ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Gov. Kelly calls for ‘civility and kindness’ in second inaugural speech

By Allison Kite
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0985AQ_0k8lrTBB00

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly gives her second inaugural address at the Kansas Statehouse. Kelly said leaders should follow the example set by everyday Kansans of kindness and civility. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

It’s time to turn down the volume and reject the divisive politics of Washington, D.C., Gov. Laura Kelly said Monday. Instead, she said, Kansas leaders should be “guided by civility and kindness, even when we disagree.”

“Perhaps, especially when we disagree,” Kelly said.

Kelly, a Democrat, took the oath of office and began her second term on the south steps of the Kansas Capitol. In her second inaugural address, she called on political leaders to follow the example of everyday Kansans, who she says look out for each other in times of trouble.

“Years from now, if we’re remembered for one thing, let it be this: at a time when national politics was defined by hostility and division, here in Kansas, we chose civility and unity,” Kelly said. “And the people we serve and the state we love are better off for it.”

Kelly won reelection in November preaching a similar message. While concerns about the loss of abortion rights drove Democratic campaigns across the country, Kelly focused her message on successfully balancing Kansas’ budget, funding schools, luring economic development and investing in Kansas’ future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26AoXl_0k8lrTBB00

Gov. Laura Kelly takes the oath of office on the steps of the Kansas Capitol. Kelly began her second term on Monday. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

It worked. Kelly, who served in the Kansas Senate before running for governor, narrowly defeated then-Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican.

“We’re often told that there’s ‘a fork in the road’ and you have a choice to make — you can either go right or you can go left,” Kelly said. “I believe that is a false choice. I believe the best choice is right down the middle of that road.”

Kelly was sworn in alongside fellow statewide officials and Kansas Supreme Court justices,  both Democrats and Republicans. The ceremony drew a crowd of hundreds.

Tina Tetuan of Wichita and Keith Schrock of Topeka added color to inaugural festivities by playing ancient musical instruments made from long, curled ram’s horns. Both had leather straps allowing the player to carry the instrument over his or her shoulder.

Tetuan said she was honoring use of a shofar in the capture of Jericho.

“It’s the voice of God. When we blew the shofar we prayed. It’s time for a change. God is coming forward,” Tetuan said. “We’re trying to elect conservatives — people who are true Republicans, not RINOs. We pray for these people that they’re aligned with Him.”

A few signs touting new Attorney General Kris Kobach could be seen, but protesters weren’t visiblein the audience.

Margaret Schrock of Topeka held aloft a flag featuring a pine tree with the motto “An Appeal to Heaven.” It was first deployed on ships commissioned under George Washington’s authority as commander in chief of the Continental Army in 1775. To Schrock, the message of the flag was religious.

“We believe in God,” Schrock said. “We believe He wanted this nation to happen in the beginning. We want our country to be run by Godly values. Otherwise, I don’t think we’re going to survive as a nation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=245yPP_0k8lrTBB00

Cannons fire at the celebration of Gov. Laura Kelly’s second inauguration. Kelly began her second term with a message of unity. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

‘Spirit of togetherness’

Kelly opened her address by reflecting on her first inauguration in 2019. While Monday was sunny and warm, that day was bleak, Kelly said, “perhaps a reflection of where we were as a state.”

“But today, four years later,” Kelly said, “it’s warm and sunny, and so is the future of Kansas.”

A year into her first term, Kelly said, the state had fully funded its schools and put its economy and budget “back on track.”

Then came the COVID-19 pandemic — ”without warning or remorse.” The early days of the crisis — the spring of 2020 — inspired “a spirit of togetherness” among Kansans “the likes of which we’ve never seen,” the governor said.

Before issues associated with the pandemic such as masks, vaccines, and school and business reopenings were politicized, there was a window when politics melted away, Kelly said. “A basic sense of shared humanity” filled that void. That’s part of who Kansans have always been.

“You see it during floods and tornadoes and wildfires, when Kansans open their hearts and their homes to neighbors in need,” the governor said.

Kelly said Kansans choose “kindness, cooperation and civility” over and over. She called on leaders to do the same.

“We cannot let the hostility and anger that has poisoned our national politics spread here to Kansas,” Kelly said.

Choosing the middle of the road, she said, has led to huge success in Kansas.

Kelly cited the accomplishments of her strategy, including funding public education, providing tax relief in a time of inflation, fixing roads and bridges, funding investments in the state’s water, turning a budget deficit into the biggest surplus ever, and bringing a Panasonic battery plant to DeSoto in the state’s largest economic development project in state history.

“We got our state back on track, and we did it by working together, as one Kansas — not western or eastern, not Democrat or Republican,” Kelly said. “One Kansas.”

