WIFR

Chicago Bears name Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren as President and CEO

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Bears have hired Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren as their president and CEO, bringing him back to the NFL to help lead a founding franchise after three years running one of college athletics’ marquee conferences. Warren replaces the retiring Ted Phillips and becomes the...
CHICAGO, IL

