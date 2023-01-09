Lyon Hall and Shane TeBeest win events; McFarland boys swim second at Stoughton

The McFarland boys swim team won two events and took second as a team at the 2023 Boys College Events Invitational held at Stoughton High School on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Lyon Hall won the 200-yard freestyle at one minute and 48.33 seconds, while Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz (2:00.56) took fifth. Shane TeBeest took first place in the 100-yard freestyle at 48.59 seconds, and Elias Landolt (53.38) finished fourth.

The 400-yard medley relay team of Hall, Luke Morrison, TeBeest and Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz finished second at 3:42.42. Morrison (4:41.30) swam third in the 400-yard individual medley and Nicholas Furst (5:10.83) took seventh.

Preston Nygaard and Elias Landolt tied for fifth in the 50-yard freestyle at 24.65 seconds, while Furst (25.46) swam seventh. Nygaard finished sixth in the 200-yard breaststroke at 2:25.68.

Nathan Acton (11:27.47) finished sixth and Luke Rudie (11:59.54) took seventh in the 1,000-yard freestyle. Rudie (2:31.20) swam fifth in the 200-yard butterfly and Ben Miles (2:34.91) and Nathan Dant (2:38.12) took sixth and seventh respectively.

The 200-yard freestyle team of Nygaard, Landolt, Zabawa-Lodholz and Hall took third at 1:34.10. In the 500-yard freestyle, Gavinn Vega (5:24.51), Acton (5:32.98) and Spencer Phillips (5:47.94) took second, third and fourth in the event.

Hall (2:01.84), TeBeest (2:02.20) and Morrison (2:08.29) finished second, third and fourth in the 200-yard backstroke. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of TeBeest, Landolt, Zabawa-Lodholz and Morrison swam second at 3:24.24.

Team scores: Plainfield 587, McFarland 507, Oregon 405, Stoughton 317, Milton 217, Janesville Parker 93, Mount Horeb 38.