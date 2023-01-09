Nothing will sour your postseason prospects like an embarrassing road loss to the Washington Commanders. Dak Prescott was bad, the defense couldn’t get off the field, and the special teams set the Dallas Cowboys behind the eight-ball before the game even got started. There was nothing to like about the Cowboys’ performance in Washington, but that doesn’t mean the season is over and it doesn’t mean the sky is falling. Dallas must now look ahead to the Wild Card Round after getting the No. 5 seed in the NFL Playoffs, with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers staring back at them. Let’s make some bold Cowboys predictions for this playoff showdown against the Buccaneers.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 48 MINUTES AGO