

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Watertown Regional Airport officials are considering some changes to their flight destinations. Denver Air Connection was the sole airline servicer to bid for Watertown, but they gave new options to the airport for routes they could provide. Currently, the airport offers flights to Chicago and Denver.
This Building Could Fit Every Resident of South Dakota Inside

It's a building so large that it could fit every resident of South Dakota inside and there would still be enough room to space everyone out three feet apart. At 699,000 square feet, the new Amazon fulfillment center in north Sioux Falls is the largest building in the city and probably the state of South Dakota.
Sioux Falls grew in 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls released a report that shows a continued trend of rapid growth and development for the city. The City also saw growth in its population, adding an estimated 6,284 residents in 2022 for a new estimated population total of 208,884, according to the City of Sioux Falls press release. Population growth in 2022 was slightly lower than in 2021, which had a record 6,750 people move to Sioux Falls.
Wind will pick up across KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With little to no new snow in the forecast we still have to watch out for blowing snow this week. Snow can form a crust, which is just the top layer of snow that has hardened. This is caused by being windblown, or the process of melting and refreezing which we haven’t seen yet in KELOLAND.
Taking a look at the next round of moisture

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are two areas where KELOLAND receives most of its moisture from. This would be the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean. As everyone knows, right now California is getting slammed by rain. There is a fine line between helpful amounts of rain and dangerous flood-causing rain.
Fatal crash reported on I-90 east of Alexandria

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported a fatal crash in Hanson County. The South Dakota DPS report says the 2001 Ford Excursion was eastbound on I-90 around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the icy roads caused the driver to lose control. The car went off the ditch and rolled multiple times.
Wells Fargo launches $20 million Invest Native initiative

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Native American-led organizations in South Dakota and North Dakota are included in a Wells Fargo initiative aimed at partnering with and advancing Native American communities. Funding will go toward housing, small businesses, financial health, and sustainability. Native American programs in Arizona, Montana, New...
Feeding SD administers Senior Box Program across state

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A statewide food non-profit wants to make sure people of all ages aren’t making the tough decision between paying bills or buying food. Feeding South Dakota is making sure older adults will continue to have the food they need by administering the Senior Box Program across the entire state.