Kelly will detail her plans for the next four years in her State of the State address this week, but she said her “North Star” is “to make Kansas the best place in America to raise a family.”

“We want families to choose Kansas as a place to lay down roots, to call home — just like my family did nearly 37 years ago.”

Photos from the inaguration

Pine Tree flag, inauguration, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Dan Hawkins, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Gov. Laura Kelly, inauguration, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Laura Howard, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Tabatha Rosproy, inauguration, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Kansas Statehouse, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Dan Biles, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Gov. Laura Kelly, inauguration, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Kathleen Sebelius, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Kansas Statehouse, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Kris Kobach, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Traci Brimhall, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Maria the Mexican, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Gov. Laura Kelly, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Marla Luckert, inauguration, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Gov. Laura Kelly, inauguration, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Gov. Laura Kelly, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Barbara Ballard, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Traci Brimhall, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Bob Beatty and Alexis Simmons, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Rep. Barbara Ballard and Rep. Adam Thomas, inauguration, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Gov. Laura Kelly, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Adam Thomas, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Oletha Faust-Goudeau and Dinah Sykes, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Cannons fire at the celebration of Gov. Laura Kelly's second inauguration. Kelly began her second term with a message of unity. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Tabatha Rosproy, inauguration, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Allison Gile sign language, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Adjutant General David Weishaar, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Marla Luckert, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Dan Biles, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Kansas Highway Patrol personnel stand at attention, inauguration, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Kathleen Sebelius, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Gov. Laura Kelly, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Jeff Colyer, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Gov. Laura Kelly, inauguration, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Melissa Standridge, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Keynen "K.J." Wall Jr., Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Herman Jones, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Dan Hawkins, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Steven Johnson, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Traci Brimhall, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Jeff Colyer, inauguration, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Jeff Colyer and Kathleen Sebelius, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Maria the Mexican, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Jeff Colyer and Kathleen Sebelius, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Melissa Standridge, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Pow Wow Princess, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Traci Brimhall, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Senate President Ty Masterson, Rep. Valdenia Winn and House Minority Leader Vic Miller, inauguration, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Gov. Laura Kelly, inauguration, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Gov. Laura Kelly, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Kathleen Sebelius, inauguration, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Cannon fire, inauguration, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Maria the Mexican steel guitar player, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Gov. Laura Kelly, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Secretary of State Scott Schwab, inauguration, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Herman Jones, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Steven Johnson, inauguration, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Scott Schwab, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Vicki Schmidt, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Scott Schwab, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Moms Demand Action, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Gov. Laura Kelly, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Gov. Laura Kelly, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

David Toland, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Jeff Colyer and Kathleen Sebelius, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly gives her second inaugural address at the Kansas Statehouse. Kelly said leaders should follow the example set by everyday Kansans of kindness and civility. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Steven Johnson, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Kris Kobach, inauguration, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Tabatha Rosproy, inauguration, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Ty Masterson, Valdenia Winn, Vic Miller, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Gov. Laura Kelly takes the oath of office on the steps of the Kansas Capitol. Kelly began her second term on Monday. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Gov. Laura Kelly, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Jeff Colyer and Kathleen Sebelius, inauguration, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Valdenia Winn, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Kathleen Sebelius, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Herman Jones and wife, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Melissa Standridge, Jan. 9, 2023 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

The post Kansas Gov. Kelly calls for ‘civility and kindness’ in second inaugural speech appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Republicans spurn the voters and results they don’t like while reheating tired humbug

The first few days of the 2023 Kansas legislative session have exposed a core contradiction: Elected Republican lawmakers only respect the elections that put them in power. Other elections, such as those on the local level or for statewide constitutional amendments, don’t carry the same weight. Indeed, they might not represent the will of the […] The post Kansas Republicans spurn the voters and results they don’t like while reheating tired humbug appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

New bill would ban gender-affirming medication and surgery for Kansans under the age of 21

TOPEKA —  Transgender youth will once again be at the forefront of debate in the Kansas Legislature, with lawmakers pushing a bill that would criminalize gender reassignment surgery and hormone therapy, allowing few exceptions.  Conservative Republicans both nationally and locally have used laws targeting transgender youth as a rallying cry, with Kansas Attorney General Derek […] The post New bill would ban gender-affirming medication and surgery for Kansans under the age of 21 appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Gov. Laura Kelly announces plan to fully fund Kansas special education for the first time in years

