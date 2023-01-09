Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
City of Clearwater finds recyclables haven't been processed since June 2022
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The City of Clearwater is sorting through a big mess after finding out they haven't been recycling anything since the summer. All bins filled with recyclables went straight to the dump. City officials said they were made aware of community discussions happening on the social platform Nextdoor...
fox13news.com
Beach parking struggle turns into debate about merging Anna Maria Island, Holmes Beach, Bradenton Beach
ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. - A struggle to find beach parking on Anna Maria Island has a state lawmaker looking into solutions and exploring a bigger debate about merging the island’s cities. Anna Maria Island has options for sun and sand with the cities of Anna Maria, Bradenton Beach...
Crews On The Scene Of Large Warehouse Fire In St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – At approximately 7:30 pm, St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to a large warehouse located at 2350 31st St S, with heavy smoke inside the building. Due to the size of the building and the amount of smoke, crews started more units
Weeki Wachee Springs State Park celebrating 75 years
The only place you can meet a mermaid is celebrating 75 years. Weeki Wachee Springs State Park is one of Florida's original and most iconic attractions that's still open today.
fox13news.com
What happens when fish at the Florida Aquarium outgrow their space?
The Florida Aquarium in a great place to see wildlife up close, but what happens when the fish outgrow their space? Here's an inside look at what it takes to move fish from one habitat to another.
fox13news.com
Sarasota launches program aimed at mentoring, empowering at-risk youth
SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota Police Department teamed up with community groups to start the Youth Empowerment Services (Y.E.S.) program. Y.E.S. is a diversion program that will provide mentorship and services to at-risk young people between the ages of 8 and 18 and their families. Police decided to create the...
fox13news.com
Lake Wales joins statewide effort aimed at conserving water
LAKE WALES, Fla. - A new program in Lake Wales is aimed at saving water and money. The city joined a statewide effort called Florida Water Star, which requires developers to install low flow faucets, toilets, washing machines and dishwashers in new homes and commercial buildings. It also requires them...
Clearwater officer recounts deadly crash for Move Over Awareness Month
January is Move Over Awareness Month. The 'Move Over Law' was passed in 2002 and upgraded over the last two decades. It says drivers must move over for any flashing lights. If you can't move over, you have to slow down to 20 miles per hour under the posted limit.
Confederate monument removed from downtown Bradenton in 2017 may be repaired, brought out of storage
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — In 2017, there was a lot of heated debate surrounding the Confederate monument sitting outside the historic courthouse. Amid passionate protests in downtown Bradenton, commissioners at the time voted to have the monument relocated, but during the removal process, it toppled over and broke into three pieces. It’s been in […]
fox13news.com
'Get certified': Stranger saves 10-day-old baby with CPR at Riverview restaurant
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Leanna Graham and Randy Pickford say they cannot wait to reconnect with the woman who saved their baby's life. Back in October, they went out for a family dinner, then noticed something terribly wrong. "We went out to Fred’s Market on 301, our favorite restaurant," Graham described,...
Terminated Temple Terrace official pleads guilty in bid-rigging scheme
A former Temple Terrace employee pleaded guilty to rigging a bid in a 2021 project involving concrete work for a city pickleball court.
fox13news.com
Recycling rerouted to solid waste facility
The City of Clearwater is sorting through a big mess after finding out they haven't been recycling anything since the Summer. All bins filled with recyclables went straight to the dump.
wild941.com
Tampa Pet Groomer Turns Dogs Into Exotic Animals
Groomer Darling Elliot is making a name for herself in the Tampa Bay area by turning regular dogs into pieces of artwork. She treats her clients’ pets like canvases, creating hand-painted artwork and transforms them into exotic animals, cartoon characters and more. Darling Elliott and her daughter work together...
Mysuncoast.com
Man found dead on Treasure Island Beach
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead on Treasure Island Beach Monday morning. According to officials with the Treasure Island Police Department, officers were called to the beach near Gulf Boulevard for a report of an unresponsive person. Police say they found the man and attempted...
Middle school under construction catches fire in Pinellas County
A fire broke out in Pinellas County Tuesday afternoon, said to be the construction site for a new YMCA location and Riviera Middle School.
floridaing.com
Starkey Park Florida: Navigating to an Unforgettable Adventure
Woohoo! The park is the perfect place to go on any trip – it’s got everything you need for a longer stay, like rental cabins and tent camping. The campground has all the bells and whistles – full restroom and shower facilities so you don’t need to worry about getting dirty, picnic shelters for days filled with delicious food and awesome conversations, plus a playground for the kids (or anyone who wants). So-o much fun waiting to be had here!
State revokes licenses for pool company, general contractor
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state Construction Licensing Board on Thursday heard dozens of cases against Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast. In the end, the board voted to revoke owner Hillary Bello’s “construction financial officer” license. Scott Houser, the license holder for Cox Pools, lost all three of his construction licenses, despite pleas from […]
Tornado warning issued for northwestern Pinellas County expires
A strong thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was near Palm Harbor early Friday morning, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a tornado warning for the area.
fox13news.com
Special Operations personnel find home in Tampa
Tampa's MacDill Air Force Base is the home of US Special Operation Command (SOCOM). Since the command was established in 1987, it’s active and retired personnel have become part of the local community.
Pasco County woman, 22, missing and endangered, deputies say
Deputies said Cheyenne French was last heard from on Jan. 10 and may be in the Lutz area, driving a charcoal 2008 Nissan Altima coupe with the Florida tag BE73TG. The passenger door is damaged and the front bumper is held on with zip ties.
