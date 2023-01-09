ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Kern County Board of Supervisors

The Kern County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday for a regularly scheduled board meeting. Supervisor Phillip Peters (District 1), Supervisor Zack Scrivner (District 2), Chairman Jeff Flores (District 3), Supervisor David Couch (District 4), and Supervisor Leticia Perez (District 5) were in attendance. Meeting Highlights, morning session. Chairman of the...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Ridgecrest Police Department log for Jan. 10

Occurred on N Alvord St. Cellular E911 Call: Ambulance request. . Disposition: Referred To Other Agency. Occurred at Motel 6 on E Ridgecrest Bl. . Cellular E911 Call: RP stating male and female are arguing. Disposition: Arrest Made. 05:27 ACO CALL 2301100003. Occurred on S Helena St. Cellular E911 Call:...
RIDGECREST, CA
kernvalleysun.com

Two teams contend for Whiskey Flat mayoral slot

Two sets of candidates vie for this year's Whiskey Flat mayoral seat, including locals Teri Ritchison with Phil Kraxberger, founders of the Kern Valley Motorcycle Club, and Robbie Miller and Gary Ananian, who raised money to build the Kernville Happy Trails Dog Park. Kraxberger and Ritchison have been raising money...
KERNVILLE, CA
Bakersfield Now

Highway 166 closed in Maricopa

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Caltrans District 5 said Highway 166 is now closed from Highway 101 to Highway 33. According to CHP’s website, part of the roadway appeared to be sinking with a large crack. CHP’s website said locals and workers to the area of Maricopa with light...
MARICOPA, CA
wascotrib.com

Wasco welcomes back beloved educator Cobb

After a long battle against pancreatic cancer, Rob Cobb finally returned home toa moving tribute to welcome him back to Wasco. Hundreds of community members came to show their respect and love for him and his family. Juan Gallardo, a close friend, said, "Learning he has limited time, I woke...
WASCO, CA
KGET

City of Delano provides sandbags to help residents cope with flooding

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Delano Public Works Department is providing sandbags to residents to help them cope with the flooding caused by the ongoing storm. According to a tweet by Delano’s Public Works Department, the sandbags are limited to 10 per household and residents must check in at the office to fill […]
DELANO, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Volunteers needed to count homeless population

The Bakersfield Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative (BKRHC) is looking for volunteers to help with the 2023 Point-in-Time Count to be held Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 4:30 to 9 a.m. The Point-in-Time Count provides a snapshot view of homelessness within the county. Through accurate counts, BKRHC can address the needs of...
RIDGECREST, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Chamber of Commerce welcomes new members at January luncheon

The Ridgecrest Chamber of Commerce welcomed two new members during the monthly luncheon held Tuesday at the Historic USO building. Chelsea Kesse of the Holiday Inn Express & Suites received a new member certificate from Chris Hill First, chamber chairman. Located at 1010 N. China Lake Blvd., the Ridgecrest Chamber...
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

KCSO searching for 2 men suspected of robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying two men suspected of robbing a business at gunpoint. According to the sheriff’s office, the two men allegedly robbed a business on Oildale Drive near El Tejon Avenue on Dec. 19, 2022. If anyone has information regarding the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Update: Highway 33 and Highway 166 both closed by flooding

Flooding rains have closed Highway 166 and Highway 33. Highway 166 was closed from Old River Road in Kern County to Highway 101 near Santa Maria in Santa Barbara County Monday evening. Highway 33 was closed north of Taft from Lokern Road to Highway 46 a short time later by flooding in several locations that led to numerous cars getting stuck and a water rescue.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO seeks 2 suspects in Oildale robbery

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men suspected of robbing people last month at an Oildale business. On Dec. 19, two men described as Hispanic entered Sam’s Mart at 1303 Oildale Drive and held people at gunpoint while stealing items, KCSO said in a news release Wednesday.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

College president shares latest news with Chamber members

Ridgecrest Chamber of Commerce members and guests were given a peak inside the campus of Cerro Coso Community College when President Sean Hancock shared the latest news and statistics during the chamber's January luncheon. "I am very appreciative of Cerro Coso families who went through earthquakes, Covid, weather, forest fire...
RIDGECREST, CA

