ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Mets legend Keith Hernandez complains baseball games are too 'lengthy'

New York Mets legend and SNY analyst Keith Hernandez seems to be a fan of anything that could decrease the lengths of MLB games. "I honestly feel that when I’m retired, when I stop doing what I’m doing now in the booth, I won’t watch baseball that much anymore," Hernandez said during an appearance on the "Tucker Carlson Today" program, per Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing. "It’s three-hour games now, three-and-a-half, when I played it was two-and-a-half. I still love the game, but they’re lengthy."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Red Sox Make Surprise Trade With Division Rival Involving Promising Hurler

The Boston Red Sox made a rare inter-division trade Wednesday afternoon involving a young southpaw that could seek revenge on his former club this season. Boston traded left-handed reliever Darwinzon Hernandez to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for cash considerations, the team announced. Hernandez, a once highly regarded prospect, was...
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade

After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference

Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
QUEENS, NY
NBC Sports

Kike Hernandez refutes reporter's claim about Trevor Story injury

The news that Trevor Story will miss an indefinite amount of time after undergoing right elbow surgery Monday did not come without a little drama. The Boston Red Sox made the surprising announcement Tuesday that Story had just completed an "internal bracing procedure" in his right elbow, an operation that's an alternative to Tommy John surgery and reinforces the elbow rather than reconstructing it completely.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Bill Belichick frustrated Patriots players over 1 major issue

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is rarely questioned for some of the moves he makes and tactics he uses, and understandably so. He can point to his championship-laden resume as evidence that he knows what he is doing. However, some of his current players are apparently less-than-impressed with how he handled one issue in... The post Report: Bill Belichick frustrated Patriots players over 1 major issue appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NESN

How Red Sox Owner Felt About Boston Losing Xander Bogaerts

Wednesday was an exciting day for the Red Sox, who signed franchise cornerstone Rafael Devers to a 10-year contract extension. The deal for Devers was finalized just over a month after Boston reached a vastly different conclusion with another homegrown talent. Xander Bogaerts, who joined the Red Sox organization all the way back in 2009, ended his lengthy Boston tenure by signing an 11-year free-agent contract with the San Diego Padres.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants reportedly interested in two-time All-Star catcher

The Giants didn’t succeed in landing the marquee free agent they sought when the offseason began, but they added to their roster in a different way. They’ve spread their money around and given eight-figure guarantees to six different players in Michael Conforto, Mitch Haniger, Sean Manaea, Joc Pederson, Ross Stripling, Taylor Rogers and Luke Jackson. They still have their sights set on further upgrades, with Héctor Gómez of Z101 Digital reporting they have shown interest in catcher Gary Sánchez.
ROSS, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Nelson Cruz lands deal with NL contender

The Nelson Cruz Show is officially back on the air for a 19th season. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the veteran slugger Cruz has signed a one-year deal worth $1 million with the San Diego Padres. Cruz is expected to get ample at-bats for the Padres at the designated hitter spot, Passan... The post Nelson Cruz lands deal with NL contender appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Mets could sign former NL MVP?

After their deal for Carlos Correa collapsed like a Jenga tower, the New York Mets appear to be moving on to other priorities. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Wednesday that the Mets are interested in five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen as a potential fourth outfielder. The report notes that the Mets are already set... The post Mets could sign former NL MVP? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
74K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy