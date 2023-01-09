Read full article on original website
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Kern County Board of Supervisors
The Kern County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday for a regularly scheduled board meeting. Supervisor Phillip Peters (District 1), Supervisor Zack Scrivner (District 2), Chairman Jeff Flores (District 3), Supervisor David Couch (District 4), and Supervisor Leticia Perez (District 5) were in attendance. Meeting Highlights, morning session. Chairman of the...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Police Department log for Jan. 10
Occurred on N Alvord St. Cellular E911 Call: Ambulance request. . Disposition: Referred To Other Agency. Occurred at Motel 6 on E Ridgecrest Bl. . Cellular E911 Call: RP stating male and female are arguing. Disposition: Arrest Made. 05:27 ACO CALL 2301100003. Occurred on S Helena St. Cellular E911 Call:...
First Bakersfield charter school approved, but community reaction is mixed
The Kern Schools Superintendent's Office says charter schools expand educational opportunities, but there are still details to work out before the Central Academy of Arts and Technology will be ready.
County supervisors accept bid to build new transitional homeless shelter project
Residents in Oildale, where the Tiney Oaks Transitional Shelter facility is to be built, say the location the county chose is not suitable for a homeless shelter.
kernvalleysun.com
Two teams contend for Whiskey Flat mayoral slot
Two sets of candidates vie for this year's Whiskey Flat mayoral seat, including locals Teri Ritchison with Phil Kraxberger, founders of the Kern Valley Motorcycle Club, and Robbie Miller and Gary Ananian, who raised money to build the Kernville Happy Trails Dog Park. Kraxberger and Ritchison have been raising money...
Active shooter drill conducted at Bakersfield College Southwest Campus
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — While we all hope that an active shooter event does not happen in our community, it is still important to prepare in case such an event does takes place. Local first responders conducted an active shooter drill at the new Bakersfield College Southwest Campus. The drill was held in an effort […]
Bakersfield Now
Highway 166 closed in Maricopa
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Caltrans District 5 said Highway 166 is now closed from Highway 101 to Highway 33. According to CHP’s website, part of the roadway appeared to be sinking with a large crack. CHP’s website said locals and workers to the area of Maricopa with light...
Six months later, a possible local winner steps forward with $1 million Mega Millions ticket
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – For six months we’ve been waiting to find out about an unclaimed Mega Millions lottery ticket purchased in Bakersfield last July. Now, just as that prize money was about to be forfeited because a winner hadn’t stepped forward, we have a possible resolution to the story. On July 15, 2022, with […]
wascotrib.com
Wasco welcomes back beloved educator Cobb
After a long battle against pancreatic cancer, Rob Cobb finally returned home toa moving tribute to welcome him back to Wasco. Hundreds of community members came to show their respect and love for him and his family. Juan Gallardo, a close friend, said, "Learning he has limited time, I woke...
City of Delano provides sandbags to help residents cope with flooding
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Delano Public Works Department is providing sandbags to residents to help them cope with the flooding caused by the ongoing storm. According to a tweet by Delano’s Public Works Department, the sandbags are limited to 10 per household and residents must check in at the office to fill […]
Child deaths in Kern County: Many causes, but what are the solutions?
A report on Kern County child deaths from 2017 to 2021 shows that child suicides increased by 60 percent over those five years.
Bakersfield drivers and business owners dealing with water on city roads
According to city officials, the rainfall rate outpaced the city drainage system's peak capacity for more than two hours Monday night.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Volunteers needed to count homeless population
The Bakersfield Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative (BKRHC) is looking for volunteers to help with the 2023 Point-in-Time Count to be held Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 4:30 to 9 a.m. The Point-in-Time Count provides a snapshot view of homelessness within the county. Through accurate counts, BKRHC can address the needs of...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Chamber of Commerce welcomes new members at January luncheon
The Ridgecrest Chamber of Commerce welcomed two new members during the monthly luncheon held Tuesday at the Historic USO building. Chelsea Kesse of the Holiday Inn Express & Suites received a new member certificate from Chris Hill First, chamber chairman. Located at 1010 N. China Lake Blvd., the Ridgecrest Chamber...
KCSO searching for 2 men suspected of robbery
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying two men suspected of robbing a business at gunpoint. According to the sheriff’s office, the two men allegedly robbed a business on Oildale Drive near El Tejon Avenue on Dec. 19, 2022. If anyone has information regarding the […]
Taft Midway Driller
Update: Highway 33 and Highway 166 both closed by flooding
Flooding rains have closed Highway 166 and Highway 33. Highway 166 was closed from Old River Road in Kern County to Highway 101 near Santa Maria in Santa Barbara County Monday evening. Highway 33 was closed north of Taft from Lokern Road to Highway 46 a short time later by flooding in several locations that led to numerous cars getting stuck and a water rescue.
Hwy 178 closed due to rock slides, damaged road
With all the rainfall, emergency officials have been keeping their eyes on the Kern River Canyon, as all that water has caused big problems in the past for drivers along Highway 178.
Bakersfield Californian
KCSO seeks 2 suspects in Oildale robbery
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men suspected of robbing people last month at an Oildale business. On Dec. 19, two men described as Hispanic entered Sam’s Mart at 1303 Oildale Drive and held people at gunpoint while stealing items, KCSO said in a news release Wednesday.
City of Bakersfield to hold 2 bulky item drop-off events
The City of Bakersfield will hold two bulky item trash drop-off events on Sat, Jan 14. These will be the first drop-off events of the year.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
College president shares latest news with Chamber members
Ridgecrest Chamber of Commerce members and guests were given a peak inside the campus of Cerro Coso Community College when President Sean Hancock shared the latest news and statistics during the chamber's January luncheon. "I am very appreciative of Cerro Coso families who went through earthquakes, Covid, weather, forest fire...
