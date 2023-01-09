ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

Man Allegedly Handcuffed, Stabbed Wife to Death After She Filed for Divorce

First responders found 47-year-old Tarae Washington's body in the kitchen of her Pittsburgh home with multiple stab wounds A Pennsylvania man faces homicide charges after authorities allege he handcuffed and stabbed his estranged wife to death. William L. Fitzgerald, 50, is accused of killing 47-year-old Tarae Washington, whose body was found on Jan. 5 in her Pittsburgh home, according to a press release from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police. He was arrested on Jan. 9 on Interstate 79 near Morgantown, W. Va., which is about 75 miles away from...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Greensburg police seek second suspect in home invasion

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The case against a Greensburg man accused in a violent home invasion last month will move to trial. Watch the report in the video above. Patrick Rosenberry, 29, is facing robbery and assault charges stemming from the incident on Alwine Avenue in December. Prosecutors shared surveillance video in court Thursday that investigators said showed Rosenberry holding one of the homeowners at gunpoint while ransacking the home.
GREENSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Man arrested after holding child hostage in Pa. home: report

Police arrested a man who they say held a child hostage during a SWAT situation in Pittsburgh, according to a story from WPXI. Citing Allegheny County dispatchers, the news outlet said crews were called to the 5000 block of Columbo Street in the city’s Garfield neighborhood at 2:35 p.m. Thursday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man shot, woman injured in Aliquippa shooting

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) -- A man was shot and a woman was injured in an early-morning shooting in Beaver County.Dispatchers tell KDKA that the shooting occurred along Mill Street just after 5 a.m. Police and medics are on scene.The condition of the man and woman are unknown at this time.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
PennLive.com

2 men, 1 teen boy shot in Pa.: report

Shots rang out in McKees Rocks Township, Allegheny County, on Wednesday evening, resulting in two men and a teenage boy getting hit, according to a news report. According to Allegheny County police, the shooting took place in the 1500 block of Chartiers Avenue around 3:49 p.m., where the victims were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, WPXI reported.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Police: Man holding 4-year-old hostage in Garfield surrenders after standoff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police said a man holding a 4-year-old hostage surrendered after a SWAT standoff in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood on Thursday. Police said they were called around 3 p.m. by a woman about a significant other she had a protection from abuse order. She told them he was inside the house, violating the order, with a 4-year-old child barricaded in the closet. She got out for fear for her safety.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Three people taken to the hospital in McKees Rocks shooting; police investigating

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Three people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in McKees Rocks Wednesday afternoon, according to Allegheny County police. Police say units were called to the 1500 block of Chartiers Avenue around 3:45 p.m. First responders found three male victims, two adults and one minor, with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their extremities.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Former Allegheny County Jail officer gets 18 months in federal prison for possessing illegal shotgun

A former Allegheny County Jail corrections officer already convicted of selling illegal drugs there will serve 18 months in federal prison for possessing a sawed-off shotgun. Lewis Bagnato, 33, of Kennedy, pleaded guilty to the federal charge before U.S. District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand in August. He was sentenced on Thursday. In addition to the prison term, he must also serve three years of supervised release.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

PENN RUN MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING WEDNESDAY CRASH IN CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP

State police say one person was charged with DUI following a crash on Wednesday in Cherryhill Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police to the intersection of Routes 422 and 259 in Cherryhill Township around 1:18 p.m. for reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a pickup truck. Troopers say the driver, identified only as a 68-year-old man from Penn Run, was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and charged accordingly.
PENN RUN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man who stole over $25K from Harmar's Deer Creek Cemetery Association gets probation

A man who admitted to stealing more than $25,000 from a Harmar cemetery association has been ordered to serve 10 years of probation and pay restitution. Thomas Fink, 49, of Cheswick, pleaded guilty in October to multiple counts of theft and receiving stolen property. Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Susan Evashavik DiLucente sentenced him on Tuesday.
CHESWICK, PA

