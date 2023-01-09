Read full article on original website
CoD players think Warzone 2 is ‘boring’ and have several suggestions on how to fix it
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 released just under two months ago, but some of the community of players and spectators are coming out to speak about how “boring” the game is compared to its predecessor. Warzone 2 is quite different from the original Warzone, which was released in...
Is Overwatch 2 ‘boring’? One player’s complaints about Season 2 comp sparks debate on meta
When you’ve grown fond of a title, the sequel usually fails to reach the hype. Overwatch 2 arguably had a bumpy start and most likely left a sour taste in players’ mouths. But now, it’s got its footing, and it still hasn’t tickled everyone’s fancy.
Apex Legends’ attempt to credit streamer on skin design goes very poorly
In an attempt to credit a popular streamer and content creator in for their work on an Apex Legends weapon skin, developer Respawn Entertainment made a small, but meaningful, error. Respawn added the name of former NRG content creator and Apex streamer LuluLuvely, who helped design the Aftershock Wave R-301...
Overwatch player proves why supports should always boost Ramattra
Ramattra joined Overwatch 2‘s roster over a month ago, and players are starting to truly master the hero’s play style. Some tank mains were initially concerned about his resistance if not helped by his healers and allies, but when those elements are combined, he can be deadly. A...
When does The Mageseeker, Riot Forge’s new leaked game, release?
Riot Forge seemingly has a new action game in development. The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story is being made by Riot Forge, the company responsible for making video games set in the universe of Runeterra, according to a leak by South Korea’s Game Rating Committee. The Mageseeker: A...
How Riot might turn international League of Legends upside down with latest Worlds and MSI changes
The 2023 League of Legends season has started with two big announcements: changes to both the MSI and Worlds formats with expanded teams attending and a Swiss stage replacing the group stage. This has given some fans the changes they have asked for, such as double elimination and the importance of each and every match. For 2023, all games on the international stage will have significance for each team competing, with a greater emphasis on the growth of minor regions and the development of talent throughout the year.
Apex Legends Horizon change: Is it a bug or a nerf? Explained
Apex Legends players logged into the game today to check out the newest event to hit Apex, Spellbound. Featuring plenty of new cosmetics, the return of the ever-popular Control LTM, and more, Spellbound was a great shake-up for a game that had grown a bit stale in one of its longest seasons.
Riot acknowledges frustrations with League’s season 2023 cinematic and state of the game
For months, fans have speculated that Riot Games may be pivoting its focus from League of Legends, which has remained its poster child for years, to its other popular title, VALORANT. Yet with more strange decisions being made regarding the game and its professional scene, questions remained unanswered and the future of League grew more and more uncertain.
Dota 2 stuck on ‘Confirming Match’? Here’s what to try
Valve has a decent track record of keeping its servers online. Dota 2 shares this feat with the developer, but on rare occasions, players might find themselves receiving server-related errors like getting stuck at “Confirming Match” while searching for a game. This generally happens when the servers are...
Riot listens to League fans, expands LCS co-streaming for 2023 Spring Split
An even wider array of League of Legends creators will soon have access to sharing the experience of the LCS live alongside their viewers. The LCS has revealed that its “watch party program,” allowing select YouTube and Twitch streamers to co-stream games during the season, will return with the start of the 2023 Spring Split in an expanded format. Applications are now available via the blog post of the official announcement and will remain accessible until Jan. 18 for co-streaming during week one, and a strict deadline of Jan. 23 for co-streaming the remainder of the split.
The best crosshairs for Ramattra in Overwatch 2
If you want to take your Overwatch 2 play to the next level, crosshairs should be your best friends. While adjusting your crosshair won’t necessarily give you a clear-cut competitive advantage over your opponent, using shapes, colors, and outlines that work for you can help you line up your shots and abilities much more easily. This is particularly important for anyone who plays precision heroes like Ashe, Hanzo, and Widowmaker.
Overwatch 2 players pick best and worst tanks in Season 2 and it seems there’s one clear loser
Overwatch 2 has an evergrowing list of heroes for competitive gamers to test out. There are currently 11 tanks to take control of in OW2 and every player has their favorite. Players might watch the competitive scene and follow in the pro’s footsteps, but sometimes you just want to play a hero you find the most fun.
League devs hit Ahri with balance changes in time for her art update
Besides a visual update in League of Legends, Ahri is set to receive some balance changes in the near future. Changes to three of Ahri’s abilities, Q, E, and R were uncovered by data miner Spideraxe on Jan. 11. Her former ability is set to receive some nerfs, while the other two will be taking on buffs.
Here’s why Swain, Kassadin, and other battle mages might become relevant again in League Patch 13.1
League of Legends patches typically rebalance the state of the game to tune down powerful and dominant picks, keystones, runes, and items and to bring champions, items, or drakes that are struggling to become relevant in the meta to a state of viability. Aside from that, Riot Games looks to directly influence the state of the meta by tweaking experience gains from the jungle and lane minions and interactable objects on Summoner’s Rift like Honeyfruit. Such changes, no matter how big or small they might be, oftentimes reshape the meta until the end of the season or until the devs intervene again.
Overwatch 2 is having serious server issues right now. Thankfully, Blizzard is aware
Overwatch 2 has, arguably, not been a smooth ride since launch and while the bugs and glitches slowly make their way out of the FPS, there’s usually another issue that pops out of nowhere to annoy everyone for roughly three hours (or more). There’s nothing more annoying than a...
All Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year drops and how to redeem them
To celebrate the real-world Lunar New Year holiday, Overwatch 2 is once again initiating a series of Twitch drops for dedicated viewers. Those who tune in and watch a certain number of hours of eligible Overwatch 2 streams will receive a handful of seasonal rewards for free. These drops are only available for a limited time, so if you want them, it’s best to get them as quickly as possible.
Who are the mystery champions in League’s season 2023 missions?
Alongside the launch of season 2023 in League of Legends, a handful of celebratory missions are now available for players to complete, awarding them with a bunch of helpful items to prepare them for the ranked grind. Players will have until Jan. 24, the release of Patch 13.2, to complete a total of nine missions, each requiring specific tasks to be completed before the rewards can be obtained.
Tiny potential ALGS change threatens pick rate of character that previously dominated pro play
The new Spellbound update in Apex Legends brought private matches with it, giving players the ability to create their own custom lobbies and play in them with their friends. These private matches come with several different settings and game modes, including using the tournament settings that pros use in the Apex Legends Global Series.
Riot is removing one of the only ways to return skins in League later this year
Many League of Legends players know that they have three chances to change their minds when they buy something from the store, but later this year, they might not be able to return things so easily. Originally, Riot Games provided all players with three refund tokens that they can cash...
League devs finally fixing life-and-death Azir bug that affected Faker at Worlds 2022
Patch 13.1 hasn’t even settled in properly, but we might already be looking at a new set of changes that have surfaced on the League of Legends subreddit. Although the large majority of changes involve quality-of-life changes, Azir’s bug fix easily stands out in the bunch, making the idea of the champion getting a huge win rate boost sound plausible.
