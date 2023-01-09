Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs man arrested for threatening, resisting officersZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Orange Park Mall’s JCPenneyBeauty shop grand opening scheduled for Jan. 20Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville’s Wolfson Children’s Challenge fundraising run returns Jan. 28Debra FineJacksonville, FL
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
4 bold predictions for Seahawks in NFL Playoffs after Week 18 loss vs. 49ers
This Saturday’s opening game of Wild Card Weekend will take place in San Francisco between the Seattle Seahawks and the 49ers. For the third time this season, head coach Pete Carroll is busy getting his squad ready to face a familiar tormentor. Carroll and his team are lucky to now have another opportunity to eventually prevail after losing both regular-season games to the Niners. That said, let’s look at our bold predictions for the Seahawks as they face the 49ers.
4 Bengals issues that could spell disaster vs. Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals were heavy favorites over the Baltimore Ravens last week, and they will be again in the first round of the playoffs. The Bengals won over the Ravens in Week 18, 27-16, thanks to numerous Baltimore turnovers. That compensated for a poor offensive performance by the Bengals. They ran a pretty simple playbook knowing they’d face the Ravens again to begin the postseason. To win the rematch, the Bengals will need to limit turnovers and improve their offensive consistency. That said, let’s look at some of the issues the Bengals have when they face the Ravens in the Wild Card Round.
Bears best trade partner for No. 1 pick already revealing itself
The Bears could get a haul for the No. 1 pick with at least one clear team already sounding like they’d be willing to give anything to trade up. Thanks to a hilarious end to the season for the Texans, the Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The world is their proverbial oyster.
49ers’ injury report ahead of Seahawks clash is music to fans’ ears
The San Francisco 49ers enter the postseason as the hottest team in the entire NFL, having won 10 straight games to finish with a stellar 13-4 record. In doing so, the 49ers earned the second seed in the NFC and thus, they will face the lowest-seeded playoff team in the conference in the Seattle Seahawks. However, crazier upsets have happened before, so there are no guarantees that the 49ers would continue to steamroll the opposition. Thankfully, they won’t be missing as many crucial pieces for this all-important clash as first thought given their promising injury report.
Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti
Justin Herbert is the star quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers who’s set to make his first playoff appearance in the 2022 season. He was selected as the sixth overall pick of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He immediately set multiple rookie NFL records in his first year en […] The post Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 bold Bills predictions vs. Dolphins in NFL Wild Card Round
The Buffalo Bills are set to take on the Miami Dolphins in the NFL Playoffs during the Wild Card Round. Ahead of Sunday’s clash, we’re going to dive into some Bills bold predictions for their playoff opener vs. the Dolphins. Buffalo finished the regular season with a 13-3...
Rob Gronkowski’s ‘hundred billion dollar’ Joe Burrow take ahead of playoffs vs. Ravens
Ahead of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Baltimore Ravens, former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski has given his insight on the matchup. During a recent appearance on Up & Adams, Gronkowski was asked about which player could have the best performance over Wild Card weekend. In his answer, Gronkowski took the […] The post Rob Gronkowski’s ‘hundred billion dollar’ Joe Burrow take ahead of playoffs vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 injured 49ers return in 1st practice ahead of Wild Card Weekend
DL Nick Bosa (not injury related – resting player) QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) This is a best-case scenario for the 49ers. Bosa is resting and Garoppolo was expected to be out. Thomas’ continued ankle issue isn’t great, but they’ve been able to replace him on special teams.
Za’Darius Smith gets massive injury update as Minnesota prepares for Giants playoff game
The Minnesota Vikings are gearing up for a huge playoff showdown against the New York Giants at home this coming Sunday in the NFC Wild-Card Round. The Giants can be a very tough customer to deal with, but the Vikings can expect edge rusher Za’Darius Smith to be out there to help them stop Daniel […] The post Za’Darius Smith gets massive injury update as Minnesota prepares for Giants playoff game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 bold predictions for Cowboys in NFL Playoffs after getting No. 5 seed
Nothing will sour your postseason prospects like an embarrassing road loss to the Washington Commanders. Dak Prescott was bad, the defense couldn’t get off the field, and the special teams set the Dallas Cowboys behind the eight-ball before the game even got started. There was nothing to like about the Cowboys’ performance in Washington, but that doesn’t mean the season is over and it doesn’t mean the sky is falling. Dallas must now look ahead to the Wild Card Round after getting the No. 5 seed in the NFL Playoffs, with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers staring back at them. Let’s make some bold Cowboys predictions for this playoff showdown against the Buccaneers.
