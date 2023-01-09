ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana County, OH

WTOV 9

Tuscarawas County officials searching for missing elderly woman

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 75-year-old woman who was reported missing Wednesday night. Sally Bauman was last seen Wednesday afternoon. She’s 5-4, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities said she is possibly traveling in a white 2014 Buick Verano.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

No stranger to the law, Steubenville man arrested on cocaine charges

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A Steubenville man is behind bars after authorities conducted a search warrant on Thursday and discovered a large amount of cocaine at his Ridge Avenue home. Quincy Dudley , 51, was arrested after the Jefferson County Drug Task Force seized approximately 165 grams of cocaine,...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Belmont County chase ends with driver taken into custody

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A vehicle chase ended in Belmont County late Tuesday. Ohio State Highway Patrol said it started on Interstate 70 near Mile Marker 212. The trooper pursued the car while it accelerated at speeds over 100 MPH eventually jumping off Exit 218 going west on U.S. 40.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Martins Ferry mayor confident in safety of city's water

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio — A recent report from Austin Master Services said there are no concerns over levels of radioactivity in the water, but according to Concerned Ohio River Residents, there are still reasons to be worried. Last April, the environmental group brought its concerns over radioactivity levels in...
MARTINS FERRY, OH
WTOV 9

Friends, co-workers mourn loss of Wheeling firefighter

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Wheeling firefighters are mourning the loss of a 25-year member who died Monday at the age of 52 -- years after being diagnosed with a life-limiting illness. Matt McGovern was with the department from 1995 until his retirement in 2020. The bad news came in...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Closure of emergency SNAP benefits extends beyond those receiving deposits

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio's emergency SNAP benefits are ending, and that reality is affecting more than just those receiving the deposits. During the pandemic, participants were getting the maximum benefit offered, now they'll return to pre-pandemic levels. "Each family is different,” said Matt Kendall, assistant director & administrator,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Primanti Brothers opening location in Weirton

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Weirton is getting a Primanti Brothers Restaurant and Bar. The popular Pittsburgh restaurant chain will be located in a new development on St. Thomas Drive, right off Three Springs Drive. It’s expected to open in the fall. City Manager Mike Adams says this is...
WEIRTON, WV
WTOV 9

Jefferson County Broadband Task Force seeks funding to expand services

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Jefferson County Broadband Task Force is working to receive funding to expand services. Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Executive Director Mike Paprocki says the task force is working to find different grants for funding to expand broadband throughout the county. As of now, they're looking to make the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Hoover replacing Timmons on Steubenville Council

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville City Council unanimously selected Heather Hoover to represent the city’s Third Ward on Tuesday night after hearing from two applicants to replace Eric Timmons. Timmons is now on the Jefferson County Commission. Hoover grew up in Steubenville and has worked full time for Steubenville...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Bordas & Bordas welcoming nominations for 2023 Anti-Bullying Fighting for Justice Award

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Bordas & Bordas is pleased to welcome nominations for the 2023 Anti-Bullying Fighting for Justice Award. The award was created in 2014 by Bordas & Bordas founder Jim Bordas and honors senior students in each high school in Ohio, Marshall and Belmont counties. The criteria for students nominated includes treating everyone equally, respecting differences in others, and standing up for those who are targeted by others or are discriminated against. The winners of the award are deemed Anti-Bullying Ambassadors and receive a $500 cash award.
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Egg on your face? Not at these prices

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — It feels like one thing after the next with inflation holding wallets down while costs continue to soar. The price of groceries had gone up 12 percent through the first 11 months of 2022. With a bird flu outbreak, the cost of eggs tripled, giving...
WHEELING, WV

