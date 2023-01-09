Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma man dead after crash in Wheeler County
WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that an Oklahoma man has died after a crash in Wheeler County on Sunday night. Texas DPS detailed that at around 11:25 p.m. on Sunday night, 28-year-old Timothy Currie was driving eastbound on SH 152 when his vehicle “veered off the roadway” into […]
1 dead after wreck near Wellington
COLLINGSWORTH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a wreck that resulted in the death of Oran Starkey III, 52, of Childress, Texas. According to DPS, at around 12:15 a.m. on Jan. 7 Starkey was traveling southbound on US 83 in a pickup at an unsafe speed […]
Comments / 0