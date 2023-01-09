First responders found 47-year-old Tarae Washington's body in the kitchen of her Pittsburgh home with multiple stab wounds A Pennsylvania man faces homicide charges after authorities allege he handcuffed and stabbed his estranged wife to death. William L. Fitzgerald, 50, is accused of killing 47-year-old Tarae Washington, whose body was found on Jan. 5 in her Pittsburgh home, according to a press release from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police. He was arrested on Jan. 9 on Interstate 79 near Morgantown, W. Va., which is about 75 miles away from...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO