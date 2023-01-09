ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Scary Mommy

The Abortion Pill Mifepristone Will Be Available At Walgreens & CVS

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the FDA announced that retail pharmacies are now allowed to make abortion pills available to customers. Both CVS and Walgreens, two of the U.S.’s largest pharmacy retail chains, plan to start offering the abortion pill as well. Previously, mifepristone, which is used in first trimester...
Joel Eisenberg

Walgreens and CVS Limiting Pain Medications For Customers

Both prescription and over-the-counter pain meds are in short supply, say executives. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, Yahoo.com, Reuters.com, and USAToday.com.
CBS Denver

Marijuana Enforcement Division issues health advisories for some retail, medical pot

The Marijuana Enforcement Division of Colorado issued two health and safety advisories (HSA) on Thursday. MED is issuing the first HSA due to the identification of potentially unsafe levels of Microbial contamination on the medical and retail marijuana flower (bud/shake/trim) produced by SISSCO LLC (doing business as Trenchtown). MED is issuing the second HSA due to the identification of potentially unsafe levels of Total Yeast and Mold contamination in Retail Marijuana flower (bud/shake/trim) packaged and transferred by Jolet Ventures LLC (doing business as 710 Labs). The health and safety advisories can be found on the MED's HSA webpage.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Detroit

Walgreens, CVS say they will sell abortion pills at pharmacies

Walgreens and CVS, the two largest drugstore chains in the U.S., told CBS MoneyWatch they intend to sell the abortion drug mifepristone after the Food and Drug Administration reversed a rule that had prevented retail pharmacies from dispensing the medication.The FDA on Tuesday announced it would allow pharmacies to dispense mifepristone to patients with a prescription for the drug, which is one of the two medications needed to induce a so-called "medication abortion." The rule change also comes as the Justice Department recently gave the green light to the U.S. Postal Service to continue delivering abortion medication by mail, including,...
COLORADO STATE
HealthDay

FDA Says Retail Pharmacies Can Now Offer Abortion Pills

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 4, 2023 (HealthDay News) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration finalized a regulatory change on Tuesday that allows retail pharmacies to offer abortion pills. Before now, patients could only get this two-drug medication through clinics, doctors and a handful of mail-order pharmacies. Two companies that make...
WBTW News13

‘Tripledemic,’ government fines to blame for shortage of medications, Grand Strand pharmacist says

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Many are calling it the “tripledemic.” And it’s taking a toll on the Grand Strand. The combined outbreak of the flu, COVID-19 and RSV has left many pharmacy and store shelves nearly empty of many popular over-the-counter medicines like Nyquil, Tylenol, and even cough drops and sprays. Even some prescription medications […]
CONWAY, SC
sheenmagazine.com

Family Nurse Practitioner Chika Odili Believes Prevention Is Key

The phrase, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” was coined by Ben Franklin. “Although this is not a quote that originated from me, it is something that I profoundly believe in and guides the way I practice and what motivated me to start my IV Vitamin Drip Company. There is this societal stigma regarding doctors and healthcare and medicine and how it is a profit-driven industry; where people believe that we make money and capitalize from individuals being sick. While I understand why many people may have that fear and belief, I place more value and importance in preventative care and using the natural things of the earth, like vitamins, minerals, and supplements. The things that God has created for us to naturally keep us healthy and whole,” explains Chika Odili, New York-based Family Nurse Practitioner.
BROOKLYN, NY

