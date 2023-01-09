ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

G Allen
4d ago

what political campaign has she ran and won? for that fact what political office has she held that qualifies her to be mayor? she was a news reporter who got sick.. great job coordinating a fundraising run but she's not qualified.

floridapolitics.com

Brenda Priestly Jackson won’t run for Jacksonville City Council re-election

Redistricting compelled the decision not to run again. Local redistricting compelled a sitting Jacksonville City Council member not to seek re-election in March. Democrat Brenda Priestly Jackson informed Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan Thursday that she would not be running after all in 2023. The decision was time-sensitive, as the qualifying deadline for March elections is Friday at noon.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Dan Bean featured endorser in latest LeAnna Cumber spot

Bean was Gov. DeSantis' commanding officer in the Navy. A retired Naval captain featured in a Ron DeSantis ad last year has made his choice in the Jacksonville mayoral race. Daniel Bean, the Governor’s former commanding officer, is backing LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber in the Jacksonville mayoral race, as seen in an ad from the Cumber campaign.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Jacksonville Bold for 1.11.23: Qualifying week optimism.

One of the most active — and, at times, dramatic — weeks in Duval County politics is now underway. One of the most active — and, at times, dramatic — weeks in Duval County politics started Monday and ends Friday. In one sense, qualifying week is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

JAX Chamber political committee endorses 8 GOP City Council candidates

Most of these candidates will win re-election easily. JAXBIZ, the political committee associated with the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, is rolling out endorsements for eight incumbent City Council Republicans Thursday. Four incumbent at large members scored the endorsement. At large Group 1 incumbent and current Council President Terrance Freeman, AL-2’s...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville City Council approves Shad Khan’s Shipyard project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council approved another major project that will transform Downtown Jacksonville. The council voted to approve Shad Khan’s Iguana Investment Shipyards project and the changes to the money involved. The original proposal was approved well over a year ago, but this latest update recognizes that the cost of the project is going up.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Duval at 1 Million: Communities seek balance amid growth

A population of a million-plus is largely seen as just a number by leaders in neighborhoods and communities in Duval County, but one they generally feel good about. Growth is positive as long as issues that have an impact on the quality of life, from traffic and parking to safety, services and infrastructure, are being addressed, they said.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
WOKV

JTA: St. Johns River Ferry service suspension getting pushed back

Jacksonville FL — On Thursday, JTA made the announcement that service on the St Johns River Ferry will now be suspended starting January 25th for routine maintenance required by the US Coast Guard. JTA says the maintenance schedule is getting pushed back due to supply chain issues with parts and to reduce the amount of time the ferry is out of service as much as possible.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

