Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

The art of hair hanging

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Hair hanging is a stunning circus art that isn't as widely practiced as some other art forms but is an act you can catch right here on the las vegas strip. Joining me now with more is hair hang artist in the hit variety show...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Golden Gate still stands strong in Las Vegas 117 years later

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The hotel that started it all in Las Vegas is celebrating its 117th anniversary. It opened as Hotel Nevada in 1906, and rooms only cost $1 per day back then. Now, it's known as the Golden Gate Hotel and Casino, and it's considered a pioneer...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Locals react to death of Lisa Marie Presley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community is taking a step to remember Lisa Marie Presley following her death on Thursday. Elvis had a residency at the Westgate for seven years. People who worked there decades ago say they remember Elvis bringing Lisa Presley. Lisa Marie was the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Legendary daredevil Robbie Knievel passes away

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Robbie Knievel, an American stunt performer who set records with daredevil motorcycle jumps following the tire tracks of his thrill-seeking father — including at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 1989 and a Grand Canyon chasm a decade later — has died in Nevada, his brother said. He was 60.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Soul Belly BBQ serves up perfectly paired dinner

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Soul Belly BBQ in the Arts District is hosting a perfectly paired dinner at the end of the month. Chef and owner Bruce Kalman joined us to talk about the three-course menu featuring Shiner Beers and Garrison Brothers Bourbon.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The future of Nipton lottery sales after Spiegelworld purchase

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history set to be drawn Friday night, long lines of Southern Nevadans will likely persist in Primm and other border towns once again. As of Friday morning, the jackpot was $1.35 Billion with a cash option of...
PRIMM, NV
news3lv.com

2023 WNBA All-Star Game headed to Las Vegas this summer

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The defending WNBA Champs are set to host the 2023 All-Star Game later this summer. The WNBA announced Thursday plans to have the All-Star Game return to Las Vegas on Saturday, July 15, at the Michelob Ultra Arena. This will be the third time the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New schedules, increased frequency coming to Las Vegas public buses

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There will be increased frequencies and new schedules for several routes in the public bus system serving the Las Vegas valley starting later this month. The changes take effect Sunday, Jan. 29, to improve reliability and timeliness, according to the RTC of Southern Nevada. "While...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Plaza Hotel looks for new hires at upcoming job fair

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Plaza Hotel is seeking to fill multiple positions at its upcoming hiring event. The Plaza is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, January 18 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. in the convention space on the third floor. Full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Lee Canyon prepares for next round of winter storms

Las Vegas (KSNV) — More snow is on the way at Lee Canyon. The next winter storm is expected to bring between eight to sixteen inches of snow to the mountain over the holiday weekend, with winds reaching up to 40 miles per hour. MORE ON NEWS 3 |...
LAS VEGAS, NV

