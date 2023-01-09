Read full article on original website
Related
How to apply for LIHEAP heating, electric assistance in Kentucky
Families and individuals facing past due notices and termination notices can now apply for heating, electric, and gas assistance though the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program until the middle of March.
wpsdlocal6.com
LIHEAP heating crisis assistance enrollment opens in all KY counties
FRANKFORT, KY — Eligible Kentuckians can now apply for heating crisis assistance in all 120 counties through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. According to a release from Community Action Kentucky, LIHEAP Crisis Component benefits are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis through March 31 or until funds are depleted.
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY POWER SHARES PAYMENT PROGRAMS TO HELP CUSTOMERS MANAGE BILLS
Kentucky Power shares payment programs to help customers manage bills, avoid future weather-related bill spikes. ASHLAND, Ky., January 11, 2023 – With the extreme cold temperatures experienced over the holidays, Kentucky Power wants customers to know where to go for help to manage upcoming utility bills and potential cold weather bill spikes.
wklw.com
State News:
* Kentucky is recovering after three tornadoes hit the Bluegrass State yesterday. Officials with the National Weather Service of Louisville say the tornadoes arrived after severe weather passed through the commonwealth yesterday morning. The first was confirmed in Mercer County at 2:20 p.m. The second was in Boyle County around 3:15 p.m. and the third was in Henry County just after 5 p.m. Winds were recorded as high as 110 miles per hour. Some damage was done to trees and buildings but no injuries have been reported.
WLKY.com
Earthquake recorded in central Kentucky, felt throughout several cities
BURGIN, Ky. — It was a wild weather morning in Kentucky. In the Louisville region, there were heavy rains, hail and even tornado warnings. And just off to the east, there was even an earthquake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday...
iheart.com
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Traveling can be scary, especially with the added pressures of finding a place that won't have bed bugs. But, some cities just have more of the pesky critters than others. Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs in 2023. The website states, "The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2021 – November 30, 2022. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments."
fox56news.com
Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
wymt.com
Inflation continues to impact grocery store prices in Kentucky
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Economic inflation has been on the minds of Kentuckians for more than a year now. It’s impacting everything from purchasing a new car to soaring egg prices at the grocery store. People are wondering when inflation will start to deflate. Stephen Fister is one...
At least 40 still missing people from 2022, 5 from Fayette County
The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System lists 40 open missing person cases in Kentucky from 2022.
WKYT 27
Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Did you feel it?. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky. The USGS says it happened around 3:05 a.m., with the epicenter just east of Burgin. We’re told it was felt in Danville, Nicholasville, Lexington and Frankfort, which is about 30 miles away from the epicenter.
WHAS 11
NWS: 3 tornadoes confirmed after latest storm system in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three tornadoes have been confirmed in Kentucky by the National Weather Service of Louisville after severe weather came through the state Thursday morning. The first EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Mercer County at 2:20 p.m. The winds were reported up to 100 miles per hour. Roughly...
wymt.com
Good Question: Why is the price of eggs so high?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve been to the grocery store recently, you have seen it: the price of eggs keeps rising, and it’s more than just inflation. For today’s Good Question, Paula asks, Why is the price of eggs so high?. Steve McClain with the Kentucky...
Disabled Kentuckians get one step closer to reinstated benefits
A large crowed of eastern Kentuckians gathered at the Floyd County Courthouse Thursday to learn next steps in getting their disability benefits reinstated.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
What is Up with the Expensive Egg Prices in Indiana?
As the world is getting back to normal, we're seeing prices go up and hearing all kinds of talk about inflation. According to the USDA, overall grocery store prices were up about 12% at the end of 2022 from the price of groceries in 2021. There is some good (ish)...
Kentucky House passes bill to reduce state income tax
House Bill 1 would cut the personal income tax rate in Kentucky to 4%, beginning in 2024. It also codifies the rate reduction that went into effect this year.
Changes to Ohio, PA SNAP benefits coming in 2023
Several changes are coming in 2023 for those who receive SNAP benefits.
Kentucky gas and electric provider to close walk-in offices
Kentucky's primary gas and electric provider announced plans to shutter all 26 of its walk-in business offices over the next two years.
wymt.com
Save A Lot giving away free year of groceries in New Year sweepstakes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Save A Lot will be giving one lucky winner a year’s worth of groceries for free to start off the new year. The discount grocery chain said from now through Jan. 22, people can enter to win by signing up for Save A Lot’s email club through their website.
wymt.com
NWS confirms 3 tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky
(WKYT) - UPDATE: The National Weather Service confirms six tornadoes touched down in Kentucky Thursday morning, three in central Kentucky. After surveying the damage from Thursday’s storm Friday morning, the NWS confirmed an EF-1 tornado with 100 mph winds in Madison County. ORIGINAL: According to the NWS, an EF-1...
Comments / 0