ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
rtands.com

LA Metro to Host Open Houses for Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced that it will hold three community open houses this month for the Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project, a massive project to construct a heavy rail line or monorail between the San Fernando Valley and the West Los Angeles area south of the Santa Monica mountains.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
rtands.com

Watch: Iowa Interstate Acquires Iowa City Industrial Campus Parcel for New Rail-to-Truck Transload Center

Cedar Rapids, Iowa – The Iowa Interstate Railroad announced its recent purchase of approximately 30 acres at Iowa City’s Industrial Campus to develop a new rail-to-truck transloading facility. The site, located on the southeast side of Iowa City and including an existing rail spur, connects to the 573-mile IAIS network, providing shippers with direct access to all 7 Class-I railroads and numerous short line railroads. The site is located near I-80, US 6, and US 218.
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy