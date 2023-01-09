Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Westgate Las Vegas releases statement following death of Lisa Marie Presley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas hotel that marks home for Elvis' iconic residency is saying goodbye following the death of Lisa Marie Presley. The only child of Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley, died at 54 after hospitalization for cardiac arrest on Thursday. Westgate Las Vegas released a statement...
news3lv.com
Neon Feast's Al Mancini talks updates to old favorites in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's Wednesday, and that means Neon Feast's Al Mancini joins us to talk about the latest in the Las Vegas culinary world. This week, he takes a look at a couple of old favorites that are getting updates. He also talks about two popular chefs...
news3lv.com
The art of hair hanging
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Hair hanging is a stunning circus art that isn't as widely practiced as some other art forms but is an act you can catch right here on the las vegas strip. Joining me now with more is hair hang artist in the hit variety show...
news3lv.com
Golden Gate still stands strong in Las Vegas 117 years later
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The hotel that started it all in Las Vegas is celebrating its 117th anniversary. It opened as Hotel Nevada in 1906, and rooms only cost $1 per day back then. Now, it's known as the Golden Gate Hotel and Casino, and it's considered a pioneer...
news3lv.com
Locals react to death of Lisa Marie Presley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community is taking a step to remember Lisa Marie Presley following her death on Thursday. Elvis had a residency at the Westgate for seven years. People who worked there decades ago say they remember Elvis bringing Lisa Presley. Lisa Marie was the...
news3lv.com
Legendary daredevil Robbie Knievel passes away
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Robbie Knievel, an American stunt performer who set records with daredevil motorcycle jumps following the tire tracks of his thrill-seeking father — including at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 1989 and a Grand Canyon chasm a decade later — has died in Nevada, his brother said. He was 60.
news3lv.com
Soul Belly BBQ serves up perfectly paired dinner
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Soul Belly BBQ in the Arts District is hosting a perfectly paired dinner at the end of the month. Chef and owner Bruce Kalman joined us to talk about the three-course menu featuring Shiner Beers and Garrison Brothers Bourbon.
news3lv.com
The future of Nipton lottery sales after Spiegelworld purchase
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history set to be drawn Friday night, long lines of Southern Nevadans will likely persist in Primm and other border towns once again. As of Friday morning, the jackpot was $1.35 Billion with a cash option of...
news3lv.com
Fremont Hotel celebrates opening of newly renovated food hall, FanDuel Sportsbook
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Fremont Hotel and Casino is celebrating a milestone in its expansion efforts following its new sportsbook and food hall opening. A ribbon-cutting event was hosted on Thursday for its all-new food hall, FanDuel Sportsbook. Boyd Gaming senior executives were in attendance as they gave...
news3lv.com
2023 WNBA All-Star Game headed to Las Vegas this summer
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The defending WNBA Champs are set to host the 2023 All-Star Game later this summer. The WNBA announced Thursday plans to have the All-Star Game return to Las Vegas on Saturday, July 15, at the Michelob Ultra Arena. This will be the third time the...
news3lv.com
New schedules, increased frequency coming to Las Vegas public buses
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There will be increased frequencies and new schedules for several routes in the public bus system serving the Las Vegas valley starting later this month. The changes take effect Sunday, Jan. 29, to improve reliability and timeliness, according to the RTC of Southern Nevada. "While...
news3lv.com
Plaza Hotel looks for new hires at upcoming job fair
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Plaza Hotel is seeking to fill multiple positions at its upcoming hiring event. The Plaza is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, January 18 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. in the convention space on the third floor. Full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions will...
news3lv.com
Lee Canyon prepares for next round of winter storms
Las Vegas (KSNV) — More snow is on the way at Lee Canyon. The next winter storm is expected to bring between eight to sixteen inches of snow to the mountain over the holiday weekend, with winds reaching up to 40 miles per hour. MORE ON NEWS 3 |...
news3lv.com
'She left us doing what she loved the most': Ashari Hughes' father remembers his princess
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The sudden death of 16-year-old Ashari Hughes after a flag football game last week has rocked the Las Vegas community. Tuesday night, her family and closest friends honored her with a balloon release outside Doolittle Community Center. Her closest friends shouting, "We love you Ashari,"...
news3lv.com
Crash caused by medical episode leaves one dead inside Las Vegas airport parking garage
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A 63-year-old is dead after experiencing a medical episode inside a parking garage Wednesday night. According to police, the driver of a gray 2013 Mercedes Benz GLK was traveling west inside Harry Reid Airport's Terminal 3 long-term parking garage when it collided with traffic-control barriers.
news3lv.com
Nevadans rush to Primm for lotto tickets as Mega Millions jackpot eclipses $1 billion
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Nevadans are heading to the state line hoping to strike it rich with a $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot. It has a cash option of nearly $577 million. Lines were pretty much nonexistent on Tuesday morning at the lotto store in Primm, with only a few braving the cold in the early hours.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas High School student on road to become nationally ranked basketball player
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local high school basketball player is on her way to becoming a nationally ranked player. Las Vegas High senior Kayla Terry is the only player in Nevada that's being considered. News 3 caught up with Terry on her hopes for this huge achievement. Check...
news3lv.com
Longtime Las Vegas attorney Kirk Hendrick named Nevada Gaming Control Board chair
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Longtime Las Vegas attorney Kirk Hendrick has been tapped to serve as chairman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board. Gov. Joe Lombardo announced his appointment of Hendrick to serve on the regulatory body. He will take over from former chairman J. Brin Gibson, who resigned at the end of November.
news3lv.com
Hundreds of flights delayed at Harry Reid Airport as stormy weather hits the valley
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Hundreds of flights are delayed or canceled at Harry Reid International Airport as rain continues to plummet into the valley on Tuesday. According to FlightAware, 323 flights have been reportedly delayed out of the airport as of Tuesday afternoon, with 29 others being canceled. The...
news3lv.com
New UNLV Football head coach Barry Odom rings siren at Golden Knights game
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Barry Odom is making his way through Las Vegas. UNLV Football head coach made an appearance at the Vegas Golden Knights game on Thursday, where he rang the ceremonial siren before puck drop. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Carrier’s late goal lifts Golden Knights past...