TOPEKA — After years of school districts shouldering the burden for special education costs, the governor announced a five-year plan to fully fund special education across the state. Adam Proffitt, Gov. Laura Kelly’s budget director, explained the particulars of her plans for fiscal year 2024 during a Thursday meeting. Under the plan, $72.4 million will be […] The post Gov. Laura Kelly announces plan to fully fund Kansas special education for the first time in years appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

‘We need to wake up’: Kansas celebration of MLK urges end to divisiveness

TOPEKA — Angela Bates told a crowd gathered Thursday at the Statehouse to celebrate the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. there is one thing we all have in common. We’re all going to die. The question, she said, is what footprint will you leave on the free soils of Kansas? “I urge us all to have […] The post ‘We need to wake up’: Kansas celebration of MLK urges end to divisiveness appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas GOP rails against ‘woke agenda,’ will work toward stricter abortion rules

TOPEKA — Kansas Republicans have vowed to fight the rise of a “sexualized woke agenda” across the state, saying they will work to pass legislation to stop the ideology, though conservative lawmakers have differing opinions on what the woke agenda is, and how to prevent it.  Senate President Ty Masterson and House Majority Leader Dan […] The post Kansas GOP rails against ‘woke agenda,’ will work toward stricter abortion rules appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Supreme Court chief justice points to attorney shortage, specialty courts, behavioral health

TOPEKA — Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert in her State of the Judiciary speech Wednesday asked lawmakers for support of specialty courts, behavioral health services, and pay raises for judges and court employees. Luckert also sounded an alarm about the severe shortage of attorneys in rural areas. “Judges across the state report they […] The post Kansas Supreme Court chief justice points to attorney shortage, specialty courts, behavioral health appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Chamber’s legislative script dives into tax, regulation, workforce and legal issues

TOPEKA — The Kansas Chamber’s wish list for the legislative session opening Monday featured corporate and individual income tax cuts, a blockade on local government bans on plastic bags and regulatory changes to deliver regionally competitive energy costs. The organization proposed lawmakers help fill gaps in the state’s workforce with a tax credit for companies […] The post Kansas Chamber’s legislative script dives into tax, regulation, workforce and legal issues appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

This Kansas rep wanted to run for House speaker on a transparency platform. The GOP shut him down.

Rep. Dennis “Boog” Highberger, a Lawrence Democrat, won’t be running for Kansas speaker of the House today. Republican leaders who prize obfuscation over open government made sure of that. But if he did run, here’s part what he would say: “Returning members know that I have been working for many years, with little success, to […] The post This Kansas rep wanted to run for House speaker on a transparency platform. The GOP shut him down. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas GOP in the House, Senate preach unity at start of 2023 legislative session

TOPEKA — It’s all about unity and bipartisanship, according to Kansas leadership at the start of the legislative session. Gov. Laura Kelly said she would seek to work with opposing parties to find common ground during her Monday swearing-in ceremony.  Senate President Ty Masterson, a Republican from Wichita, said the governor’s call for political civility […] The post Kansas GOP in the House, Senate preach unity at start of 2023 legislative session appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

With Medicaid ‘continuous coverage’ ending soon, many Kansans may lose access to care

TOPEKA — With federal “continuous coverage” Medicaid protections ending, thousands of Kansans are expected to be dropped from medical programs in the coming months.  While President Joe Biden is expected to extend the public health emergency issued for COVID-19, one that allowed for health-related measures and the continuous coverage policy, states will no longer have […] The post With Medicaid ‘continuous coverage’ ending soon, many Kansans may lose access to care appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Evergy blames renewable plans, inflation for $1 billion rise in infrastructure plans

Kansas’ largest electric utility says inflation and plans to add more renewable energy are to blame for the ever-rising estimated cost of its infrastructure investments. Evergy’s plan, which outlines investments in the grid and energy production, is more than $1 billion higher than the one it filed in 2021, which was $1 billion higher than […] The post Evergy blames renewable plans, inflation for $1 billion rise in infrastructure plans appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Derek Schmidt reflects on his 12 years as Kansas attorney general in farewell letter

TOPEKA — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt lists suing the national government, fighting vaccine mandates and advocating against illegal immigration as notable accomplishments in the position he held for more than a decade. In a farewell letter reflecting on his 12 years as the state’s top legal officer, Schmidt said he helped shape the role […] The post Derek Schmidt reflects on his 12 years as Kansas attorney general in farewell letter appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Photo shows woman at Kansas Statehouse rally, not Capitol riot

CLAIM: A photo of a woman smiling and holding an American flag inside a government building shows Jan. 6 was not an “insurrection.”. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. While the photo was taken on Jan. 6, 2021, it shows a peaceful rally at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka, not the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol that same day. The Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol reflects the legal and dictionary definitions of “insurrection,” as The Associated Press has explained.
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy