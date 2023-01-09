Read full article on original website
WBOC
Clouds Lower; Milder Tonight
Forecast updated on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Spotty showers about late. Low 37-38°. Winds: E 3-10 mph. Thursday: Mostly cloudy and milder. Breezy PM. High 59-60°. Winds: S 6-15 mph. Thursday Night:...
Cape Gazette
What’s Happening This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
Though it's been a rather mild winter so far, except of course for the big polar blast at the end of December, it is still January at the Delaware and Maryland beaches. Translation: there aren't a whole lot of events, festivals and gatherings to tell you about right now. There...
Cape Gazette
Farmers markets are thriving in Delaware
Walk through George H.P. Smith Park in Lewes any Saturday in spring, summer or fall, and your attention will surely be drawn to a collection of pop-up tents along Blockhouse Pond. Within this village of vendors, farmers from all over the Delmarva Peninsula sell a variety of produce, baked goods and other locally sourced items.
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on Delmarva
Whether you love thin-crust pie topped only with cheese or thick, doughy supreme pizza, there are so many places to get a satisfying slice on Delmarva. Here are four places on the peninsula where you can get your own piece of pizza of heaven, just the way you like it.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Delaware
Located inside the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, Shearness Pool is the largest man-made lake in Delaware. This man-made freshwater impoundment has a surface area of 203 acres. At that size, it ranks not only as the largest man-made lake but the overall largest freshwater lake in Delaware. The pond is home to over 350 different bird species, making it a haven for bird watchers and nature enthusiasts.
delawarebusinessnow.com
My take: Sprinklers for new homes a no-brainer
From time to time, I have made the case in this space for requiring fire sprinkler systems in new homes. In the current environment, high mortgage interest rates could slow down efforts to require new homes to come with sprinkler systems. Some headway has been made in Sussex County, which...
3 firefighters taken to hospital following townhouse fire in Delaware
Officials said two Elsmere Company firefighters and one firefighter from Christiana Fire Company were taken to ChristianaCare Hospital for treatment.
WBOC
Throwback Thursday w/ Jim Duffy – MLK At UMES
It's Throwback Thursday! Jim Duffy is sharing the story of when Martin Luther King Jr. gave a commencement speech here on Delmarva.
Cape Gazette
Vendor space remains for Merchants' Attic sale Feb. 18
The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce will hold one supersized Merchants' Attic sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, at Cape Henlopen High School. Up to 100 vendors will be selling their wares including excess business inventory, handmade items, antiques, collectibles and secondhand household items. Refreshments will also be sold.
WDEL 1150AM
3 major routes targeted in Operation: Braking Point speed enforcement campaign
A two-week speeding enforcement campaign has begun on portions of I-95, I-495 and Delaware Route 1. According to Delaware State Police and the Delaware Office of Highway Safety, 27 traffic fatalities occurred on those three roadways in 2022, and 37% were speed-related. They called last year's increase in Delaware traffic fatalities "alarming."
WGMD Radio
DSP & OHS “Operation Braking Point” 1/9 – 1/23
With the support of the OHS and DelDOT, DSP is initiating “Operation Braking Point,” a zero-tolerance high-visibility campaign enforcement in response to the alarming increase of traffic fatalities that occurred on Delaware roadways in 2022. This campaign will run from January 9, 2023, through January 23, 2023. This short-term high-visibility enforcement will take place along I -95, I-495, and SR 1, where 27 traffic fatalities occurred last year; of those fatalities, 37% were speed-related. DelDOT will provide public education with variable/overhead message boards. This campaign will also carry directly into the kick-off of a seatbelt and distracted driving campaign.
Delaware’s Robbie Jester wins ‘Pressure Cooker,’ $100,000
Robbie Jester is not one to sleep late. But on Monday, Jan. 9, he snoozed until 10:30 a.m. “I almost felt guilty,” the chef acknowledged. Almost. But just about anyone would forgive the owner of Pizzeria Mariana in Newark. After all, it’s not every weekend that you celebrate winning $100,000 on Netflix. Jester is the champion of “Pressure Cooker,” a culinary competition that is a ... Read More
WBOC
Legislative Hall Roof Replacement Underway
DOVER, Del.- The General Assembly is back in session as of Tuesday, but, Legislative Hall is still a work in progress. The 90-year-old capitol building has been surrounded by scaffolding since December. Ongoing construction looks to refurbish the hall's roof and cupola. Brenda Wise, Director of Policy and Communications with...
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of Delaware: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
For hundreds of years flags have been flown as beacons of hope, as symbols of power, and as a way to represent history. They have many, many different designs and colors, and each one manages to be completely unique and distinctive in its own right. Although a lot of flags use shapes or even images of animals, there are some that depict a coat of arms, and one of these is the flag of Delaware. But just what is it representing and why is it so significant? Join us as we find out!
4 Amazing Burger Places in Delaware
If you live in Delaware and you love to have a nice burger from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Delaware that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
mocoshow.com
Maryland’s First Raising Cane’s to Open This Thursday
Raising Cane’s will hold the grand opening of its first Maryland location at 4 W Towsontown Blvd Suite in Towson this Thursday, January 12. Last month Raising Cane’s opened its first Metro area restaurant at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza in Sterling, VA. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
Retired fireman wins big for the third time with Maryland Lottery ticket
WHITE PLAINS, MD – A retired firefighter from Prince George’s County who won two $50,000 lottery jackpots in November has won again. The Accokeek native purchased a Pick 5 evening drawing ticket at 7-Eleven in White Plains to find out he won a third $50,000 prize. The lucky winner was driven by thirst as he made his way into the store to buy a drink and decided to pick up another lottery ticket. He didn’t know he was a three-time winner until the next day when his wife asked him if he had won, so he scanned the ticket. “I The post Retired fireman wins big for the third time with Maryland Lottery ticket appeared first on Shore News Network.
WBOC
CarJacking and Assault Under Investigation in MD & DE
SALISBURY, Md. - Investigations are underway in both Maryland and Delaware after a woman was carjacked at gunpoint and assaulted on Friday. Details remain limited at this time but Maryland State Police have confirmed an elderly woman in her 80's was carjacked and assaulted in Seaford, Delaware. Police went on to say the woman was taken to Wicomico County, just outside of Salisbury limits, in the area of Riverside Drive and Riverside Pines Court. MSP tells WBOC the elderly woman was told to get out of the car and get into the river.
Nottingham MD
Winning lottery tickets produce three new Maryland millionaires
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of January 9, only one of the three life-changing...
WBOC
What's Happening Today
The work-life balance is a delicate game. But try a work-life-school-sports balance! Today at 5, this month's Scholar Athlete, Hannah Mezick is here to tell us all about her success on and off the field. Developing techniques to help our special needs children learn and live more comfortably. It's a...
