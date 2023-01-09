ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

LIHEAP heating crisis assistance enrollment opens in all KY counties

FRANKFORT, KY — Eligible Kentuckians can now apply for heating crisis assistance in all 120 counties through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. According to a release from Community Action Kentucky, LIHEAP Crisis Component benefits are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis through March 31 or until funds are depleted.
KENTUCKY POWER SHARES PAYMENT PROGRAMS TO HELP CUSTOMERS MANAGE BILLS

Kentucky Power shares payment programs to help customers manage bills, avoid future weather-related bill spikes. ASHLAND, Ky., January 11, 2023 – With the extreme cold temperatures experienced over the holidays, Kentucky Power wants customers to know where to go for help to manage upcoming utility bills and potential cold weather bill spikes.
State News:

* Kentucky is recovering after three tornadoes hit the Bluegrass State yesterday. Officials with the National Weather Service of Louisville say the tornadoes arrived after severe weather passed through the commonwealth yesterday morning. The first was confirmed in Mercer County at 2:20 p.m. The second was in Boyle County around 3:15 p.m. and the third was in Henry County just after 5 p.m. Winds were recorded as high as 110 miles per hour. Some damage was done to trees and buildings but no injuries have been reported.
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs

Traveling can be scary, especially with the added pressures of finding a place that won't have bed bugs. But, some cities just have more of the pesky critters than others. Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs in 2023. The website states, "The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2021 – November 30, 2022. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments."
Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
Inflation continues to impact grocery store prices in Kentucky

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Economic inflation has been on the minds of Kentuckians for more than a year now. It’s impacting everything from purchasing a new car to soaring egg prices at the grocery store. People are wondering when inflation will start to deflate. Stephen Fister is one...
Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Did you feel it?. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky. The USGS says it happened around 3:05 a.m., with the epicenter just east of Burgin. We’re told it was felt in Danville, Nicholasville, Lexington and Frankfort, which is about 30 miles away from the epicenter.
NWS: 3 tornadoes confirmed after latest storm system in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three tornadoes have been confirmed in Kentucky by the National Weather Service of Louisville after severe weather came through the state Thursday morning. The first EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Mercer County at 2:20 p.m. The winds were reported up to 100 miles per hour. Roughly...
Good Question: Why is the price of eggs so high?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve been to the grocery store recently, you have seen it: the price of eggs keeps rising, and it’s more than just inflation. For today’s Good Question, Paula asks, Why is the price of eggs so high?. Steve McClain with the Kentucky...
NWS confirms 3 tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky

(WKYT) - UPDATE: The National Weather Service confirms six tornadoes touched down in Kentucky Thursday morning, three in central Kentucky. After surveying the damage from Thursday’s storm Friday morning, the NWS confirmed an EF-1 tornado with 100 mph winds in Madison County. ORIGINAL: According to the NWS, an EF-1...
