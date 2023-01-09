ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California snowpack soars to nearly 200% of normal

By Marc Sternfield
 4 days ago

While many parts of California are coping with the destructive impact of relentless rainfall, the news is nothing but good when it comes to the state’s snowpack.

As of Monday, California’s snow water equivalent is 199% of normal for this date (January 9), according to the California Department of Water Resources .

California snowpack percentages. January 9, 2023. (California Department of Water Resources)

The Southern Sierra is 222% of normal. The Central Sierra is 201%, while the Northern Sierra/Trinity is 173%.

“We are seeing the best start to our snowpack in over a decade,” DWR tweeted. “But it is only a start – most of the winter season has yet to unfold.”

Water experts are reluctant to signal too much optimism since last winter California also saw snow accumulate to above-average levels through December, only to see January, February and March become the driest on record.

“It’s great that we’ve been getting these storms, but we really can’t predict how long this will keep up,” Jeanine Jones, Interstate Resources Manager at DWR, told KTLA. “We are still significantly below the peak for the year as a whole, and that’s the goal we’re shooting for, not so much where we are right now.”

Jones also says the series of drenching rainstorms might be too much of a good thing.

“We’re happy that we’re getting snowpack and we’re happy that we’re getting these storms. But we would like them to be suitably spaced out so we’re not having the flood risk ,” she said.

Colorado River Snowpack. January 9, 2023. (Courtesy nrcs.usda.gov)

The snowpack outlook is also promising along the crucial Colorado River basins which feed Lake Powell and Lake Mead and is Southern California’s primary source of drinking water.

Snow water equivalent in the Rockies generally range from 117% to 176% of normal as of Monday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

