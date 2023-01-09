* Kentucky is recovering after three tornadoes hit the Bluegrass State yesterday. Officials with the National Weather Service of Louisville say the tornadoes arrived after severe weather passed through the commonwealth yesterday morning. The first was confirmed in Mercer County at 2:20 p.m. The second was in Boyle County around 3:15 p.m. and the third was in Henry County just after 5 p.m. Winds were recorded as high as 110 miles per hour. Some damage was done to trees and buildings but no injuries have been reported.

