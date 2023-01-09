ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Massive Cardinals, Sean Payton news revealed

As some teams across the league search for their next head coach, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has emerged as one of the top available candidates. And even though Payton seems to think it’s unlikely he’ll return to coaching next season, the Arizona Cardinals are showing interest.

