BBC
Jennie Gow: BBC F1 broadcaster suffers serious stroke
The BBC sports broadcaster Jennie Gow has said she is recovering from a serious stroke. The 45-year-old, who covers Formula 1 for Radio 5 Live, wrote on social media that she had been treated at hospitals in London and Surrey, and her recovery "might take some time". Ms Gow said...
BBC
FA Cup: BBC to show Preston v Tottenham & Wrexham v Sheffield United in FA Cup
Tottenham's game at Preston and Wrexham hosting Sheffield United in the FA Cup fourth round will be live on the BBC. Premier League side Spurs play Preston, who are in the Championship, on Saturday, 28 January at 18:00 GMT. National League side Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and...
BBC
Premier 15s: Exeter motivated for repeat of final against Saracens
Venue: Sandy Park, Exeter Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Exeter head coach Susie Appleby says her side are not short of motivation as they prepare for Saturday's repeat of the 2022 Premier 15s final, which Chiefs lost to Saracens.
BBC
Logan Holgate: Cumbria rugby league player dies at 18
Tributes have been paid following the sudden death of a rising star rugby league player in Cumbria. Logan Holgate, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), died aged 18 on Wednesday. The Whitehaven-based club has been left "devastated" and is providing support to his family. Clubs and...
SB Nation
Lucas Moura to leave Spurs this summer after club opts not to extend contract
This season will be Lucas Moura’s last one at Tottenham Hotspur. According to Mike McGrath at the Daily Telegraph, the Brazilian attacker’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and Tottenham have decided not to exercise a one-year extension clause. He will leave the club this summer on a free transfer and can sign with any club he wishes.
BBC
James Bolton: Plymouth Argyle defender will 'cherish every moment' after injury return
Plymouth Argyle defender James Bolton says he will not take playing football for granted ever again after his first start in almost 10 months. The 28-year-old began Argyle's Papa Johns Trophy quarter-final win over Bristol Rovers after recovering from a foot injury he sustained last March. His time at Argyle...
BBC
Matheus Martins: Watford sign Brazilian midfielder on loan from Udinese
Watford have confirmed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Matheus Martins on loan for the rest of the season. The 19-year-old has joined Italian club Udinese from Fluminense and they have in turn loaned him to the Hornets. The deal was first mooted last month but at the time, the Championship...
BBC
Hampshire director of cricket Giles White says Kookaburra trial would be 'interesting'
Hampshire director of cricket Giles White says an English trial of the Kookaburra ball would be "interesting". The England and Wales Cricket Board made proposals to use the Australian ball in the County Championship in last year's high-performance review. "It's just throwing another variable into the season to see how...
BBC
Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield granted freedom of Leeds
Rugby league stars Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield have been granted the freedom of Leeds at a ceremony in the city. Leeds City Council gave the Leeds Rhinos legends its highest civic honour for their charity fundraising work. Burrow, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2019, said...
BBC
Arsenal charged over player behaviour against Oxford
Arsenal have been charged with "failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion" during the 3-0 FA Cup win at Oxford. The charge relates to an incident in the 34th minute of the victory in round three against the League One side. Some Arsenal players protested to...
BBC
Sheffield Wednesday defend stewarding after reports of overcrowding at Newcastle tie
Sheffield Wednesday have defended their stewarding after reports of overcrowding during Saturday's FA Cup tie against Newcastle. The Football Association is looking into claims from Newcastle fans there was a lack of stewarding before kick-off and that they were crammed in. Wednesday say they have submitted "comprehensive observations" to the...
For every Chelsea financial fiasco there’s been a success story to match
Chelsea have always spent big. They’ve been spendthrifts since time immemorial. Full marks for ambition, though you never quite know how their sprees are going to work out. In the 1930s and 1940s, for example, they broke the bank for stars such as Hughie Gallacher and Tommy Lawton, only for the former to spend most of his time being cashiered through saloon doors along the Kings Rahd, and the latter to take about five minutes to decide he’d rather play for third-tier Notts County instead. Or how about the ££££££s spaffed in the 1970s on the luxurious state-of-the-art East Stand, a behemoth that nearly bankrupted the club? Or the cash Ken Bates spent in the 1980s on electric wire and other gear? Actually we’re not quite sure how to quantify that. Robert Fleck for £2.1m was a bum deal, we know that much for sure.
BBC
Doug King: New Coventry City owner to be club's executive chairman
Coventry City have confirmed new owner Doug King as the Championship club's executive chairman. King's purchase of an 85% stake was approved by the English Football League on Wednesday. A club statement said he would "will take on the role with immediate effect, working alongside the existing senior management structure".
BBC
Kyle Knoyle: Stockport County sign Doncaster Rovers defender
Stockport County have signed defender Kyle Knoyle from fellow League Two side Doncaster Rovers on a two-and-a-half year deal, for an undisclosed fee. The 26-year-old had scored one goal in 27 games for Rovers this season and two in 80 in total, having joined from Cambridge United in June 2021.
NME
Matty Healy supports striking workers as The 1975 kick off UK and Ireland tour
The 1975 kicked off their ‘At Their Very Best’ tour of the UK and Ireland last night, with Matty Healy sharing a message in support of striking workers – see footage, the full setlist and remaining tour dates below. The band were playing the Brighton Centre on...
