Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect begs Warzone 2 devs to get BR “under control”
YouTube streamer and mustache savant Dr Disrespect has begged Activision to get Call of Duty “under control” claiming that Warzone 2 is currently in an “atrocious” place. Dr Disrespect has been brimming with criticism of Warzone 2 since its release back in November. Amongst criticism of...
dexerto.com
ImperialHal blasts Apex Legends devs over “embarrassing” stealth Horizon nerf
TSM pro Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has blasted Respawn over secret changes made to Horizon’s Gravity Lift, which dropped with the Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event on January 10. The Spellbound Collection Event dropped in-game on January 10. Alongside the much-coveted Seer Heirloom, it also dropped Private Matches...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 expert unveils classic SMG loadout that dethrones meta Fennec
The Fennec 45 has dominated the close-range meta in Warzone 2 ever since it launched, but streamer and YouTuber IceManIsaac has revealed a loadout for a fan-favorite SMG that’s set to shake up the category. Warzone 2 players are always on the hunt for the next meta weapon to...
dexerto.com
Tyler1 in denial over League Season 13 cinematic: “This can’t be real”
Twitch star Tyler1 was in denial when Riot Games released the cinematic for League Season 13 which was merely a 2-minute teaser with zero story or champions in the video, leaving him to believe there had to be more in store. Tyler1 never hides his disdain for League of Legends...
dexerto.com
New Valorant Yoru Fakeout glitch is “destroying” players’ eardrums
A new bug in Valorant episode six is causing major issues for Yoru’s Fakeout ability, with the Valorant community posting how the new glitch is affecting entire lobbies when playing matches online. Valorant episode six has brought with it a few new in-game bugs and problems that players have...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 community in total disarray as Ramattra skin gives hero shiny toenails
A recent tweet from the Overwatch 2 team is going viral after the account posted an image of Ramattra’s new Poseidon skin, including a close-up of the character’s feet. The newest event in Overwatch 2 – Battle for Olympus – is all about the Greek gods. With new skins based on some of the most iconic figures in ancient Mythology. The Battle for Olympus in-game event introduces new skins, a fresh game mode, and much more, all in the theme of Greek Mythology.
dexerto.com
Banned Twitch streamers iShowSpeed & Dr Disrespect dominate YouTube 2022 viewership
Twitch’s loss has proven to be YouTube’s gain as a couple of banned streamers in the form of iShowSpeed and Dr Disrespect dominated the platform’s viewership in 2022. The streaming wars featured some major battles in 2022 with YouTube acquiring some of Twitch’s biggest names, but some of YT’s top streamers are actually ones banned by the Amazon-owned platform.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go fans praise Twinkling Fantasy event’s wild spawn list
Pokemon Go fans have praised the variety of Pokemon available to catch during the game’s Twinkling Fantasy event. While many Pokemon Go fans undoubtedly have a love-hate relationship with developer Niantic thanks to certain decisions like event ticket pricing or lackluster seasonal events. It seems Pokemon Go fans have...
dexerto.com
Fight erupts after TikToker cuts in line of 40-minute queue for a drink
In a viral TikTok, an influencer was called out after cutting in line during the Nashville Ball for drinks, where the customers were supposedly waiting for over 40 minutes. The confrontation resulted in a physical fight between two women. Fights and confrontations posted on TikTok tend to go viral, as...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players voice concerns as active player count declines on Steam
Warzone 2 players fear the worst after a decline in active player count catches the attention of content creators. Modern Warfare 2 shattered records at launch, surpassing 25 million players in just five days. MW2 reached a peak player count of 488,897 on November 20, which coincidently came four days after Warzone 2’s release.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players bash “infuriating” removal of Shipment playlist
Modern Warfare 2 players heaped Infinity Ward’s latest spin on Shipment with praise, and were equally as disappointed when the 24/7 Shipment playlist disappeared. Season 1 Reloaded re-introduced Shipment to Modern Warfare 2 with a fresh coat of paint. Instead of its usual ground-locked environment, the fan-favorite multiplayer map takes place on top of a ship during a storm.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends dev responds to complaints over “boring” Ranked split in Season 15
An Apex Legends dev has responded to complaints about the “beyond boring” 76-day Ranked split and confirmed it won’t be this long again. While a lot of Apex Legends players are satisfied taking down opponents in pubs, others want to compete in a more high-stakes environment. Well,...
dexerto.com
Apex pro rocker announces retirement: “I just cannot seem to enjoy it”
Former Cloud9 and NRG Esports Apex Legends pro player Aidan ‘rocker’ Grodin has announced his retirement from the esport, citing a loss of joy playing the game. Popular Apex Legends professional player and content creator rocker announced that he has retired from competition. The former Apex pro has played for Cloud9 and NRG Esports in the past, finishing in the top 10 at the Apex Legends Global Series Championship in 2022.
dexerto.com
The Last of Us: Who plays Ellie in the HBO show?
Who plays Ellie in The Last of Us HBO show? The long-awaited adaptation is nearly here, but who portrays Ellie in the TV show?. The Last of Us – one of the most acclaimed titles of the 2010s and a generation-defining game – is being given the prestige, big-budget television treatment on HBO.
dexerto.com
Kevin Feige asked Everything Everywhere All At Once’s Ke Huy Quan to join the MCU
Ke Huy Quan showed his action prowess in Everything Everywhere All At Once – but he’s also set to star in the MCU, after being personally asked by Kevin Feige. Everything Everywhere All At Once, despite being an indie film, has managed to become a cultural juggernaut. Rave reviews have praised the movie for its creative and technically beautiful filmmaking, along with its themes surrounding immigration and Asian diaspora.
dexerto.com
Who is Keith Lee on TikTok? MMA fighter goes viral as food critic
Las Vegas native Keith Lee has taken over TikTok over the last few months with his food review videos, but who is he? Here’s everything we know about the viral food critic. Although there are over a billion monthly users on TikTok, every so often you’ll find a creator that has taken over everyone’s For You Page with viral videos.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fan animation proves Clodsire’s tiny fins are perfect
A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player has created an adorable fan animation highlighting one of the unsung heroes of the Paldea region – Clodsire. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have a variety of new species to choose from when exploring Gen 9’s Paldea region. Like every new generation, the expanded entries to the National Pokedex come with some brilliant wins and some less-exciting oddities. However, Scarlet & Violet have offered a solid range of new companions that have players excited.
dexerto.com
KSI blasts Wakey Wines over £100 Prime cans for “taking advantage” of his fans
YouTube star KSI says he ‘hates’ seeing the Prime Hydration drinks being resold at massive prices amid drama with the owner of Wakey Wines. When KSI and Logan Paul launched their Prime drinks back in January 2022, not even they could have expected the success that the brand has had over the last few months.
dexerto.com
Joe Rogan reveals Spotify deal was almost pulled during his biggest controversy
Joe Rogan says it was “touch and go” whether Spotify were going to cancel his deal when the platform came under pressure to do so from artists and sponsors. When Joe Rogan first announced that he was taking his podcast to Spotify, plenty of fans were wary about the move – with concerns including the lack of a video player, no more YouTube clips, and whether or not Spotify would have creative control.
dexerto.com
Ash’s returning team revealed for Pokemon ‘Aim to be a Pokemon Master’ anime
An early look at the Pokemon ‘Aim to be a Pokemon Master’ anime miniseries confirmed which members of Ash’s team will return in early episodes. As Ash’s journey in the Pokemon anime slowly but surely comes to a close, fans have received more and more details about his upcoming send-off miniseries titled ‘Pokemon: Aim to be a Pokemon Master’ in Japan.
Comments / 0