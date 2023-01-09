Read full article on original website
Related
rtands.com
LA Metro to Host Open Houses for Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced that it will hold three community open houses this month for the Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project, a massive project to construct a heavy rail line or monorail between the San Fernando Valley and the West Los Angeles area south of the Santa Monica mountains.
rtands.com
Union Pacific Completes Multi-Year Texas Siding Projects to Expedite Track Speed
East of Dallas, Union Pacific recently completed a multi-year infrastructure project that started in December 2020. In order to improve the state's rail potential, the Class 1 has had 12 construction, rail, signal, surface, and tie teams working on a wide range of track projects. Union Pacific teams built 7.5...
rtands.com
Watch: Iowa Interstate Acquires Iowa City Industrial Campus Parcel for New Rail-to-Truck Transload Center
Cedar Rapids, Iowa – The Iowa Interstate Railroad announced its recent purchase of approximately 30 acres at Iowa City’s Industrial Campus to develop a new rail-to-truck transloading facility. The site, located on the southeast side of Iowa City and including an existing rail spur, connects to the 573-mile IAIS network, providing shippers with direct access to all 7 Class-I railroads and numerous short line railroads. The site is located near I-80, US 6, and US 218.
rtands.com
Rhode Island Transit Officials Set Opening for Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation, the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority and Rhode Island Public Transit Authority announced Jan. 9 that the opening date for the new Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center will be Jan. 23. The new transit center will allow riders to easily switch modes of transportation between MBTA’s...
Comments / 0