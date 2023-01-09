Magnitude 3.3 earthquake near Borrego Springs briefly shakes parts of San Diego County

Parts of San Diego County briefly felt shaking at 11:42 a.m. Monday when a 3.3 earthquake occurred about 10 miles north of Borrego Springs, not far from the San Jacinto fault, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor happened 2.7 miles beneath the surface of the Earth, along one of the most active fault systems in Southern California. A 4.2 quake broke in the same general area on Dec. 31.

Such quakes are common in California and typically do not lead to much larger events.

Monday's quake was felt in Borrego Springs, Escondido, Alpine, San Diego and Temecula, the USGS said.

