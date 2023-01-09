Read full article on original website
Daytona Beach police bust illegal gambling operation at gas station convenience store
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – An illegal gambling operation at a gas station convenience store in Daytona Beach was busted Friday by police, according to the department. The Daytona Beach Police Department said a search warrant was executed at a Get n Go location on North Nova Road. [TRENDING: Central...
VIDEO: Home valued at $2.6 million goes up in flames in Ponce Inlet
PONCE INLET, Fla. – A beachfront home in Ponce Inlet caught fire on Wednesday afternoon, according to Ponce Inlet fire officials. According to Ponce Inlet Fire Chief, Dan Scales, one-third of the home on South Atlantic Avenue was engulfed in flames but is now under control. [TRENDING: FAA computer...
Mims sunflower maze reopens after hurricanes, cold weather
MIMS, Fla. – After months of being slammed with hurricanes and cold weather, this Mims sunflower maze is finally reopening. Sledd’s U-Pick Farm will be open from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, weather permitting, the company announced in a Facebook post. [TRENDING: FAA computer failure delays flights...
2 men, teen arrested in shooting that injured 2 in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two men and a 19-year-old woman were booked into Volusia County’s jail Thursday afternoon, accused of having roles in a shooting last week in Daytona Beach that left two women injured, records show. The shooting was reported Saturday at 5:29 p.m., prompting a police...
Prosecutor claims Ormond Beach Proud Boy aimed at ‘heart of our democracy’ on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A federal prosecutor claims an Ormond Beach man took aim at “the heart of our democracy” when he entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Those comments came during opening statements on Thursday in the seditious conspiracy trial of Joseph Biggs. [TRENDING: Orlando...
Oviedo woman accused of stealing more than $27K in forged checks from parents to fund drug ring
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An Oviedo woman was arrested Monday after she took more than $27,000 in forged checks from her parents in November, according to the Oviedo Police Department. In November, police said they met with the father of 33-year-old Kelly Griffin, who told police that Griffin had...
Longwood father pleads guilty after killing 3-year-old, slashing girl’s throat
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Longwood father who killed his 3-year-old daughter and slashed his 12-year-old’s throat at their home in July 2022 pleaded guilty Wednesday to murder and attempted murder charges. Juan Bravo-Torres, 39, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after making...
