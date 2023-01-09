ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treasure Island, FL

fox13news.com

City of Clearwater finds recyclables haven't been processed since June 2022

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The City of Clearwater is sorting through a big mess after finding out they haven't been recycling anything since the summer. All bins filled with recyclables went straight to the dump. City officials said they were made aware of community discussions happening on the social platform Nextdoor...
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

Sarasota launches program aimed at mentoring, empowering at-risk youth

SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota Police Department teamed up with community groups to start the Youth Empowerment Services (Y.E.S.) program. Y.E.S. is a diversion program that will provide mentorship and services to at-risk young people between the ages of 8 and 18 and their families. Police decided to create the...
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Lake Wales joins statewide effort aimed at conserving water

LAKE WALES, Fla. - A new program in Lake Wales is aimed at saving water and money. The city joined a statewide effort called Florida Water Star, which requires developers to install low flow faucets, toilets, washing machines and dishwashers in new homes and commercial buildings. It also requires them...
LAKE WALES, FL
fox13news.com

wild941.com

Tampa Pet Groomer Turns Dogs Into Exotic Animals

Groomer Darling Elliot is making a name for herself in the Tampa Bay area by turning regular dogs into pieces of artwork. She treats her clients’ pets like canvases, creating hand-painted artwork and transforms them into exotic animals, cartoon characters and more. Darling Elliott and her daughter work together...
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Man found dead on Treasure Island Beach

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead on Treasure Island Beach Monday morning. According to officials with the Treasure Island Police Department, officers were called to the beach near Gulf Boulevard for a report of an unresponsive person. Police say they found the man and attempted...
TREASURE ISLAND, FL
floridaing.com

Starkey Park Florida: Navigating to an Unforgettable Adventure

Woohoo! The park is the perfect place to go on any trip – it’s got everything you need for a longer stay, like rental cabins and tent camping. The campground has all the bells and whistles – full restroom and shower facilities so you don’t need to worry about getting dirty, picnic shelters for days filled with delicious food and awesome conversations, plus a playground for the kids (or anyone who wants). So-o much fun waiting to be had here!
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
WFLA

State revokes licenses for pool company, general contractor

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state Construction Licensing Board on Thursday heard dozens of cases against Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast. In the end, the board voted to revoke owner Hillary Bello’s “construction financial officer” license. Scott Houser, the license holder for Cox Pools, lost all three of his construction licenses, despite pleas from […]
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Special Operations personnel find home in Tampa

Tampa's MacDill Air Force Base is the home of US Special Operation Command (SOCOM). Since the command was established in 1987, it’s active and retired personnel have become part of the local community.
TAMPA, FL

