Dr. Robert C. Sarno of Boston and Edgartown died on Jan. 7, 2023, from complications of a fall. Robert was born on Dec. 6, 1945, to Roseanne Shomphe and Alfred Nicholas Sarno. He attended Archbishop Williams High School in Braintree, and graduated from Tufts University and Tufts University School of Medicine with high honors. He completed an internship in internal medicine and a residency in radiology, both at Tufts–New England Medical Center (NEMC). From 1974 to ’76, he was a staff radiology faculty member at the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Harvard Medical School. It was during the period at MGH that he met his future wife, Dr. Deborah A. Hall, then a radiology resident. They married on May 1, 1982.