Tee Higgins drops playoff injury update that will fire up Bengals QB Joe Burrow
The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for their third showdown with the Baltimore Ravens this season, and ahead of the playoff matchup against their familiar foe, Tee Higgins provided an eye-opening injury update on his status for Sunday. After missing practice on Wednesday due to an illness, Higgins indicated he was feeling better on Thursday and that his sickness isn’t something he won’t be able to play through, via Charlie Goldsmith of Enquirer. That should be music to the ears of Joe Burrow, hearing that his star wide receiver expects to be all systems go for the Wild Card Round.
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst reacts to Quay Walker shoving Lions trainer
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke to the media on Friday, and defended Quay Walker after the rookie was ejected for the second time this season after shoving a Detroit Lions athletic trainer in Week 18. “We love Quay. We love everything he’s bringing to our squad right...
Jeff Okudah’s future with Lions takes surprising turn
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah enjoyed a breakout season in 2022. It wasn’t perfect, however, and his play dipped a bit as the Lions completed a winning season. With a major decision looming, the Lions have a lot to think about. And the Lions are doing just that, thinking. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes spoke […] The post Jeff Okudah’s future with Lions takes surprising turn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Derek Carr’s Raiders future gets major trade update
Derek Carr’s time as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders appears to be coming to an end, as the franchise is set to “begin the process” of evaluating Carr’s trade market, sources told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. As Rapoport notes, Carr has a no-trade clause in his contract, meaning he would need to be […] The post Derek Carr’s Raiders future gets major trade update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens Sammy Watkins implies Lamar Jackson is sitting out because of contract
Quarterback Lamar Jackson hasn’t played for the Baltimore Ravens this season since Week 13. While Jackson has publicly been dealing with an MCL injury, Ravens’ wide receiver Sammy Watkins thinks there’s more to Jackson sitting out. Prior to the Ravens first-round playoff matchup against the Bengals, Watkins...
Rumor: Cardinals created a Kyler Murray ‘monster’ after getting paid
The Arizona Cardinals signed quarterback Kyler Murray to a five-year, $230 million extension prior to the season. For one Cardinals’ veteran, that moment changed everything for Murray; in the worst way possible. Arizona had one of their worst seasons in years, going just 4-13. Murray had his worst season...
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Projecting Georgia stars after another National Championship
The Georgia Bulldogs are once again national champions. Georgia football is enjoying arguably the greatest period in its history in the early 2020s for several reasons. The coaching of Kirby Smart and company and the underrated quarterback play of Stetson Bennett are two of these reasons. However, the biggest reason is the abundance of NFL-level talent on the Bulldogs’ roster. Last season, the NFL drafted 15 Georgia players, including five defensive players in the first round, which are both NFL records. In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Georgia Bulldogs football program won’t reach those heights. They will have quite a few players move on to the next level, though. In this still-too-early NFL mock draft, let’s look at where the Bulldogs could go, starting with Jalen Carter.
Dennis Allen’s future with Saints amid disappointing season, revealed
Dennis Allen’s first season as head coach of the New Orleans Saints was disappointing, to say the least. But despite Allen and the Saints’ struggles, it looks like the HC has a much longer leash than expected in New Orleans. Saints’ owner Mickey Loomis has confirmed that Allen...
AFC Wild Card Odds: Ravens vs. Bengals prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/15/2023
The NFL Playoffs have arrived! The Baltimore Ravens (10-7) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) in an AFC Wild Card matchup on Sunday night. Action kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NFL odds series with a Ravens-Bengals prediction, pick, and how to watch. Baltimore lost three of their last four games to […] The post AFC Wild Card Odds: Ravens vs. Bengals prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/15/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
