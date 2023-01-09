ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Old Falls Street accepting vendor applications for summer 2023

Old Falls Street USA, the three-block entertainment district that connects Niagara Falls State Park with hotels and attractions in downtown Niagara Falls, is calling for local food vendors for the 2023 summer season (May through September). There are a limited number of available spaces to rent with a growing demand for space each year. Applications will be evaluated based on the following criteria:
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

One Of Buffalo’s Favorite Restaurants Is Celebrating 100 Years

It’s amazing to see a local restaurant that we have come to know and love, still serving the Western New York community after 100 years!. It’s really an impressive feat, especially when you think about The Great Depression, recessions, a pandemic, and other economic downturns. Through it all, this locally-owned business kept pushing through.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Record store to open in Niagara Falls on Friday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new record store is coming to the Falls and will be hosting its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at 5 p.m. Daredevil Record Store and Listening Lounge will sell new and used records, CDs, cassettes, and vintage shirts. What will set it apart from many other record […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Coffeehouse Finally Re-Opens Following Blizzard Closure

Local businesses mean everything to this community. So it's good to see one finally re-opening after a notice that said they would be closed indefinitely. A couple of weeks ago on Christmas weekend, Buffalo saw what they were calling a "Storm of a Generation" in the days that led up to it. It turned out to be all that and more. It was devastating. People were locked in, businesses were closed, and at least 40 people lost their lives due to exposure or other incidents that were related to the storm.
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Beloved Hamburg Bar Set To Close, Be Demolished

A beloved, longtime bar is closing its doors in Hamburg. Sandy Lewis, owner of Hat Trix Bar and Grill announced that the bar is closing its doors for good much earlier than expected. The bar was bought by Taco Bell and the plans are to demolish the building and rebuild the Taco Bell ASAP.
HAMBURG, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Is Western New York’s Newest Craft Beer Bar

Thirsty pub-goers all over Western New York can agree - local, craft beer is the best. Craft beer is one of Western New York’s best exports. In the Buffalo area, when you sip on a cold, local beer produced by a smaller, independent brewery, you’re not just impressing your palate with unique flavor combinations that came from the mind of a local brewer.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Great News For Drivers South Of Buffalo, New York

There are few things more frustrating than having to drive a long way, find a parking spot and wait in long lines to do something that could literally take a few minutes. That has been the case in the past for those who live in southern Erie County and need to get business done with the New York State DMV. But there is good news this week.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Wheel Locks For Drivers In Hamburg, New York

The new year is not even two weeks old and there has already been a string of cars that have been stolen. Just this week, Niagara County Deputies arrested a few underage thieves who stole a Kia and took it for a joy ride through the county. There is a new push to prevent these thefts across Western New York.
HAMBURG, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Unique Hidden House For Sale In Buffalo

Sometimes when you want to get away but don't want to leave the house, you need a house that is hidden away from everyone. That house exists in Orchard Park, New York. This amazing hidden house is located off the street and has plenty of trees and scrubs in the front of the yard to keep the house hidden away.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

11 Things To Send Someone Homesick For Buffalo

Relocating for school or a job is hard for anyone - especially if you’re leaving an awesome city like Buffalo. If a friend or a family member is moving away, it can be bittersweet. Even if they’re escaping the gray winter weather of Western New York and settling somewhere sunny, they can still be incredibly lonely if they don’t know anyone there and haven’t made any friends yet.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Large Fire At Western New York Car Dealership

Firefighters and emergency crews were busy early Thursday as a large fire ripped through a popular car dealership south of Hamburg. Multiple companies responded to the blaze that remains under investigation. The call came in early Thursday about a possible fire at Cappellino Chevrolet on Boston State Road. Our thoughts...
HAMBURG, NY
2 On Your Side

Ellicottville Brewing Co. expands with Little Valley pub

LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. — Ellicottville Brewing Co. has expanded again, opening a new taproom in Little Valley the day after Christmas. The Little Valley Pub & Pizzeria offers a full selection of craft beer, as well as a food menu offering Neapolitan-style pizza, salads and sandwiches. The site is open Thursdays through Sunday.
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

