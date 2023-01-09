ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The “Prayers for Damar 3” have been answered. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is finally home. Nine days after he stunned and saddened his teammates by going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati, and placed the NFL on hold, Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, the Bills announced.
As a fan of the Buffalo Bills, I could not wait to watch last Sunday’s season finale against the New England Patriots. Bills Mafia has been an emotional wreck given the near-death experience of free safety Damar Hamlin the week prior in Cincinnati, so, we were looking forward to a blowout against the Patriots. As it turned out, New England’s quarterback, Mac Jones, played well enough to keep his team in the game. However, Bills quarterback Josh Allen — a dynamic, athletic and smart player — made enough big plays to give Buffalo a handy victory.
