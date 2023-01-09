The phrase, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” was coined by Ben Franklin. “Although this is not a quote that originated from me, it is something that I profoundly believe in and guides the way I practice and what motivated me to start my IV Vitamin Drip Company. There is this societal stigma regarding doctors and healthcare and medicine and how it is a profit-driven industry; where people believe that we make money and capitalize from individuals being sick. While I understand why many people may have that fear and belief, I place more value and importance in preventative care and using the natural things of the earth, like vitamins, minerals, and supplements. The things that God has created for us to naturally keep us healthy and whole,” explains Chika Odili, New York-based Family Nurse Practitioner.

