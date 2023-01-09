ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Here are the Dallas Cowboys' opponents for the 2023 season

DALLAS — The NFL has released the list of opponents for each team for the 2023 season. While the Dallas Cowboys are getting ready for their playoff game on Monday night, it's never too early to start thinking ahead to next season. Along with the usual six games dedicated...
Washington’s season is over because Ron Rivera still can’t figure out QBs

The Washington Commanders are done, and it’s because coach Ron Rivera couldn’t get out of his own way. Washington was the seventh and final NFC playoff team until Rivera decided to go with Carson Wentz at QB last week for a pivotal home game with the miserable Cleveland Browns, and Wentz threw three picks in the 24-10 loss that eliminated the Commanders from playoff contention.
Steelers Dan Rooney Regretted Waiving Franco Harris In 1984 And The Surprising Way He Would Have Done It Differently

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the most successful franchises in the history of the NFL using a model of doing things established by Dan Rooney. He learned about both life and football from his father, the legendary “Chief” Art Rooney who founded the Steelers franchise. He passed those lessons onto his son Art Rooney II, who has overseen the Steelers to a successful 20-plus year run. One could argue that Dan Rooney is the greatest Steeler of them all, but as great as he was, he was not infallible and admitted to three major regrets during his tenure as Steelers President with none larger than the decision to waive Franco Harris in 1984.
Cowboys must do something they have never done to advance in playoffs

It is Dallas Cowboys playoff game week. Dallas is set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wildcard — a team that the Cowboys have become very familiar with. Dallas and Tampa Bay have had their fair share of matchups since Tom Brady signed with the Buccaneers. Perhaps most notably was the opening game thriller in 2021, where Dak Prescott and Brady put on a show.
Jerry Jones says Cowboys playoff run won't impact Mike McCarthy's job security

You would think back-to-back losses in critical situations might doom Mike McCarthy, but the Dallas Cowboys head coach appears to be safe regardless of how this year’s playoff push goes down. That’s big news with all of the buzz surrounding former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, who has been linked to the Cowboys for years and is finally available for a trade.
Report: Russell Wilson could cost Broncos chance at Sean Payton

Word around the NFL is that if the Denver Broncos can’t land Sean Payton to be their next head coach, it may be because of his disinterest in having to be tied to starting quarterback Russell Wilson for the next few seasons. The Broncos 2022 campaign was an unmitigated...
Steelers Superfan Lobbies For Team To Pursue Three-Time Pro Bowl LT In Free Agency And It Might Be Working

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line has taken a step back over the past few years. After the retirements of guys like Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro, and others, it hasn’t been the same. Rightfully so, as those were perennial All-Pro guys that aren’t easy to replace. It was the team’s biggest issue in 2021. They addressed that in the off-season by signing Mason Cole and James Daniels, who happened to be the team’s best linemen in 2022.
Where 49ers' odds to win Super Bowl stand entering playoffs

The 49ers head into the 2022 NFL playoffs with favorable odds to win Super Bowl LVII. After San Francisco's 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, the 49ers have the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl. Odds provided by our partner, PointsBet, show the 49ers...
