Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five indicted in Front Range auto theft and burglary crime ringHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Opinion: Hitchhiker bed bugs swarm homeless peopleDavid Heitz
Major League Baseball Star Has Career End Due To Blood ClotsOnlyHomers
Castle Rock downtown train horns may end soonMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
DougCo superintendent announces raises and creative retention strategiesSuzie GlassmanDouglas County, CO
Related
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Broncos coaching odds show clear favorite in Denver and it’s not Harbaugh
There is a betting favorite to become the next head coach of the Denver Broncos, and it’s not Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh. We have approached another NFL coaching carousel where Jim Harbaugh is once again a potential candidate. Last year, he interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings but opted to...
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Jerry Jones For Lying Before Cowboys-Bucs Game
Jerry Jones on Tuesday insisted Mike McCarthy’s job security is not dependent on how the Cowboys fare against the Buccaneers on Monday night. Stephen A. Smith believes there’s no truth to that claim. The football world for a while now has speculated McCarthy might not have a future...
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Here are the Dallas Cowboys' opponents for the 2023 season
DALLAS — The NFL has released the list of opponents for each team for the 2023 season. While the Dallas Cowboys are getting ready for their playoff game on Monday night, it's never too early to start thinking ahead to next season. Along with the usual six games dedicated...
Augusta Free Press
Washington’s season is over because Ron Rivera still can’t figure out QBs
The Washington Commanders are done, and it’s because coach Ron Rivera couldn’t get out of his own way. Washington was the seventh and final NFC playoff team until Rivera decided to go with Carson Wentz at QB last week for a pivotal home game with the miserable Cleveland Browns, and Wentz threw three picks in the 24-10 loss that eliminated the Commanders from playoff contention.
Yardbarker
Steelers Dan Rooney Regretted Waiving Franco Harris In 1984 And The Surprising Way He Would Have Done It Differently
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the most successful franchises in the history of the NFL using a model of doing things established by Dan Rooney. He learned about both life and football from his father, the legendary “Chief” Art Rooney who founded the Steelers franchise. He passed those lessons onto his son Art Rooney II, who has overseen the Steelers to a successful 20-plus year run. One could argue that Dan Rooney is the greatest Steeler of them all, but as great as he was, he was not infallible and admitted to three major regrets during his tenure as Steelers President with none larger than the decision to waive Franco Harris in 1984.
atozsports.com
Cowboys must do something they have never done to advance in playoffs
It is Dallas Cowboys playoff game week. Dallas is set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wildcard — a team that the Cowboys have become very familiar with. Dallas and Tampa Bay have had their fair share of matchups since Tom Brady signed with the Buccaneers. Perhaps most notably was the opening game thriller in 2021, where Dak Prescott and Brady put on a show.
Cowboys Rookie Sam Williams Arrest Warrant Details
"You're looking at the (totaled) car like, man!'' Cowboys rookie Sam Williams says. "But God works in mysterious ways. I know He has something in store for me.''
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ recent All-Pro addition might be the solution to big problem
The Dallas Cowboys have a big, big hole in their secondary where Anthony Brown used to be. Since the outside cornerback went down injured in Week 13 against the Indianapolis Colts, Dan Quinn has looked for a replacement for the six-year veteran. It’s only fair to say he’s still looking....
Jerry Jones says Cowboys playoff run won't impact Mike McCarthy's job security
You would think back-to-back losses in critical situations might doom Mike McCarthy, but the Dallas Cowboys head coach appears to be safe regardless of how this year’s playoff push goes down. That’s big news with all of the buzz surrounding former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, who has been linked to the Cowboys for years and is finally available for a trade.
News: Cowboys, Bucs centers of attention; McCarthy hot seat?
The Cowboys are exactly where they figured to be on the playoff bracket, but Cowboys Nation suddenly isn’t feeling too good about it after the 26-6 embarrassment in the Beltway. The team looks to move on quickly, and they got encouraging news about several injured players that should help. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, has their own infirmary to worry about.
Yardbarker
Report: Russell Wilson could cost Broncos chance at Sean Payton
Word around the NFL is that if the Denver Broncos can’t land Sean Payton to be their next head coach, it may be because of his disinterest in having to be tied to starting quarterback Russell Wilson for the next few seasons. The Broncos 2022 campaign was an unmitigated...
Yardbarker
Russell Wilson: Cowboys' Dan Quinn an 'Amazing Soul,' Touts Payton & Harbaugh
Russell Wilson is touting Dan Quinn as an "amazing soul'' as the Denver Broncos QB offers his thoughts on the team's search for a head coach. "Dan Quinn, I know him personally,'' Wilson said, via the Denver Gazette. "He's an amazing coach ... an amazing person, an amazing soul, great leader."
Yardbarker
Steelers Superfan Lobbies For Team To Pursue Three-Time Pro Bowl LT In Free Agency And It Might Be Working
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line has taken a step back over the past few years. After the retirements of guys like Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro, and others, it hasn’t been the same. Rightfully so, as those were perennial All-Pro guys that aren’t easy to replace. It was the team’s biggest issue in 2021. They addressed that in the off-season by signing Mason Cole and James Daniels, who happened to be the team’s best linemen in 2022.
Look: Dallas Cowboys Announce Uniforms For Upcoming Playoff Game
This week, the Dallas Cowboys will try to do something they haven't accomplished in 30 years: win a playoff game on the road. But the team isn't changing up its uniform combination to try and break that streak. The Cowboys will wear their traditional navy road jerseys when they face the Tampa Bay ...
NBC Sports
Where 49ers' odds to win Super Bowl stand entering playoffs
The 49ers head into the 2022 NFL playoffs with favorable odds to win Super Bowl LVII. After San Francisco's 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, the 49ers have the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl. Odds provided by our partner, PointsBet, show the 49ers...
Comments / 0