Local businesses mean everything to this community. So it's good to see one finally re-opening after a notice that said they would be closed indefinitely. A couple of weeks ago on Christmas weekend, Buffalo saw what they were calling a "Storm of a Generation" in the days that led up to it. It turned out to be all that and more. It was devastating. People were locked in, businesses were closed, and at least 40 people lost their lives due to exposure or other incidents that were related to the storm.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO