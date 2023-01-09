ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech Leads for Three-Star OL Jake Wheelock

Brent Pry has prioritized recruiting the footprint with that largely being the 6-hour radius around Blacksburg in his viewpoint. That includes recruiting into the state of Ohio for the right players with three-star OL Jake Wheelock fitting that mold. It may be early in his recruitment, but the Hokies are...
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech Leads for 2024 Salem, VA RB Peyton Lewis

Standout 2024 RB Peyton Lewis out of nearby Salem, Virginia has emerged as one of the Hokies' top 2024 RBs. This shouldn't be a surprise given his combination of big time speed as one of the fastest track sprinters in the state plus impressive production on the football field for one of Virginia's best HS football programs.
SALEM, VA
techlunchpail.com

Three Takeaways After Virginia Tech's 82-72 Loss at Syracuse

Virginia Tech continued their major ACC skid Wednesday night falling to Syracuse 82-72 in the JMA Wireless Dome. While a 10-point loss doesn’t seem like the end of the world, the Hokies were down as much as 20 points midway through the second half and put up an abysmal performance on both ends.
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech SG Hunter Cattoor Out Against Syracuse

Virginia Tech will be without veteran starting guard Hunter Cattoor against Syracuse as was apparent through shootaround photos showing Cattoor in street clothes and confirmed by Virginia Tech upon request for comment. This is the fourth-straight game that the Hokies have been without Cattoor with it being unclear whether the...
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

DT Norell Pollard Will Return to Virginia Tech for 2023 Season

Veteran Virginia Tech starting DT and captain Norell Pollard announced today that he will be returning to Blacksburg for the 2023 season. Pollard was the lone scholarship Hokie who had the extra COVID year for 2023 who had not made his decision yet prior to this announcement. Pollard has played...
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech "Right at the Top" For Three-Star OT Eagan Boyer

Three-star OT Eagan Boyer out of Cornelius, NC is one of Virginia Tech's top 2024 offensive tackle targets with the Hokies currently in a strong position in his recruitment as he shared with us when asked who was standing out for him. "Tennessee just offered so it will be interesting...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Four Roanoke natives nominated for McDonald’s 2023 All American Games

Four athletes from the Star City are getting a chance to shine. Joshua Holloway, Drayton Jones, Elijah Mitchell and Jeremiah Whitmore, all attending Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia, have been nominated to play in McDonald’s 2023 All American Games in Houston. They were among the 722...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Academy Sports + Outdoors store coming to Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A new store is being added to the ever-growing Christiansburg Marketplace. Academy Sports + Outdoors is one of the nation’s largest sports and outdoors stores. They offer fishing, hunting, and camping equipment as well as sports, footwear, and apparel. This is just one of many...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WFXR

On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Witnesses and victims say they're afraid to cooperate with police in Roanoke City

Law enforcement officials in Roanoke say there are several ongoing investigations where witnesses or victims won't cooperate with the police. Witnesses and victims say they’re afraid to cooperate …. Law enforcement officials in Roanoke say there are several ongoing investigations where witnesses or victims won't cooperate with the police.
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

Taking the Waters: The Restoration of The Warm Springs Pools

After years of sustained advocacy efforts at the grassroots and state level, the historic Warm Springs Pools, also known as the Jefferson Pools, reopened for public bathing in December. On January 19 at 7 pm, Julie Langan, the Director of the Department of Historic Resources, will present a talk about the strategies and tools employed […]
BATH COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Local Kroger stores celebrate $4 million remodel

Kroger shoppers in Blacksburg and Roanoke may soon notice upgrades to their local stores. On Wednesday, the business held a ribbon cutting for stores on University City Boulevard in Blacksburg and Brandon Avenue in Roanoke. Lori Raya, Division President for the Mid-Atlantic Kroger Division, said the $4 million remodel includes...
BLACKSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Hurt, Brett Justin

Brett Justin Hurt, 38 of Roanoke, VA departed this life suddenly on January 5, 2023 in Roanoke County, VA. Born on December 24, 1984 in Roanoke, Virginia he was a son of Elizabeth Wilhelm Overstreet and the late Byron Bentley Hurt. Brett faithfully served his country as a soldier in...
ROANOKE, VA
NRVNews

Quesenberry, Gary Douglas

Gary Douglas Quesenberry, 68, of Radford, left his earthly body and went home to live with his eternal father on Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. He was retired from New River Industries. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Friel and Ibra...
RADFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Improving 81: What’s been done and what’s to come

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Interstate 81 is a common route for truckers, travelers and locals commuting to and from work. Too often, it’s often a source of delays. I-81 has become known as one of the deadliest roads in Virginia. Podcasts, websites and studies have been dedicated to identifying...
STAUNTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Christiansburg votes to suspend SRO funding for MCPS schools in town limits

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Christiansburg Town Council will cut funding to its school resource officer program July 1. The town wants Montgomery County to fund these positions, saying the schools are Montgomery County property, despite their location within Christiansburg town limits. “Everybody here wants a resource officer in there but...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy