Meshacket Commons approved by Edgartown ZBA
The Edgartown zoning board of appeals unanimously approved granting a comprehensive permit to the Meshacket Commons affordable housing project. The project can now move forward, with several allowances permitted. Meshacket Commons was awarded as an affordable housing project to be developed by Affirmative Investments and Island Housing Trust (IHT) in...
Gloria J. Sylvia
Gloria J. (King) Sylvia, 93, of Edgartown died on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband, Adelbert L. Sylvia, in October 2011. Her graveside service will be held at a later date, and a complete obituary will appear in a later...
Robert C. Sarno, M.D.
Dr. Robert C. Sarno of Boston and Edgartown died on Jan. 7, 2023, from complications of a fall. Robert was born on Dec. 6, 1945, to Roseanne Shomphe and Alfred Nicholas Sarno. He attended Archbishop Williams High School in Braintree, and graduated from Tufts University and Tufts University School of Medicine with high honors. He completed an internship in internal medicine and a residency in radiology, both at Tufts–New England Medical Center (NEMC). From 1974 to ’76, he was a staff radiology faculty member at the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Harvard Medical School. It was during the period at MGH that he met his future wife, Dr. Deborah A. Hall, then a radiology resident. They married on May 1, 1982.
Setting the TTOR record straight
The Trustees was surprised and disappointed by Abigail Rosen’s Jan. 4 story, “‘It almost feels spiteful.’” The article addressed the reaction of local officials to our decision not to lead the second phase of a dune restoration project at Norton Point Beach, which carries an estimated price tag of $366,000. The coverage did not accurately depict our efforts to work collaboratively and in good faith on the dune restoration project affected by the upcoming management change, and contained some claims that were incorrect and misleading. I am writing today to clarify and correct the record.
MVRHS sports highlights
The Vineyarders extended their winning streak to five games with wins over St. John Paul II on Wednesday, Jan. 4, and Nantucket on Saturday, Jan. 7. While the win over the Lions was pretty straightforward (a 9-1 rout at home), the game against the Whalers away was a true thriller.
Aquinnah considers fees for vehicle charging
Aquinnah considered implementing a fee for users of the town’s electric charging stations during a Tuesday afternoon select board meeting. Whether this comes to be or not will depend on what the town finds in its upcoming electricity bills from Eversource. Aquinnah climate and energy committee chair Bill Lake...
Donaroma’s faces eviction from airport business park
Donaroma’s Nursery and Landscaping Services, owned by Edgartown select board chair Michael Donaroma, in the Martha’s Vineyard Airport Business Park may be facing eviction. During the Thursday afternoon airport commission meeting, airport director Geoff Freeman shared the various issues they have had with Donaroma’s Nursery and Landscaping. Multiple tenants had issues, such as business requirement negligence, inactivity, or a lack of insurance. Airport property manager Kevin Brennan had to work over several years to get things in order, according to Freeman.
