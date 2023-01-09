Read full article on original website
Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke asks for public help after a Bald Eagle is found dead at Carvins CoveCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Airbnb is becoming popular in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WWE: Saturday Night Main Event comes to the Berglund Center after being sold to Saudi ArabiaCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Kaptain Robbie Knievel has passed away and Roanoke residents recall when he was in the Star CityCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Hollins-Mill Mountain Winter Festival of New Works presents "I Live to Tell" January 12Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Leads for Three-Star OL Jake Wheelock
Brent Pry has prioritized recruiting the footprint with that largely being the 6-hour radius around Blacksburg in his viewpoint. That includes recruiting into the state of Ohio for the right players with three-star OL Jake Wheelock fitting that mold. It may be early in his recruitment, but the Hokies are...
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Leads for 2024 Salem, VA RB Peyton Lewis
Standout 2024 RB Peyton Lewis out of nearby Salem, Virginia has emerged as one of the Hokies' top 2024 RBs. This shouldn't be a surprise given his combination of big time speed as one of the fastest track sprinters in the state plus impressive production on the football field for one of Virginia's best HS football programs.
techlunchpail.com
Three Takeaways After Virginia Tech's 82-72 Loss at Syracuse
Virginia Tech continued their major ACC skid Wednesday night falling to Syracuse 82-72 in the JMA Wireless Dome. While a 10-point loss doesn’t seem like the end of the world, the Hokies were down as much as 20 points midway through the second half and put up an abysmal performance on both ends.
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech SG Hunter Cattoor Out Against Syracuse
Virginia Tech will be without veteran starting guard Hunter Cattoor against Syracuse as was apparent through shootaround photos showing Cattoor in street clothes and confirmed by Virginia Tech upon request for comment. This is the fourth-straight game that the Hokies have been without Cattoor with it being unclear whether the...
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Showing Interest in Former FCS All-American K Jerry Rice
Virginia Tech had their ups and downs at kicker this past season with a combination of Will Ross and John Love going 9-12 on field goals led by Ross who was 8-10 on the season including 5-6 from 40-49 yards. While there's definitely plenty of potential between Ross and Love...
techlunchpail.com
DT Norell Pollard Will Return to Virginia Tech for 2023 Season
Veteran Virginia Tech starting DT and captain Norell Pollard announced today that he will be returning to Blacksburg for the 2023 season. Pollard was the lone scholarship Hokie who had the extra COVID year for 2023 who had not made his decision yet prior to this announcement. Pollard has played...
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech "Right at the Top" For Three-Star OT Eagan Boyer
Three-star OT Eagan Boyer out of Cornelius, NC is one of Virginia Tech's top 2024 offensive tackle targets with the Hokies currently in a strong position in his recruitment as he shared with us when asked who was standing out for him. "Tennessee just offered so it will be interesting...
WSLS
Four Roanoke natives nominated for McDonald’s 2023 All American Games
Four athletes from the Star City are getting a chance to shine. Joshua Holloway, Drayton Jones, Elijah Mitchell and Jeremiah Whitmore, all attending Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia, have been nominated to play in McDonald’s 2023 All American Games in Houston. They were among the 722...
Blacksburg, Charlottesville Among The “Most Stressed-Out” College Towns
College student stress levels are on the rise, thanks to financial worries, time spent on digital devices, social and academic pressures, job planning, and recent Covid lockdowns and vax mandates, and it’s no different in Blacksburg or Charlottesville. In fact, the mental health of young adults has become a critical issue in the past few […]
WSLS
Academy Sports + Outdoors store coming to Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A new store is being added to the ever-growing Christiansburg Marketplace. Academy Sports + Outdoors is one of the nation’s largest sports and outdoors stores. They offer fishing, hunting, and camping equipment as well as sports, footwear, and apparel. This is just one of many...
On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
wfxrtv.com
Witnesses and victims say they're afraid to cooperate with police in Roanoke City
Law enforcement officials in Roanoke say there are several ongoing investigations where witnesses or victims won't cooperate with the police. Witnesses and victims say they’re afraid to cooperate …. Law enforcement officials in Roanoke say there are several ongoing investigations where witnesses or victims won't cooperate with the police.
Taking the Waters: The Restoration of The Warm Springs Pools
After years of sustained advocacy efforts at the grassroots and state level, the historic Warm Springs Pools, also known as the Jefferson Pools, reopened for public bathing in December. On January 19 at 7 pm, Julie Langan, the Director of the Department of Historic Resources, will present a talk about the strategies and tools employed […]
WSLS
Local Kroger stores celebrate $4 million remodel
Kroger shoppers in Blacksburg and Roanoke may soon notice upgrades to their local stores. On Wednesday, the business held a ribbon cutting for stores on University City Boulevard in Blacksburg and Brandon Avenue in Roanoke. Lori Raya, Division President for the Mid-Atlantic Kroger Division, said the $4 million remodel includes...
NRVNews
Hurt, Brett Justin
Brett Justin Hurt, 38 of Roanoke, VA departed this life suddenly on January 5, 2023 in Roanoke County, VA. Born on December 24, 1984 in Roanoke, Virginia he was a son of Elizabeth Wilhelm Overstreet and the late Byron Bentley Hurt. Brett faithfully served his country as a soldier in...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
NRVNews
Quesenberry, Gary Douglas
Gary Douglas Quesenberry, 68, of Radford, left his earthly body and went home to live with his eternal father on Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. He was retired from New River Industries. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Friel and Ibra...
WDBJ7.com
Improving 81: What’s been done and what’s to come
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Interstate 81 is a common route for truckers, travelers and locals commuting to and from work. Too often, it’s often a source of delays. I-81 has become known as one of the deadliest roads in Virginia. Podcasts, websites and studies have been dedicated to identifying...
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Has Some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of Virginia
Hot dogs are wired into the American psyche. From carts on busy city street corners to fully loaded dogs covered in creative toppings from a gastropub, Virginia is filled with many great places to grab a delicious hot dog.
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg votes to suspend SRO funding for MCPS schools in town limits
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Christiansburg Town Council will cut funding to its school resource officer program July 1. The town wants Montgomery County to fund these positions, saying the schools are Montgomery County property, despite their location within Christiansburg town limits. “Everybody here wants a resource officer in there but...
