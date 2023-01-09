Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Riot listens to League fans, expands LCS co-streaming for 2023 Spring Split
An even wider array of League of Legends creators will soon have access to sharing the experience of the LCS live alongside their viewers. The LCS has revealed that its “watch party program,” allowing select YouTube and Twitch streamers to co-stream games during the season, will return with the start of the 2023 Spring Split in an expanded format. Applications are now available via the blog post of the official announcement and will remain accessible until Jan. 18 for co-streaming during week one, and a strict deadline of Jan. 23 for co-streaming the remainder of the split.
dotesports.com
Secret worries fans after a disastrous start to the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit
Team Secret almost flamed out of the 2022 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) season with a remarkable achievement, but the team bounced back at the last second and ended the season on a high. From the Last Chance Qualifier to second place at The International 2022, Secret came into the new season with high hopes. Still, nothing has been going according to the plan so far.
dotesports.com
New Version1 roster bows out, The Nation thrive, others fall in Challengers qualifier
The VALORANT Challengers North America open qualifier was full of ups and downs with some notable teams upset in the early stages. Version1, which came into the open qualifier with a new star-studded female roster, was unable to move past the first round of the lower bracket in the round of 32. The roster, led by former Cloud9 White players Alexis Guarrasi and Melanie “meL” Capone, was defeated by ‘Rat Attack.’
dotesports.com
Riot is kicking off the newest season of North America’s special Champions Queue
New year, new season. The LCS is starting off the 2023 Spring Split on Thursday, Jan. 26, and with it, North America’s exclusive west-coast-based League of Legends server will be opening too. The Champions Queue will be opening up for all professionals and high-level players tonight at 10pm CT...
dotesports.com
Sentinels Halo builds a team of new stars around esports legend LethuL for 2023 season
After over half a decade of teaming with SnakeBite, Frosty, and Royal2, three new faces will surround LethuL for Halo Infinite’s 2023 competitive season. While his three old teammates moving to FaZe Clan to join forces with Renegade, Sentinels has signed Spartan, KingNick, and Kuhlect to join LethuL at the organization, it announced today. They will be backed up by eUnited’s former coach Kyle “Chiig” Lawson, reuniting him with Spartan and KingNick after the two departed eUnited prior to the World Championship last year.
dotesports.com
CoD players think Warzone 2 is ‘boring’ and have several suggestions on how to fix it
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 released just under two months ago, but some of the community of players and spectators are coming out to speak about how “boring” the game is compared to its predecessor. Warzone 2 is quite different from the original Warzone, which was released in...
dotesports.com
Tiny potential ALGS change threatens pick rate of character that previously dominated pro play
The new Spellbound update in Apex Legends brought private matches with it, giving players the ability to create their own custom lobbies and play in them with their friends. These private matches come with several different settings and game modes, including using the tournament settings that pros use in the Apex Legends Global Series.
dotesports.com
Who are The Nation, Stewie2k’s VALORANT team?
VALORANT Challengers North America open qualifier kicked off on Jan. 9 and there is a new team getting traction on social media, not only because of the players that are involved but also because they’re currently undefeated. The five players in this orgless project are playing under the tag...
dotesports.com
The original lives: DotA is still receiving updates 20 years later
DotA first emerged as a Warcraft III mode in 2003. Only 10 years after its first release, Dota 2 continued the saga (and then some), but it didn’t mean the end for the original. Through the last decade, DotA continued to receive updates, and it’s still receiving some love from a developer named Dracolich.
dotesports.com
Clear’s choice to join Disguised Toast’s VALORANT team pays off with NA Challengers berth
Streaming star Disguised Toast’s VALORANT team, Disguised, are headed to the NA VALORANT Challengers League, providing a quick payoff for Joseph “clear” Allen, who opted to bet on himself and his new team. Disguised Toast, who has been co-streaming all his team’s matches during their successful debut...
dotesports.com
Riot acknowledges frustrations with League’s season 2023 cinematic and state of the game
For months, fans have speculated that Riot Games may be pivoting its focus from League of Legends, which has remained its poster child for years, to its other popular title, VALORANT. Yet with more strange decisions being made regarding the game and its professional scene, questions remained unanswered and the future of League grew more and more uncertain.
dotesports.com
Who are the mystery champions in League’s season 2023 missions?
Alongside the launch of season 2023 in League of Legends, a handful of celebratory missions are now available for players to complete, awarding them with a bunch of helpful items to prepare them for the ranked grind. Players will have until Jan. 24, the release of Patch 13.2, to complete a total of nine missions, each requiring specific tasks to be completed before the rewards can be obtained.
dotesports.com
When does The Mageseeker, Riot Forge’s new leaked game, release?
Riot Forge seemingly has a new action game in development. The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story is being made by Riot Forge, the company responsible for making video games set in the universe of Runeterra, according to a leak by South Korea’s Game Rating Committee. The Mageseeker: A...
dotesports.com
Who are Sinatraa’s new VALORANT team?
Jay “Sinatraa” Won will play his first professional VALORANT match since February 2021 at the VALORANT Challengers North America last chance qualifier (Jan. 17 to 22), according to streamer PROD’s announcement on Jan. 11. The team featuring PROD and Sinatraa is called Untamable Beasts and may attend...
dotesports.com
ShahZam accuses Sentinels of breaking VALORANT roster spot promise for playing with Shroud
There’s nothing more momentous than VALORANT drama, especially in North America, and despite the start of the VCT still being over a month away, the scene is already heating up after a couple of the scene’s biggest names fire shots at each other. What started off as just...
dotesports.com
Overwatch player proves why supports should always boost Ramattra
Ramattra joined Overwatch 2‘s roster over a month ago, and players are starting to truly master the hero’s play style. Some tank mains were initially concerned about his resistance if not helped by his healers and allies, but when those elements are combined, he can be deadly. A...
dotesports.com
League devs hit Ahri with balance changes in time for her art update
Besides a visual update in League of Legends, Ahri is set to receive some balance changes in the near future. Changes to three of Ahri’s abilities, Q, E, and R were uncovered by data miner Spideraxe on Jan. 11. Her former ability is set to receive some nerfs, while the other two will be taking on buffs.
dotesports.com
When does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 season 2 start?
It’s a good time to be a fan of Call of Duty these days. There’s always something on the horizon for players to look forward to, whether it be a new weapon, a new map, or something completely different and refreshing entirely. It feels like it’s been a...
dotesports.com
How Riot might turn international League of Legends upside down with latest Worlds and MSI changes
The 2023 League of Legends season has started with two big announcements: changes to both the MSI and Worlds formats with expanded teams attending and a Swiss stage replacing the group stage. This has given some fans the changes they have asked for, such as double elimination and the importance of each and every match. For 2023, all games on the international stage will have significance for each team competing, with a greater emphasis on the growth of minor regions and the development of talent throughout the year.
dotesports.com
Apex devs may be working on a feature that would change Heirlooms forever
Apex Legends content creator and dataminer KralRindo is at it again, this time revealing a first look at a potential change coming to Heirloom weapons. According to their latest datamine, Heirloom weapons will be getting recolor cosmetics. The new update’s files include some recolor textures for Wraith’s Kunai Heirloom, as seen in the image KralRindo posted on Twitter.
Comments / 0