pajaronian.com
Communities reeling from multiple storms
On Jan. 8, as the third deluge in a little more than a week bore down upon the Central Coast, Pajaro Valley Unified School District closed all of its schools, a measure they said was intended to protect kids and their families from possible flooding. In Mid-County, school officials closed...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County road closures
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Several roads remain closed in Santa Cruz County after mudslides, fallen trees, floods and rain swept the area.
SUHSD and SRUSD cancel classes as a result of flooding threat
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) In anticipation of the possibility the Salinas River will overflow and cause flooding on major access roads between Monterey and Salinas, the Salinas Union High School District and the Santa Rita Union School District has decided to cancel classes for January 12. Roads possibility impacted by flooding include: Highway 68 near the The post SUHSD and SRUSD cancel classes as a result of flooding threat appeared first on KION546.
Storm damage prompts San Jose to keep Alum Rock Park closed
SAN JOSE -- San Jose Park Ranger Danny Nguyen dodged boulders on his way up the Penitencia Creek trail in Alum Rock Park, now heavily damaged and impassable after the storms."So, this is a good example of why, in general, the park is closed," Nguyen said, standing beside two boulders the size of washing machines.The battering the park took from recent storms triggered massive rockslides."This is not yet the full extent of the damage. We're only about halfway through the storms right now. You can imagine it will probably get worse before it gets better," Nguyen said.Alum Rock...
KTVU FOX 2
Sinkhole closes stretch of State Route 92 in San Mateo County
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - State Route 92 on Thursday was closed in both directions along a 4-mile stretch between Skyline Boulevard – also known as Route 35-- and west to Pilarcitos Creek Road. Caltrans crews need to fix a large dip in the road caused by the storms.
pajaronian.com
Photos: Main Street bridge closed due to flooding concerns
Monterey County Public Works officials close down the Main Street bridge from Watsonville into Pajaro above the Pajaro River Wednesday morning as the possibility of the river breaching rises. Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo said that though Pajaro has been under mandatory evacuation orders, cutting back on traffic flow will keep roadways open in case of flooding.
Under fairer skies, water level on Pajaro River recedes
The Pajaro River, which had neared flood stage amid the ongoing wave of storms, measured at under 26 feet in Watsonville on Thursday morning after hitting 31 feet earlier in the week.
Sinkhole closes both directions of Highway 92 near Half Moon Bay, CHP says
Highway 92 in San Mateo County has been shut down in both directions from upper Highway 35 to Pilarcitos Creek Road due to a sinkhole that formed overnight, CHP says.
sanbenito.com
Rain lets up, but won’t stop in Hollister’s latest forecast
The latest weather forecast for Hollister might not include sunny skies, but some relief from the heavy downpours that have been characteristic of recent storms over South Valley might be on the way. After the latest atmospheric river on Jan. 10 cleared the region there will be an “unsettled pattern”...
Student Lookout: Storm updates, Walnut Avenue Cafe & Downtown Fridays
Hello all, and welcome to another edition of Student Lookout, your weekly scoop on all things Santa Cruz. This week's edition shares with you updates, resources and information about the storms affecting Santa Cruz County, a great brunch spot downtown and some fun events to check out. Plus, a great $5 movie ticket student deal.
sanbenito.com
Two rescued, arrested after vehicle submerges in San Benito River
Two men were arrested Jan. 10 after their vehicle became submerged underwater during their attempt to drive across San Benito River, which had become full of moving water after heavy rains, according to authorities. San Benito County Sheriff’s deputies and other emergency authorities responded to Truckee Way near the Hospital...
From the Civic to Depot Park: How are Santa Cruz's unhoused citizens holding up in the storms?
Helping Santa Cruz's most vulnerable residents, those experiencing chronic homelessness, find cover from the elements has been challenging during this historic run of extreme winter weather. An emergency 24/7 shelter at the Civic Auditorium was shut down due to what the city called "inadequate resources" and what others described as a chaotic environment. Another smaller overnight shelter that launched at Depot Park is attempting to fill the void and staffed by an organization better equipped to handle the unhoused population, observers say.
Seacliff State Beach still closed after suffering 'catastrophic' damage to pier, seawall, campground in storms
Ocean swells that destroyed a seawall at Seacliff State Beach and wiped out 63 campsites and 26 hookup sites. Recent storms also destroyed half of the pier at Seacliff and left the remaining sections "severely damaged." Chris Spohrer, district superintendent for the Santa Cruz District of California State Parks, warned that forecasts were calling for another large, western swell to hit the area Friday.
KSBW.com
Large swell Forecast is expected to hit Santa Cruz harbor
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A warning has been issued by the Santa Cruz Port District due to another large swell event forecasted to impact the area beginning Jan. 12 and running to Jan 15. The 15 to 18-foot swell is expected to peak around 3 a.m. on Jan 13...
sanbenito.com
County rescues 23 people from Lovers Lane
Emergency public safety responders rescued nearly two dozen people and 16 animals from their homes in northern San Benito County as pouring rains and rising floodwaters engulfed homes, streets and properties Jan. 9, according to authorities. A total of 23 people were rescued from Lovers Lane, starting in the early...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Winter storm triggers evacuations, flooding in Salinas Valley
SALINAS VALLEY — Severe winter storms have resulted in road closures, evacuation orders and water rescues over the past week due to major flooding throughout the Salinas Valley region, with possibly more rain to come this weekend. The latest storm, an atmospheric river, followed a “bomb cyclone” that lashed...
What to do if you're trapped inside a car in floodwaters, according to a fire chief
You should always avoid driving in heavily flooded areas to prevent getting stuck inside your car. But if you find yourself in this situation, here's what you should do:
NBC Bay Area
Evacuations Ordered in Parts of Santa Cruz County, Landslide Closes Highway 17
Heavy rains and runoff prompted a flash flood warning and an evacuation order for parts of Santa Cruz County on Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service and the sheriff's office. The levels of the San Lorenzo River and Soquel Creek were rising rapidly due to intense rainfall, the...
KTVU FOX 2
Flooding shuts down Highway 101 in Gilroy
GILROY, Calif. - In the South Bay flooding caused major problems for commuters along Highway 101 on Monday. Both directions on the highway were closed for a time, starting at East 10th Street in Gilroy. This as the Uvas Creek had overflowed its banks, putting a portion of the freeway underwater.
KTVU FOX 2
Tree falls on Foster City church, Jeep
As Thursday sees a break in the rain, cities across the Bay Area are dealing with the problem of falling trees. One such tree fell on top of a Foster City building, possibly a church, and a white Jeep. Allie Rasmus reports.
