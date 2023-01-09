Read full article on original website
Tuscarawas County officials searching for missing elderly woman
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 75-year-old woman who was reported missing Wednesday night. Sally Bauman was last seen Wednesday afternoon. She’s 5-4, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities said she is possibly traveling in a white 2014 Buick Verano.
No stranger to the law, Steubenville man arrested on cocaine charges
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A Steubenville man is behind bars after authorities conducted a search warrant on Thursday and discovered a large amount of cocaine at his Ridge Avenue home. Quincy Dudley , 51, was arrested after the Jefferson County Drug Task Force seized approximately 165 grams of cocaine,...
Belmont County chase ends with driver taken into custody
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A vehicle chase ended in Belmont County late Tuesday. Ohio State Highway Patrol said it started on Interstate 70 near Mile Marker 212. The trooper pursued the car while it accelerated at speeds over 100 MPH eventually jumping off Exit 218 going west on U.S. 40.
Noted motorcycle hit-and-run case in Weirton among those heard by grand jury
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — The Hancock County Grand Jury has indicted 19 people, including a Weirton man charged with a hit-and-run. You will remember Paul White in August. A search went on after he was accused of striking a 7-year-old boy with a motorcycle at Kings Creek Road on Aug. 19.
Man charged with Wheeling Island murder among those indicted by grand jury
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Ohio County Grand Jury has indicted 15 people, several of whom are facing serious charges. Jermain Copeland, 36, is charged with murder. He is accused of killing Shirley Wolfe, 47, on Wheeling Island in September. At the time, Wheeling Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger said...
Martins Ferry mayor confident in safety of city's water
MARTINS FERRY, Ohio — A recent report from Austin Master Services said there are no concerns over levels of radioactivity in the water, but according to Concerned Ohio River Residents, there are still reasons to be worried. Last April, the environmental group brought its concerns over radioactivity levels in...
Belmont commissioners recognize Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Commission adopted a resolution Wednesday to recognize Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month. The Tri-County Help Center came before commissioners with a proclamation. "It is nationally recognized every year, but this year we wanted to do as much as we can because...
Friends, co-workers mourn loss of Wheeling firefighter
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Wheeling firefighters are mourning the loss of a 25-year member who died Monday at the age of 52 -- years after being diagnosed with a life-limiting illness. Matt McGovern was with the department from 1995 until his retirement in 2020. The bad news came in...
Closure of emergency SNAP benefits extends beyond those receiving deposits
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio's emergency SNAP benefits are ending, and that reality is affecting more than just those receiving the deposits. During the pandemic, participants were getting the maximum benefit offered, now they'll return to pre-pandemic levels. "Each family is different,” said Matt Kendall, assistant director & administrator,...
Primanti Brothers opening location in Weirton
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Weirton is getting a Primanti Brothers Restaurant and Bar. The popular Pittsburgh restaurant chain will be located in a new development on St. Thomas Drive, right off Three Springs Drive. It’s expected to open in the fall. City Manager Mike Adams says this is...
Wheeling Fire Department looks back on a record-breaking year for calls for service
The Wheeling Fire Department was busy in 2022. For the fifth time in 8 years, a record was broken for number of calls for service – more than 8,000 in all. That was 464 more, or 6 percent more, compared to 2022. "We saw an increase in almost every...
Tenants remain positive as Fort Steuben Mall management changes
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Fort Steuben Mall is a pretty hot topic here in the Ohio Valley. Now, many tenants, old and new, are speaking out with their thoughts on what the future may hold. "Previous management told us that we needed to stop all events and remove anything...
Jefferson County Broadband Task Force seeks funding to expand services
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Jefferson County Broadband Task Force is working to receive funding to expand services. Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Executive Director Mike Paprocki says the task force is working to find different grants for funding to expand broadband throughout the county. As of now, they're looking to make the...
Hoover replacing Timmons on Steubenville Council
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville City Council unanimously selected Heather Hoover to represent the city’s Third Ward on Tuesday night after hearing from two applicants to replace Eric Timmons. Timmons is now on the Jefferson County Commission. Hoover grew up in Steubenville and has worked full time for Steubenville...
Bordas & Bordas welcoming nominations for 2023 Anti-Bullying Fighting for Justice Award
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Bordas & Bordas is pleased to welcome nominations for the 2023 Anti-Bullying Fighting for Justice Award. The award was created in 2014 by Bordas & Bordas founder Jim Bordas and honors senior students in each high school in Ohio, Marshall and Belmont counties. The criteria for students nominated includes treating everyone equally, respecting differences in others, and standing up for those who are targeted by others or are discriminated against. The winners of the award are deemed Anti-Bullying Ambassadors and receive a $500 cash award.
Egg on your face? Not at these prices
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — It feels like one thing after the next with inflation holding wallets down while costs continue to soar. The price of groceries had gone up 12 percent through the first 11 months of 2022. With a bird flu outbreak, the cost of eggs tripled, giving...
