FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Police searching for suspect in felony theft offense
The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a felony theft offense that happened in December. Police are searching for a suspect that officials say used a stolen credit card to make multiple purchases. According to police, the suspected theft took place at 4700 Paddock Road on Dec 8. Anyone with information...
WLWT 5
Police respond to reported armed robbery, vehicle taken at gunpoint in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to Hawaiian Terrace in Mount Airy for reports of a vehicle taken at gunpoint. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Joyce Lane in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Joyce Lane in Roselawn. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Fort Thomas police arrest 6 believed to be part of 'Felony Lane Gang' theft ring
FORT THOMAS, Ky. — Police in northern Kentucky arrested six people Wednesday who are believed to be involved in a suspected theft ring from Florida. According to Fort Thomas police, officers received information a group of individuals were possibly headed to WesBanco in Fort Thomas to commit acts of fraud.
WLWT 5
Police believe group of out-of-state men arrested in NKY may be connected to Felony Lane Gang
FORT THOMAS, Ky. — Six men arrested in northern Kentucky may be tied to a nationwide crime group, according to police. The group was arrested Wednesday at WesBanco in Fort Thomas. Fort Thomas police believe the men are tied to the Felony Lane Gang. Police in Greater Cincinnati previously...
WLWT 5
Suspect accused of shooting, killing 16-year-old girl appears in court
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — New details are emerging about what happened the night a 16-year-old was shot to death in Northern Kentucky. The attorney for the defendant says it was all an accident. Scarlett Tucker was shot in the forehead at close range in the Burlington home of a...
WLWT 5
Police: 2 students involved in West Clermont Middle School online threats; 1 arrested
BATAVIA, Ohio — Police arrested an 11-year-old student Friday for their involvement in social media threats against West Clermont Middle School. According to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office, deputies were able to locate one suspect, a boy from Muskegon, Michigan, by tracing his Snapchat username and IP address. Police...
WLWT 5
Loveland Police Officer recognized for work during credit card skimmer investigation
City of Loveland Officer Michael Wright was recognized at the Hamilton County Police Association's Annual Awards & Installation Banquet held on Jan. 12 in Montgomery. Wright was a co-recipient of the Clarence "Cid" Caesar (Cincinnati P.D.) Award for Investigation Demonstrating Interagency Cooperation to recognize his work with multiple agencies during a 2022 credit card skimmer investigation.
Fox 19
Retired officer’s gun misfires at Middletown bowling alley, police say
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after police say a gun went off in a bowling alley in Middletown. It happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Eastern Lane Bowling. The building was evacuated. Middletown police say they responded to a shots fired call and learned that a...
WLWT 5
Investigation finds CPD officer guilty of neglecting duties; changes made to Personal Crimes Unit
CINCINNATI — On Friday, Hamilton County Prosecutor Mark Piepmeier announced that the investigation into Cincinnati Police Officer Christopher Schroder is complete. According to a press release, problems were so severe that the matter was referred to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office to review for possible criminal liability. With the...
Man killed during attempted burglary ID’d
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the man killed after attempting to steal from a Harrison Township business on Tuesday. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Larry Swain and a juvenile girl were breaking into the Boost Mobile at 3801 Dixie Drive. Police said a resident in an upstairs apartment confronted Swain, […]
WLWT 5
Robbery at gunpoint reported on Fairpark Avenue in Carthage
CINCINNATI — Robbery at gunpoint reported on Fairpark Avenue in Carthage. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
eaglecountryonline.com
Charges Filed Against Sunman Man Who Led Police Pursuit on U.S. 50
The pursuit occurred last Thursday in Dearborn and Ripley counties. Vincent Harris. Photo by the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office. (Dearborn County, Ind.) - Formal charges have been filed against a Sunman man that led a police pursuit through Dearborn and Ripley counties last week. Vincent Harris, 32, is charged with...
Fox 19
Man accused in Fairfield shooting facing new charges, court docs say
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A man arrested in connection with a November 2022 shooting in Fairfield that prompted a lockdown at nearby schools is facing new, more serious charges, court documents say. A Butler County grand jury indicted Oscar Torres-Ramos Wednesday on charges including attempted murder, felonious assault and aggravated...
WLWT 5
Police seeking help identifying person vandalizing a light tower in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are seeking help identifying a person who vandalized a light tower in Over-the-Rhine. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The incident occurred on Jan. 7 on East McMicken Avenue a little before 2 a.m. The individual is...
2 juveniles charged after striking, threatening employee at Miamisburg theater
MIAMISBURG — Two juveniles have been arrested and charged after an assault at a Miamisburg movie theater Saturday night. Miamisburg Police were called to Cinemark Dayton South at around 9:50 p.m. after receiving reports of an assault, a spokesperson for the Miamisburg Police Department told News Center 7. The...
WLWT 5
Burglary reported on Peabody Avenue in Madisonville
CINCINNATI — Burglary reported on Peabody Avenue in Madisonville. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure...
Police investigating ‘suspicious disappearance’ of woman last seen in Trotwood; Can you help?
DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department is investigating what they consider the “suspicious disappearance” of a woman missing since the end of December. According to Dayton police, Cierra Chapman was last seen in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27 leaving her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in Trotwood.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on California Avenue in Bond Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on California Avenue in Bond Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Fox 19
Charges filed against officer who worked bar security while employed as Tri-State police chief
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man fired from two local police departments now faces charges in Hamilton County for acting as a security officer without a license. Darnell Pate, formerly the New Vienna chief of police, is charged with prohibited security services. Ohio Revised Code requires security guards to be licensed.
