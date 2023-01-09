Read full article on original website
The Abortion Pill Mifepristone Will Be Available At Walgreens & CVS
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the FDA announced that retail pharmacies are now allowed to make abortion pills available to customers. Both CVS and Walgreens, two of the U.S.’s largest pharmacy retail chains, plan to start offering the abortion pill as well. Previously, mifepristone, which is used in first trimester...
Walgreens and CVS Limiting Pain Medications For Customers
Both prescription and over-the-counter pain meds are in short supply, say executives. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, Yahoo.com, Reuters.com, and USAToday.com.
Marijuana Enforcement Division issues health advisories for some retail, medical pot
The Marijuana Enforcement Division of Colorado issued two health and safety advisories (HSA) on Thursday. MED is issuing the first HSA due to the identification of potentially unsafe levels of Microbial contamination on the medical and retail marijuana flower (bud/shake/trim) produced by SISSCO LLC (doing business as Trenchtown). MED is issuing the second HSA due to the identification of potentially unsafe levels of Total Yeast and Mold contamination in Retail Marijuana flower (bud/shake/trim) packaged and transferred by Jolet Ventures LLC (doing business as 710 Labs). The health and safety advisories can be found on the MED's HSA webpage.
Walgreens, CVS say they will sell abortion pills at pharmacies
Walgreens and CVS, the two largest drugstore chains in the U.S., told CBS MoneyWatch they intend to sell the abortion drug mifepristone after the Food and Drug Administration reversed a rule that had prevented retail pharmacies from dispensing the medication.The FDA on Tuesday announced it would allow pharmacies to dispense mifepristone to patients with a prescription for the drug, which is one of the two medications needed to induce a so-called "medication abortion." The rule change also comes as the Justice Department recently gave the green light to the U.S. Postal Service to continue delivering abortion medication by mail, including,...
Adderall shortage continues, taking a toll on people who need the medication
Supplies are tight, and pharmacies are back-ordered, meaning many can’t even accept new patients to fill the medication even if they do have it.
If You’re Looking to Quit Tobacco or Nicotine, This May Help
Are you or a loved one thinking about quitting tobacco or nicotine products? Maybe you already start a program as your New Year’s resolution. We all know quitting is incredibly difficult, but there are many tobacco and nicotine cessation programs to help you quit. Some of them are even free!
FDA Says Retail Pharmacies Can Now Offer Abortion Pills
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 4, 2023 (HealthDay News) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration finalized a regulatory change on Tuesday that allows retail pharmacies to offer abortion pills. Before now, patients could only get this two-drug medication through clinics, doctors and a handful of mail-order pharmacies. Two companies that make...
Pro-life activists to protest CVS and Walgreens over plans to dispense abortion pill
The pro-life group, Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU), has announced nationwide protests and a boycott campaign against CVS and Walgreens following the announcement that the pharmacy chains plan to begin dispensing the abortion pill regimen.
‘Tripledemic,’ government fines to blame for shortage of medications, Grand Strand pharmacist says
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Many are calling it the “tripledemic.” And it’s taking a toll on the Grand Strand. The combined outbreak of the flu, COVID-19 and RSV has left many pharmacy and store shelves nearly empty of many popular over-the-counter medicines like Nyquil, Tylenol, and even cough drops and sprays. Even some prescription medications […]
Millions continue to go without essential medications in midst of nationwide shortage
(LOOTPRESS) – Patients throughout the nation continue living in uncertainty as extended wait times for essential medications impact millions. Hundreds of medications remain in demand as an going nationwide shortage, the effects of which began to be felt over the summer, seems to be continuing indefinitely. The initial patients...
Family Nurse Practitioner Chika Odili Believes Prevention Is Key
The phrase, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” was coined by Ben Franklin. “Although this is not a quote that originated from me, it is something that I profoundly believe in and guides the way I practice and what motivated me to start my IV Vitamin Drip Company. There is this societal stigma regarding doctors and healthcare and medicine and how it is a profit-driven industry; where people believe that we make money and capitalize from individuals being sick. While I understand why many people may have that fear and belief, I place more value and importance in preventative care and using the natural things of the earth, like vitamins, minerals, and supplements. The things that God has created for us to naturally keep us healthy and whole,” explains Chika Odili, New York-based Family Nurse Practitioner.
