FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania police chief killed during hours-long chase and shootoutJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Have A Plan?IBWAAPittsburgh, PA
He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin HelmsNikPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Bicycle HeavenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Holds Auction in Pennsylvania After Store ClosedBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
Man Allegedly Handcuffed, Stabbed Wife to Death After She Filed for Divorce
First responders found 47-year-old Tarae Washington's body in the kitchen of her Pittsburgh home with multiple stab wounds A Pennsylvania man faces homicide charges after authorities allege he handcuffed and stabbed his estranged wife to death. William L. Fitzgerald, 50, is accused of killing 47-year-old Tarae Washington, whose body was found on Jan. 5 in her Pittsburgh home, according to a press release from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police. He was arrested on Jan. 9 on Interstate 79 near Morgantown, W. Va., which is about 75 miles away from...
wtae.com
Greensburg police seek second suspect in home invasion
GREENSBURG, Pa. — The case against a Greensburg man accused in a violent home invasion last month will move to trial. Watch the report in the video above. Patrick Rosenberry, 29, is facing robbery and assault charges stemming from the incident on Alwine Avenue in December. Prosecutors shared surveillance video in court Thursday that investigators said showed Rosenberry holding one of the homeowners at gunpoint while ransacking the home.
PennLive.com
Man arrested after holding child hostage in Pa. home: report
Police arrested a man who they say held a child hostage during a SWAT situation in Pittsburgh, according to a story from WPXI. Citing Allegheny County dispatchers, the news outlet said crews were called to the 5000 block of Columbo Street in the city’s Garfield neighborhood at 2:35 p.m. Thursday.
Man shot, woman injured in Aliquippa shooting
ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) -- A man was shot and a woman was injured in an early-morning shooting in Beaver County.Dispatchers tell KDKA that the shooting occurred along Mill Street just after 5 a.m. Police and medics are on scene.The condition of the man and woman are unknown at this time.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
Police name Tarentum man as suspect in robbery of New Kensington bank
A suspect has been named in the Dec. 30 robbery of the First National Bank on Tarentum Bridge Road in New Kensington. New Kensington police and the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office have an arrest warrant for Anthony Burda, 37, of Tarentum. Burda is charged with robbery, terroristic threats...
2 men, 1 teen boy shot in Pa.: report
Shots rang out in McKees Rocks Township, Allegheny County, on Wednesday evening, resulting in two men and a teenage boy getting hit, according to a news report. According to Allegheny County police, the shooting took place in the 1500 block of Chartiers Avenue around 3:49 p.m., where the victims were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, WPXI reported.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police investigating report of attempted Hill District kidnapping
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police responded to a possible attempted kidnapping of a girl on Wednesday afternoon in the city's Hill District. Police say the call to the 890 block of Reunion Place came around 3:50 p.m. The girl was walking home when a man approached her and spoke to her.
CBS News
Police: Man holding 4-year-old hostage in Garfield surrenders after standoff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police said a man holding a 4-year-old hostage surrendered after a SWAT standoff in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood on Thursday. Police said they were called around 3 p.m. by a woman about a significant other she had a protection from abuse order. She told them he was inside the house, violating the order, with a 4-year-old child barricaded in the closet. She got out for fear for her safety.
Man in custody after child held hostage during SWAT situation in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man is in custody after a child was held hostage in a closet during a SWAT situation at a home in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood on Thursday. Emergency crews were called to the 5000 block of Columbo Street at 2:35 p.m. Police said the suspect, Phillip...
Man charged after attacking woman following Pa. township crash: report
Police have issued a warrant for a man accused of attacking a woman following a crash in North Fayette Township, Allegheny County, in December, a news report said. The suspect, John Joseph Diamond III, is wanted for criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery and other charges, according to WPXI. Police...
wtae.com
Three people taken to the hospital in McKees Rocks shooting; police investigating
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Three people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in McKees Rocks Wednesday afternoon, according to Allegheny County police. Police say units were called to the 1500 block of Chartiers Avenue around 3:45 p.m. First responders found three male victims, two adults and one minor, with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their extremities.
Missing woman with dementia found, Pittsburgh police say
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE (1/12/23) Pittsburgh police said Joan DePante was found safe at around 4:10 p.m., police say. Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman with dementia. Joan DePante was last seen on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. on the 800 block of...
4th teen shot in Pittsburgh in last 5 days
Pittsburgh Police are investigating another shooting involving a juvenile. This occurred just after midnight in Beechview, where officers found the 14-year-old in a home in the 2000 block of Broadway avenue suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip.
Waste Management driver hit by car in Mt. Lebanon, driver facing charges
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — A Waste Management driver is fighting for his life inside Mercy Hospital after he was hit by a car in Mt. Lebanon. Police said it happened on Kenmont Avenue Wednesday morning. A beloved garbage man who was working his normal route ended up hit and...
Pa. prosecutors seek death penalty for father accused of killing 9-year-old son: report
Prosecutors in Pa. are seeking the death penalty for a father accused of killing his 9-year-old son Azuree Charles, according to reports. Jean Charles has been charged with abuse of a corpse, criminal homicide, first-degree murder and strangulation, CBS News reported. The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office filed for capital...
Local Chief wants to see harsher punishment for those that threaten police
Hundreds of police officers from across the nation gathered Wednesday to honor fallen Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. One official who was there says the funeral shouldn’t have happened in the first place.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Former Allegheny County Jail officer gets 18 months in federal prison for possessing illegal shotgun
A former Allegheny County Jail corrections officer already convicted of selling illegal drugs there will serve 18 months in federal prison for possessing a sawed-off shotgun. Lewis Bagnato, 33, of Kennedy, pleaded guilty to the federal charge before U.S. District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand in August. He was sentenced on Thursday. In addition to the prison term, he must also serve three years of supervised release.
wccsradio.com
PENN RUN MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING WEDNESDAY CRASH IN CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
State police say one person was charged with DUI following a crash on Wednesday in Cherryhill Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police to the intersection of Routes 422 and 259 in Cherryhill Township around 1:18 p.m. for reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a pickup truck. Troopers say the driver, identified only as a 68-year-old man from Penn Run, was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and charged accordingly.
Pedestrian killed by vehicle on Birmingham Bridge, police say
Pittsburgh police said a man was killed Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle on the Birmingham Bridge. Police and emergency responders went to the bridge just before 7:30 p.m. and found an injured man on the road. The vehicle’s driver remained at the scene. The victim was...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man who stole over $25K from Harmar's Deer Creek Cemetery Association gets probation
A man who admitted to stealing more than $25,000 from a Harmar cemetery association has been ordered to serve 10 years of probation and pay restitution. Thomas Fink, 49, of Cheswick, pleaded guilty in October to multiple counts of theft and receiving stolen property. Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Susan Evashavik DiLucente sentenced him on Tuesday.
