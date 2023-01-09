Canton Mayor Bill Grant to give State of the City Address

Bill Grant City of Canton

Canton’s annual State of the City Address will be given at 6 p.m. on Jan. 19 by Mayor Bill Grant at City Hall, 110 Academy Street in Canton.

According to the City of Canton newsletter, Grant plans on sharing updates on the city’s progress on its Roadmap for Success and projects in the coming year.

“I hope you will join us for the State of City Address, where we will highlight some of the more substantial milestones, but more importantly, share some exciting updates on our goals and projects slated for this year as part of our Roadmap for Success 2.0 initiatives,” Grant said in a statement. “In conjunction with approval of our long awaited City-wide Transportation Master Plan and the first comprehensive update to our City Ward Map in decades, 2023 will further hone our direction in very important ways.”

Grant wrote that by the end of 2022, the city had already completed “70% of the 15-year goals and projects in our Roadmap for Success in just less than two years.”

The meeting is open to all individuals in person or online at https://canton.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

The city of Canton’s Roadmap for Success has eight goals: creating great neighborhoods, celebrating the diversity of our community, advancing regional economic success, enhancing historic downtown Canton, environmental protection, increasing access and use of parks and recreational services, improving the infrastructure network and ethical, responsible civic participation by council members and citizens.

A detailed plan of the roadmap can be found online at https://www.cantonga.gov/government/city-council/city-of-canton-roadmap.