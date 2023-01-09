Read full article on original website
G Allen
4d ago
what political campaign has she ran and won? for that fact what political office has she held that qualifies her to be mayor? she was a news reporter who got sick.. great job coordinating a fundraising run but she's not qualified.
Reply(5)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Jacksonville construction business owners sentenced to federal prison for evading $5.6 million in payroll taxesEdy ZooJacksonville, FL
Green Cove Springs man arrested for threatening, resisting officersZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Orange Park Mall’s JCPenneyBeauty shop grand opening scheduled for Jan. 20Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
floridapolitics.com
Jacksonville Sheriff, other constitutional officers elected with no opposition
Jerry Holland, Jim Overton also won unopposed Friday. The qualifying deadline for Jacksonville’s municipal elections in March has come and gone as of noon Friday, and some candidates have been elected to four-year terms starting in July with no opposition. A number of those candidates are countywide. Sheriff T.K....
floridapolitics.com
Brenda Priestly Jackson won’t run for Jacksonville City Council re-election
Redistricting compelled the decision not to run again. Local redistricting compelled a sitting Jacksonville City Council member not to seek re-election in March. Democrat Brenda Priestly Jackson informed Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan Thursday that she would not be running after all in 2023. The decision was time-sensitive, as the qualifying deadline for March elections is Friday at noon.
floridapolitics.com
Dan Bean featured endorser in latest LeAnna Cumber spot
Bean was Gov. DeSantis' commanding officer in the Navy. A retired Naval captain featured in a Ron DeSantis ad last year has made his choice in the Jacksonville mayoral race. Daniel Bean, the Governor’s former commanding officer, is backing LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber in the Jacksonville mayoral race, as seen in an ad from the Cumber campaign.
floridapolitics.com
Jacksonville Bold for 1.11.23: Qualifying week optimism.
One of the most active — and, at times, dramatic — weeks in Duval County politics is now underway. One of the most active — and, at times, dramatic — weeks in Duval County politics started Monday and ends Friday. In one sense, qualifying week is...
Lakesha Burton drops out of race for Jacksonville Sheriff, Waters likely to run unopposed
Lakesha Burton will not run for sheriff in the March Unitary Election. The former Sheriff’s candidate announced her decision Wednesday morning at the Johnnie Walker Community Center where she says her career began 25 years ago. Burton said the decision came down to the lack of stability at the...
floridapolitics.com
JAX Chamber political committee endorses 8 GOP City Council candidates
Most of these candidates will win re-election easily. JAXBIZ, the political committee associated with the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, is rolling out endorsements for eight incumbent City Council Republicans Thursday. Four incumbent at large members scored the endorsement. At large Group 1 incumbent and current Council President Terrance Freeman, AL-2’s...
Jacksonville City Council approves Shad Khan’s Shipyard project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council approved another major project that will transform Downtown Jacksonville. The council voted to approve Shad Khan’s Iguana Investment Shipyards project and the changes to the money involved. The original proposal was approved well over a year ago, but this latest update recognizes that the cost of the project is going up.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval at 1 Million: Communities seek balance amid growth
A population of a million-plus is largely seen as just a number by leaders in neighborhoods and communities in Duval County, but one they generally feel good about. Growth is positive as long as issues that have an impact on the quality of life, from traffic and parking to safety, services and infrastructure, are being addressed, they said.
City of Fernandina Beach grappling with next moves in conflict with Brett’s Waterway Café
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The City of Fernandina Beach is struggling to figure out what to do with a restaurant that was deemed structurally unsafe by the city engineer back in 2021. The restaurant has been the subject of a lot of controversies as of late. The back and...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jacksonville City Council signs off on new $129.75 million deal for Khan’s Four Seasons project
City Council approved Jan. 10 a redrafted $129.75 million incentives deal with Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s development company for its plans to build a Four Seasons hotel and office building on the Downtown Northbank riverfront. Iguana Investments Florida LLC asked the city to amend the redevelopment agreement first...
Jacksonville residents hopeful they could win $1.1 billion in Mega Millions lottery drawing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: Mega Millions: Tuesday’s numbers drawn for $1.1 billion. The Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday night, and we will know the lucky numbers in the $1.1 billion jackpot. STORY: Jacksonville City Council approves Shad Khan’s Shipyard project. Welcome Food Store, better known as The...
'That Bar at The Arena' gets final approval for wraparound rooftop in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Amid the Jaguar's success and the growing development in the downtown sports complex area, a popular bar for game days and concerts will soon have a new look. The Downtown Development Review Board gave final approval for a redesign of That Bar at The Arena including...
niceville.com
“Off the books” payroll leads to prison for owners of Jacksonville construction firms
FLORIDA – The father and son owners of two Jacksonville construction firms have been sentenced to federal prison for conspiring to defraud the IRS, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard this...
‘Your tax dollars at work’: New school made possible by half cent sales tax
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Construction is underway for a new elementary school in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood. It’s made possible through the half cent sales tax, approved by voters in 2020. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Rutledge Pearson Elementary is expected to open in August 2023. It...
$8.3 million achievement center in Moncrief would provide medical care, mentorship
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kappa Alpha Psi Jacksonville Foundation Inc. has teamed up with Wolfson Children’s Hospital with hopes of creating a state-of-the-art healthcare facility to serve the Northwest Jacksonville community. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. In addition to meeting medical needs, the site would also help...
JTA: St. Johns River Ferry service suspension getting pushed back
Jacksonville FL — On Thursday, JTA made the announcement that service on the St Johns River Ferry will now be suspended starting January 25th for routine maintenance required by the US Coast Guard. JTA says the maintenance schedule is getting pushed back due to supply chain issues with parts and to reduce the amount of time the ferry is out of service as much as possible.
News4Jax.com
Veteran News4JAX director who retired after 30-year career dies at 69
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Isaac “Hesley” Bostic Jr., a longtime WJXT-TV director, recently passed away at his home in Jacksonville. He was 69. Hesley, as his many friends called him, retired from Channel 4 in 2010 after a more than 30-year career at The Local Station. After this...
Pita Pit in Jacksonville Beach announces closure
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from an unrelated report) A longtime Jacksonville Beach restaurant is closing due to what they say are circumstances beyond its control. Pita Pit, a popular lunch spot and after-hours hangout, is closing its doors this weekend. It's been a Jacksonville Beach staple...
First ECMO patient at HCA Memorial returns to hospital to meet medical staff after lifesaving program
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It saved countless lives during the darkest hours of the pandemic. ECMO, which stands for Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation, is a medical device that treats severe heart and lung failure by taking over those functions for the patient, so they can recover. On Thursday, the first ECMO...
Neighborhood that fought to save environmentally sensitive land is once again in the fight
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors say they moved to Black Hammock Island for a reason. "When we moved out here the reason why is because it was rural. We didn’t want a city life, we wanted a rural life with wildlife, deer and things like that," said Herb Jones, Black Hammock Island resident.
Comments / 10