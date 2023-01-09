ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WLWT 5

Cincinnati Police searching for suspect in felony theft offense

The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a felony theft offense that happened in December. Police are searching for a suspect that officials say used a stolen credit card to make multiple purchases. According to police, the suspected theft took place at 4700 Paddock Road on Dec 8. Anyone with information...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Loveland Police Officer recognized for work during credit card skimmer investigation

City of Loveland Officer Michael Wright was recognized at the Hamilton County Police Association's Annual Awards & Installation Banquet held on Jan. 12 in Montgomery. Wright was a co-recipient of the Clarence "Cid" Caesar (Cincinnati P.D.) Award for Investigation Demonstrating Interagency Cooperation to recognize his work with multiple agencies during a 2022 credit card skimmer investigation.
LOVELAND, OH
WDTN

Man killed during attempted burglary ID’d

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the man killed after attempting to steal from a Harrison Township business on Tuesday. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Larry Swain and a juvenile girl were breaking into the Boost Mobile at 3801 Dixie Drive. Police said a resident in an upstairs apartment confronted Swain, […]
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Robbery at gunpoint reported on Fairpark Avenue in Carthage

CINCINNATI — Robbery at gunpoint reported on Fairpark Avenue in Carthage. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Charges Filed Against Sunman Man Who Led Police Pursuit on U.S. 50

The pursuit occurred last Thursday in Dearborn and Ripley counties. Vincent Harris. Photo by the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office. (Dearborn County, Ind.) - Formal charges have been filed against a Sunman man that led a police pursuit through Dearborn and Ripley counties last week. Vincent Harris, 32, is charged with...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Man accused in Fairfield shooting facing new charges, court docs say

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A man arrested in connection with a November 2022 shooting in Fairfield that prompted a lockdown at nearby schools is facing new, more serious charges, court documents say. A Butler County grand jury indicted Oscar Torres-Ramos Wednesday on charges including attempted murder, felonious assault and aggravated...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Burglary reported on Peabody Avenue in Madisonville

CINCINNATI — Burglary reported on Peabody Avenue in Madisonville. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure...
CINCINNATI, OH

