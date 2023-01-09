ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man who stabbed mom found incompetent, will not stand trial

By Jessica Orozco
 4 days ago
Kevin Stahr, right, appeared at a hearing Monday afternoon and was found incompetent to stand trial at Allen County Common Pleas Court. Jessica Orozco | The Lima News

LIMA — After multiple mental evaluations and more than a year of treatment, a Lima man was once again found incompetent to stand trial for attempted murder and felonious assault Monday.

Kevin Stahr, 26, is charged with first-degree felony attempted murder and two counts of second-degree felonious assault for allegedly attacking his mother and her boyfriend with a knife in 2021. According to court documents, Stahr is autistic and schizophrenic.

According to the latest competency report, Stahr is unable to assist in his own defense and is unlikely to be restored in the time allowed by Ohio law — one year. He remains in a maximum-security treatment center.

Stahr will not face trial, but a hearing for continuing jurisdiction of the state was scheduled for Jan. 27 at 1:30 p.m. This will allow the state to attempt to prove that Stahr is mentally ill and have him spend more time in a treatment facility.

According to court documents, on June 4, 2021, Stahr was standing near Kelly Stahr, his mother, and Timothy Stapleton, her boyfriend, when he pulled out a large kitchen knife and charged at them. He allegedly stabbed his mother several times until Stapleton stopped him.

Kelly Stahr fled to a neighbor’s house and was transported via ambulance to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical center, where she underwent surgery for her injuries. Kevin Stahr was taken into custody in connection with the attack.

The state will present witnesses at the Jan. 27 hearing in an attempt to prove Stahr must continue receiving treatment in lieu of being released and the charges against him dropped.

