Honolulu, HI

Comments / 3

 

hawaiipublicradio.org

UH shares how $2.4M from the Navy will benefit students and researchers

A $2.4 million grant from the Office of Naval Research will enable the University of Hawaiʻi to develop and advance technologies to protect ocean and freshwater environments. Funding will be used to launch three new programs this year — Hacking4X, Patents2Products and Faculty Fellows. They’ll give faculty and...
KITV.com

Efforts to build and keep affordable housing in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Housing in Hawaii built as affordable - doesn't always stay that way. Construction cranes dot the Honolulu skyline. Some of these new buildings will make a dent in Hawaii's affordable housing need, helped in part by $300 million to the Hawaii Housing Finance Development Corporation.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

CrimeStoppers is looking for volunteers in Honolulu

Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu. The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a major pest of coconut palms and other trees. Officer in North Shore murder trial testifies suspect tried to lick blood from his hands. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Bishop Museum ousts CEO and 2 execs after a lengthy investigation

Three Bishop Museum executives, including its CEO, have been fired following a months-long investigation into workplace conditions. The museum’s board of directors voted unanimously Thursday to terminate CEO Melanie Ide, General Counsel Barron Oda, and Vice President of Operations, Planning and Program Management Wesley “Kaiwi” Yoon. The...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Bishop Museum CEO, 2 other execs ousted after months-long probe

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bishop Museum’s CEO and two other top leaders are stepping down following a months-long internal investigation, the nonprofit’s board of directors announced Thursday. Their departures are in effect immediately after a unanimous vote. The Bishop Museum’s board put CEO Melanie Ide and two other leaders...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

New interim director named to head Shangri La museum on Oʻahu

Meredith Artley moved to Hawaiʻi with her family last year. She planned to take a break from work, but an opportunity came up at a dinner event at the Shangri La Museum of Islamic Art, Culture and Design last fall. "That was the first time I had been here,...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Calling all homeowners: Property tax appeals deadline on January 15

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The quest to save money and cut costs remains an ongoing battle for many local residents and that can include getting a handle on rising property taxes. At this week's city council budget committee meeting, officials emphasized the importance of appealing your property tax assessment if you have any concerns or questions.
HONOLULU, HI
hinowdaily.com

Enhance your life and home with feng shui

HONOLULU (HI Now) - Born and raised in Hawaii, on Oahu’s rural Northshore and Honolulu, Elise is a local girl who grew up with a love for the ocean, the mountains, the sky, and all the beauty, Mana, culture, and rich melting pot of experiences Hawaii has to offer. She attended high school in Europe at the prestigious Royal Academy, returned to the US to attend Smith College and UCLA, and returned back to home to Hawaii, with a wide view of the world. Ms. Lee brings a fresh, creative perspective to her Luxury Real Estate business. Celebrating almost 20 years in Luxury Real Estate, within the top 1% in the state, her career cache includes residential and commercial real estate, along with Feng Shui Design Consult & Concierge.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Moszkowicz sworn in as Hawaiʻi Police Department chief

Former Honolulu Police Department Maj. Ben Moszkowicz was sworn in as the County of Hawaiʻi’s police chief in a private ceremony on Wednesday in Hilo. The Hawaiʻi County Police Commission selected Moszkowicz in mid-December after a brief search for the department's leader. Moszkowicz served as a major...
HILO, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Hawaiian Word of the Week: Kuleana

—Right, privilege, concern, responsibility. “I believe that kuleana is an important word that many should know because a world without kuleana would be a world that thrives off of many being able to commit atrocities without feeling the consequences of their harmful actions. To me, it is one of the most meaningful words that contribute to the wellbeing of our society.”
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Aging Well: Pearl City retirees look forward to mochi pounding

Rituals and routines can bring meaning to our lives. One Pearl City couple really realized how much they loved their New Year's mochi pounding event when they couldn't have it for several years during COVID. Aging Well: Pearl City retirees look forward to mochi pounding. Rituals and routines can bring...
PEARL CITY, HI
chaminade.edu

Grand Re-Opening of Silversword Café

Freshmen Araceli Kee and Ro Razavi gave their thumbs-up of approval. Alumni Elijah Abramo ’21 misses the old booths, but understands the logic and appeal of high-tops. And as students, staff members and faculty filed into the renovated Silversword Café this past Monday, many commented about the modern décor, vibrant color pallete and contemporary furnishings.
HONOLULU, HI

