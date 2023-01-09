Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
What does a National Championship mean for SDSU?
BROOKINGS, S.D (KELO) — Students, Alumni and Administration at South Dakota State University are celebrating their National Championship win last weekend in Frisco, Texas. What will the win mean for the future of the university?. “It means everything. I mean, you can just tell by how we celebrated. We...
dakotanewsnow.com
It’s been an incredible few days for SDSU’s John Stiegelmeier
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The last few days have been rather amazing for South Dakota State head football coach John Stiegelmeier... Saturday night he presented with the Eddie Robinson Award as the nation’s best coach in FCS. Sunday he and his team celebrated on stage in Frisco after...
dakotanewsnow.com
Augustana wrestlers pin 37-9 loss on Minot State at Elmen Center
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana wrestling team defeated Minot State 37-9 on Thursday night at the Elmen Center. AU picked up wins in eight of 10 weight classes. The Vikings move to 6-6 overall and 2-0 in NSIC action. The Beavers drop to 5-4 and begin conference action 0-1. Christian Olsen, competing at 125 pounds, earned a quick six team points for the Vikings with a pin at 1:02 in the first period of action. Olsen logged a single takedown prior to the fall.
KELOLAND TV
Brookings light display synced to SDSU’s fight song
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota State freshman and longtime Brookings resident transformed a Christmas light display into a yellow and blue light display synced with the school song to celebrate the national champion SDSU football team. Nick Teal is in his first year studying electronics engineering technology...
dakotanewsnow.com
39th annual Racing and Hi Performance Swap Meet takes place Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’ll be a great place to talk about the upcoming racing season at the annual Racing and Hi Performance Swap Meet on Saturday at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Event organizer Bill Lev, joined Dakota News Now on Friday to give us information on the event.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Christian, Sioux Valley boys pick up wins Tuesday night
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Christian and Sioux Valley win close games Tuesday night, with plenty of games and doubleheaders to make up games from the past month of blizzards. Click the video player above to view highlights and scores from around the area.
dakotanewsnow.com
Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle continues
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 32 local restaurants have been competing for all of January in the Downtown Burger Battle. We got a chance to speak with some of the competitors as well as the people who are putting the battle on. Papa Woody’s offered up an Italian-inspired...
1973 Iowa / South Dakota Gitchie Manitou Murder Still Haunts
On the evening of November 17, 1973, five teenagers from Sioux Falls, South Dakota were attacked by a group of three murderous brothers at Gitchie Manitou State Preserve just across the South Dakota border in Iowa. Four of the teenagers were killed, and one was kidnapped and raped. Thirteen-year-old Sandra...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Mexican restaurant closes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After nearly four years in business, Omaha-based eatery Abelardo’s has permanently shut down. According to a SiouxFalls.Business report, Abelardo Gonzalez has decided to close the location on S. Minnesota Ave. Gonzales started the chain of Mexican restaurants in 2001 in Omaha and...
dakotanewsnow.com
Watertown Regional Airport considering new routes with Denver Air Connection
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Watertown Regional Airport officials are considering some changes to their flight destinations. Denver Air Connection was the sole airline servicer to bid for Watertown, but they gave new options to the airport for routes they could provide. Currently, the airport offers flights to Chicago and Denver.
dakotanewsnow.com
State of the Tribes Address: "We must address and correct the dynamics of our relationship."
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The focus at the capital building in Pierre was on the state of the Tribe address provided by Peter Lengkeek of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe. He says food insecurity and safety are top priorities. “Once our children are adequately fed and feel safe....
This Building Could Fit Every Resident of South Dakota Inside
It's a building so large that it could fit every resident of South Dakota inside and there would still be enough room to space everyone out three feet apart. At 699,000 square feet, the new Amazon fulfillment center in north Sioux Falls is the largest building in the city and probably the state of South Dakota.
dakotanewsnow.com
Wild Wednesday: Learning about dolphin and whale artifacts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Great Plains Zoo Director of Education Leigh Spencer joined us this morning to learn about some underwater animal artifacts. We talked about a dolphin skull and a whale vertebra.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls grew in 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls released a report that shows a continued trend of rapid growth and development for the city. The City also saw growth in its population, adding an estimated 6,284 residents in 2022 for a new estimated population total of 208,884, according to the City of Sioux Falls press release. Population growth in 2022 was slightly lower than in 2021, which had a record 6,750 people move to Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Impacts of the last few snowfalls on the drought in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The question has been asked if the last few snow storms have been a drought buster. While it’s hard to tell at this point, we have a good idea if the snow has been helping any. The newest drought monitor is released on...
KELOLAND TV
Wind will pick up across KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With little to no new snow in the forecast we still have to watch out for blowing snow this week. Snow can form a crust, which is just the top layer of snow that has hardened. This is caused by being windblown, or the process of melting and refreezing which we haven’t seen yet in KELOLAND.
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at the next round of moisture
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are two areas where KELOLAND receives most of its moisture from. This would be the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean. As everyone knows, right now California is getting slammed by rain. There is a fine line between helpful amounts of rain and dangerous flood-causing rain.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal crash reported on I-90 east of Alexandria
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported a fatal crash in Hanson County. The South Dakota DPS report says the 2001 Ford Excursion was eastbound on I-90 around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the icy roads caused the driver to lose control. The car went off the ditch and rolled multiple times.
dakotanewsnow.com
Wells Fargo launches $20 million Invest Native initiative
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Native American-led organizations in South Dakota and North Dakota are included in a Wells Fargo initiative aimed at partnering with and advancing Native American communities. Funding will go toward housing, small businesses, financial health, and sustainability. Native American programs in Arizona, Montana, New...
KELOLAND TV
Feeding SD administers Senior Box Program across state
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A statewide food non-profit wants to make sure people of all ages aren’t making the tough decision between paying bills or buying food. Feeding South Dakota is making sure older adults will continue to have the food they need by administering the Senior Box Program across the entire state.
