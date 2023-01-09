ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holts Summit man faces nine charges following Sunday standoff

By Ryan Shiner
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Holts Summit man faces several charges after a stand off with law enforcement took place on Sunday.

Maurice Burkhead, 60, is charged with fourth-degree domestic assault, third-degree kidnapping, third-degree domestic assault, two charges of unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree kidnapping, first-degree property damage, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Burkhead is being held at the Callaway County Jail without bond. A court date has not been announced.

On Sunday, the Holts Summit Police Department was initially dispatched to the 200 block of Spalding Road at 5:29 a.m. for a report of a suicidal subject, according to a probable cause statement. Officers responded and Burkhead allegedly allowed them inside the residence. He didn't make statements of self harms or show signs of it, according to the statement.

As officers were leaving, they got another call for the residence next to Burkhead's, which stated he shot a round through the garage ceiling. The witness was taken to the Holts Summit Police Department to be interviewed by police. She stated that she and Burkhead got into a heated argument that turned into a physical altercation.

She said that when they got back to the residence, Burkhead kept grabbing a gun and pressed it against several areas of her body and thought she could have been killed, or that he could have killed himself. She said once they were in the garage area, Burkhead pointed the gun in her general area and then fired a round into the ceiling, according to the probable cause statement.

The woman stated she did not feel like she could leave the residence. She was able to escape when officers initially arrived, the statement said.

Police talked to Burkhead's son, who initially reported the call, and said Burkhead was threatening to shoot himself.

Law enforcement went back to the residence at 6:47 a.m. to contact with Burkhead and a standoff ensued. Burkhead had allegedly said it "would be bad" if lawn enforcement tried to enter the residence, according tot the statement.

Law enforcement convinced Burkhead to step outside the residence at 12:26 p.m. and he was arrested. He was treated for self-inflicted injuries and was taken to a hospital for further evaluation, according to the post.

Holts Summit police found a gun in the house that contained four live 9mm rounds, as well as an empty shell casing in the garage and a bullet hole. A phrase that included a swear word was written in blood on the wall.

