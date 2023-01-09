Read full article on original website
UH shares how $2.4M from the Navy will benefit students and researchers
A $2.4 million grant from the Office of Naval Research will enable the University of Hawaiʻi to develop and advance technologies to protect ocean and freshwater environments. Funding will be used to launch three new programs this year — Hacking4X, Patents2Products and Faculty Fellows. They’ll give faculty and...
City Council looking to expand sit-lie law to school zones
Councilmember Tulba said although the Department of Education is a state entity, it's on board with the City Council's resolution in hopes to keep students and teachers safe.
Turning to local farms amid high Hawaii egg prices
"Budget, budget, budget. You tend to use it more for other things than food so, you got to go places where you can shop conveniently and be happy," Aiea resident Joe Black said.
Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The head of the state’s Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle Task Force says the state has lost the battle to eradicate the pests on Oahu ― and is now moving resources toward preventing its spread to other islands. The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a...
Efforts to build and keep affordable housing in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Housing in Hawaii built as affordable - doesn't always stay that way. Construction cranes dot the Honolulu skyline. Some of these new buildings will make a dent in Hawaii's affordable housing need, helped in part by $300 million to the Hawaii Housing Finance Development Corporation.
CrimeStoppers is looking for volunteers in Honolulu
Bishop Museum ousts CEO and 2 execs after a lengthy investigation
Three Bishop Museum executives, including its CEO, have been fired following a months-long investigation into workplace conditions. The museum’s board of directors voted unanimously Thursday to terminate CEO Melanie Ide, General Counsel Barron Oda, and Vice President of Operations, Planning and Program Management Wesley “Kaiwi” Yoon. The...
Bishop Museum CEO, 2 other execs ousted after months-long probe
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bishop Museum’s CEO and two other top leaders are stepping down following a months-long internal investigation, the nonprofit’s board of directors announced Thursday. Their departures are in effect immediately after a unanimous vote. The Bishop Museum’s board put CEO Melanie Ide and two other leaders...
New interim director named to head Shangri La museum on Oʻahu
Meredith Artley moved to Hawaiʻi with her family last year. She planned to take a break from work, but an opportunity came up at a dinner event at the Shangri La Museum of Islamic Art, Culture and Design last fall. "That was the first time I had been here,...
Egg prices up: Thinking of owning chickens in Hawaii?
Although there are feral chickens walking around Hawaii, owning chickens that produce farm fresh eggs daily is very different.
Kawananakoa’s handcrafted koa casket inspired by those of Hawaiian monarchs
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The casket for late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, was crated by Martin & MacArthur. Michael Tam, president and CEO, says they were contacted last June by Kawananakoa’s office about creating a casket. “I was grateful that they called us and honored and thrilled that we would...
DOH confirms presence of ‘Kraken’ COVID variant through wastewater testing
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Department of Health is tracking a new highly contagious COVID subvariant known as “The Kraken,” which now makes up about 30% of all cases across the country. Public health experts believe it could be the next dominant strain worldwide and DOH officials confirmed...
Calling all homeowners: Property tax appeals deadline on January 15
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The quest to save money and cut costs remains an ongoing battle for many local residents and that can include getting a handle on rising property taxes. At this week's city council budget committee meeting, officials emphasized the importance of appealing your property tax assessment if you have any concerns or questions.
LIST: This year’s top 10 standout schools in Hawaii
NICHE has released its annual ranking of standout schools in Hawaii.
Enhance your life and home with feng shui
HONOLULU (HI Now) - Born and raised in Hawaii, on Oahu’s rural Northshore and Honolulu, Elise is a local girl who grew up with a love for the ocean, the mountains, the sky, and all the beauty, Mana, culture, and rich melting pot of experiences Hawaii has to offer. She attended high school in Europe at the prestigious Royal Academy, returned to the US to attend Smith College and UCLA, and returned back to home to Hawaii, with a wide view of the world. Ms. Lee brings a fresh, creative perspective to her Luxury Real Estate business. Celebrating almost 20 years in Luxury Real Estate, within the top 1% in the state, her career cache includes residential and commercial real estate, along with Feng Shui Design Consult & Concierge.
Moszkowicz sworn in as Hawaiʻi Police Department chief
Former Honolulu Police Department Maj. Ben Moszkowicz was sworn in as the County of Hawaiʻi’s police chief in a private ceremony on Wednesday in Hilo. The Hawaiʻi County Police Commission selected Moszkowicz in mid-December after a brief search for the department's leader. Moszkowicz served as a major...
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Kuleana
—Right, privilege, concern, responsibility. “I believe that kuleana is an important word that many should know because a world without kuleana would be a world that thrives off of many being able to commit atrocities without feeling the consequences of their harmful actions. To me, it is one of the most meaningful words that contribute to the wellbeing of our society.”
Aging Well: Pearl City retirees look forward to mochi pounding
Rituals and routines can bring meaning to our lives. One Pearl City couple really realized how much they loved their New Year's mochi pounding event when they couldn't have it for several years during COVID. Aging Well: Pearl City retirees look forward to mochi pounding. Rituals and routines can bring...
Have you seen Halona Blowhole on Oahu?
The Halona Blowhole is one of the most popular rock formations on Oahu according to Only In Your State.
Grand Re-Opening of Silversword Café
Freshmen Araceli Kee and Ro Razavi gave their thumbs-up of approval. Alumni Elijah Abramo ’21 misses the old booths, but understands the logic and appeal of high-tops. And as students, staff members and faculty filed into the renovated Silversword Café this past Monday, many commented about the modern décor, vibrant color pallete and contemporary furnishings.
