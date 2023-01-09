ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Magnitude 3.3 earthquake near Borrego Springs briefly shakes parts of San Diego County

By Gary Robbins
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Parts of San Diego County briefly felt shaking at 11:42 a.m. Monday when a 3.3 earthquake occurred about 10 miles north of Borrego Springs, not far from the San Jacinto fault, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor happened 2.7 miles beneath the surface of the Earth, along one of the most active fault systems in Southern California. A 4.2 quake broke in the same general area on Dec. 31.

Such quakes are common in California and typically do not lead to much larger events.

Monday's quake was felt in Borrego Springs, Escondido, Alpine, San Diego and Temecula, the USGS said.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 8

Increase in coyote sightings across San Diego county

SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego County are seeing an increase in coyote sightings. Coyotes are a year-round concern in Southern California, but more so during this time of year, that’s because January-March is mating season. "It is scary, I think they're losing their fear," said Antonio...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Children's Pool Walkway in La Jolla Closed Indefinitely

Its 90-plus years of life in the ocean caught up to the Children's Pool seawall this week. Thousands, maybe millions of San Diegans and visitors to the area have traversed the narrow walkway above the seawall at the La Jolla's Children's Pool, and even before this week it wasn't hard to miss the toll the tides have taken on the once-proud structure, its railings rusting and its once-smooth walkway pitted, stones protruding, across much of its surface.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

North County Report: A Safe Parking Lot Is Coming to Vista

North County’s second ever safe parking lot is coming. The city of Vista on Tuesday approved its first safe parking lot, allowing homeless individuals and families to safely stay in their vehicles overnight. The only other option for safe parking in North County is in Encinitas. Vista had North...
VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Storm Arrives in San Diego With Rain, Wind and Possible Thunderstorms

San Diego’s latest storm reached the region overnight Tuesday, bringing rain and gusty winds with the potential for some afternoon thunderstorms. At 12:30 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a Special Marine Warning for coastal waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican border. The warning expired a half-hour later and alerted those on the water that a severe thunderstorm off Carlsbad was moving northeast rapidly and was capable of forming waterspouts.
SAN DIEGO, CA
fox5sandiego.com

Parts of San Diego County to see heavy rainfall

SAN DIEGO – Another powerful Pacific storm is knocking on the door of Southern California as the next in a series of atmospheric rivers. As of 3:30 p.m., satellite radar indicated showers creeping into Orange and San Bernadino Counties while partly cloudy skies and cool weather dominate in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Thunder storm to sweep across San Diego County, Jan. 9

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Most of San Diego County will remain dry today, even as Los Angeles and Orange counties face a second recent round of rain, high wind warnings and flood watches, and Northern and Central California take another pounding. The National Weather Service estimates the majority of...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Channel

Sea lion pup rescued at La Jolla Cove

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) — A male sea lion pup was rescued at La Jolla Cove Thursday afternoon after beach goers alerted a rescue team that the animal needed help. The SeaWorld San Diego Rescue Team says it received a call from its rescue hotline earlier Thursday, and beachgoers approached them and asked if they would check on the animal.
SAN DIEGO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Earthquake Reported Near La Quinta in Riverside County

(CNS) – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 struck near La Quinta in Riverside County at 11:42 a.m. Monday, but there were no reports of injuries or damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor was centered 9.6 miles north of Borrego Springs in San Diego County — and 19.1 miles south southwest of La Quinta, 22.5 miles south of Palm Desert and 23.3 miles south southwest of Coachella.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
80K+
Followers
124K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy