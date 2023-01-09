As a fan of the Buffalo Bills, I could not wait to watch last Sunday’s season finale against the New England Patriots. Bills Mafia has been an emotional wreck given the near-death experience of free safety Damar Hamlin the week prior in Cincinnati, so, we were looking forward to a blowout against the Patriots. As it turned out, New England’s quarterback, Mac Jones, played well enough to keep his team in the game. However, Bills quarterback Josh Allen — a dynamic, athletic and smart player — made enough big plays to give Buffalo a handy victory.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO